19 Things Even Healthy People Do That Are Actually Bad For You

Instead, try putting your phone away when you're spending time with friends, not using your phone when you're out having dinner, and setting it down when you’ve been on it for more than 15 minutes at a time.

On average, people can lose up to an hour of sleep per night if they go to bed with their phone in the room, BuzzFeed Health previously reported. So maybe also leave your phone outside of your bedroom, or at least put it somewhere out of arm’s reach, so that you can limit any before-bed scrolling.

