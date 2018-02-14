The initiative prompted immediate outrage, with critics saying the memberships might encourage restrictive eating behavior in children at a vulnerable age and make teens feel like they need to diet to achieve a certain body size.

In a press release , the company said that the reasoning behind these free memberships is so that teens can learn to develop "healthy habits at a critical life stage."

At a global employee event last week, the company said it would be implementing plans to make ~wellness~ available to all. The plan includes two main initiatives — removing artificial ingredients from Weight Watchers products and making free memberships available to teenagers.

They also used it to come forward about their own experiences with Weight Watchers at a young age.

#WeightWatchers was my first attempt at dieting at 10 years old. It made me feel that I had to lose weight & restri… https://t.co/0aQDfk7koZ

To teens everywhere (and my teenage self who would’ve begged her Mom to signup for this program): you are worthy, s… https://t.co/OQ9YUUjpvA

Fat teens, I see you and I feel you. I'm sorry for the distress our fat phobic culture causes. I'm sorry that you f… https://t.co/zOGJwXAL7q

Teens, the problem is not your body or the way you eat. The problem is society & the way it views bigger bodies. Th… https://t.co/YcerYd8RSt

According to Dr. Eve Freidl at the Columbia University Clinic for Anxiety and Related Disorders in NYC, dieting in general is definitely a risk behavior for developing an eating disorder.

"The reality is there are many, many people that diet who don't develop an eating disorder," Freidl says. "However, it certainly is a risk behavior for developing an eating disorder, and both anorexia and bulimia do tend to develop during the window of someone's teenage years."

The concern here is that Weight Watchers is going to be introduced at a point during kids' lives where they may be vulnerable to dieting when they shouldn't be, she explains. Teenage years are a critical period for growth, and serious weight loss could affect important things like bone development and hormone levels, which will impact overall maturation, she adds.

"Teenagers are supposed to be growing and getting bigger, and their brains just aren't fully developed yet — the part of the brain that is more involved in the emotional world is developing faster than the part of the brain that is really good at long-term planning and decision making," she says. "So while Weight Watchers is suggesting that this might be a good time to implement healthy behavioral strategies, I think saying that without data and research, as to the most responsible way to do it, can be dangerous."