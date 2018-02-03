10 Ways You May Be Self-Sabotaging Your Relationship

So maybe you haven’t had the best relationship experiences. The pain that those caused can make you feel like it’s better to err on the side of caution going forward, closing yourself off from the partner, or they might influence the trust and faith that you have in your partner or the relationship. Constantly thinking that your relationship is at risk of failing isn’t healthy and can influence you to behave in ways that are detrimental and keep you have having a happy relationship, Firstein tells BuzzFeed Health.

“If every time your partner is gone for a while or takes a while to respond to a text, you’re coming to catastrophic conclusions such as they must be cheating on you or not interested in the relationship anymore, it’s definitely going to create problems that otherwise may not have existed,” she says.

However, you don’t want to not care at all about where they are or what they’re up to, she says, explaining that there’s a spectrum and that it’s best to be somewhere in the middle. TL;DR: You don’t want to assume that it’s always the worst case scenario, but you also don’t want to be so comfortable in the relationship that you don’t think about them at all.