22 Ways Even Lazy People Can Cook Healthier In 2018

Look, healthy cooking is already hard enough, but it's even worse when you can barely get yourself to cook as it is.
1. First things first — don't go for a full-on overhaul. Start small, and maybe aim to cook your own ~healthyish~ meals a few nights per week.
2. And stick to simple recipes that call for minimal ingredients.
3. Buy plain greek yogurt and use it for everything that requires sour cream or some sort of dip.
4. Use broth to sauté or stir-fry your food instead of oil.
5. And try cooking brown rice or quinoa, instead of white rice.
6. Learn to make eggs, since they're an incredibly easy, high-protein meal and snack.
7. And don't underestimate the power of canned goods.
8. Start throwing things in a pan and roasting them.
9. Make big-batch breakfasts that you can quickly pop in the microwave, because you know you're going to be pressing snooze in the a.m.
10. Or maybe experiment with overnight oats.
11. Buy pre-cooked ingredients, like a rotisserie chicken, that you can easily toss into multiple meals throughout the week.
12. Or invest in a food processor or blender that will save you loads of time when putting together a recipe.
13. When you do cook, try making twice the recipe.
14. Or precut twice the veggies and meat that the recipe calls for.
15. And then when cleaning up, separate the leftovers into individual portions that you can freeze and eat for other meals.
16. Buy frozen bags of veggies or big boxes of greens and throw a little in with every recipe you make.
17. And try to ease up on the amount of sugar and sweetener you're adding to things like tea, coffee, and oatmeal.
18. Carve out time in your schedule to go grocery shopping at least one day per week.
19. But if that doesn't seem doable, consider a grocery subscription service or choose your groceries online and have them delivered.
20. Invest in a slow cooker, which you can dump ingredients into before work, and then have a fully cooked meal waiting for you when you get home.
21. Or if you're really lazy (or just someone who enjoys efficiency and simplicity), consider buying an Instant Pot.
22. Last but not least, take some time to plan out your meals at the beginning of the week and really take into consideration your outside plans and what you're capable of.
