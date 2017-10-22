22 Weird Sensations That Put People In The Mood For Sex

What ~gets you going~ can be totally different from what turns another person on, or maybe it's not. It's hard to know since it's really not that often you get to hear what puts other people ~in the mood~.

So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the uncommon and surprising things that turn them on. Here are some of the incredibly specific sensory experiences that they told us (and to be clear, we're talking about stuff being done by/between consenting adults):