22 Weird Sensations That Put People In The Mood For Sex

What ~gets you going~ can be totally different from what turns another person on, or maybe it's not. It's hard to know since it's really not that often you get to hear what puts other people ~in the mood~.
So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the uncommon and surprising things that turn them on. Here are some of the incredibly specific sensory experiences that they told us (and to be clear, we're talking about stuff being done by/between consenting adults):
1. Hearing the sound of a heart beating.
2. Getting drawn on with a pen.
3. Listening to words with stop consonant sounds.
4. Feeling turbulence on an airplane.
5. And feeling the rush from an an airplane taking off.
6. Feeling the dry skin and callouses on feet/toes being licked.
7. Smelling fresh cut grass and sawdust.
8. Being tickled.
9. Listening to the rubbing and tapping sounds in ASMR videos.
10. Feeling the cool air from an air conditioner on hot summer days.
11. Feeling cold hands on skin.
12. Ears being blown on.
13. Watching paint mixing videos.
14. Feeling ears being cleaned with Q-tips.
15. Smelling laundry detergent.
16. Scraping a toothbrush against teeth.
17. Getting a cosmetic facial.
18. Standing at the edge of a cliff or another place of great height.
19. Feeling hair being washed and cut.
20. Listening to string music.
21. Feeling incredibly jumpy, terrified, or scared.
22. Listening to intense guitar solos or the sound of Led Zeppelin playing the guitar with a violin.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.