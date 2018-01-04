22 Ways Even Lazy People Can Cook Healthier In 2018

Rena-marie / Via Getty Images

Frozen steamer bags of veggies have been a lifesaver. We throw a bag of broccoli, brussels sprouts, mixed veggies, etc. in the microwave for five minutes and it's ready to go! It's so much easier than dragging out pots and pans to boil or sauté veggies. Some brands also make "steamable" bags of various grains (rice, quinoa, barley, etc.) with spinach, other veggies, or even chickpeas mixed in, so you can get additional veggies and protein while eating your rice!

—Katie Holzhause, Facebook

I buy a massive container of pre-washed spring mix, and add the greens to everything. They work in a simple salad with a can of tuna for lunch, wilted into a soup or stew, or sautéed on top of quinoa/rice. They're great with eggs, avocado, grains, meat, or fish. It's a great way to sneak in fiber and vitamins.

—christinak4c924587c