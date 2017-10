21 Ways You Can Turn Things Around When You're Feeling Burnt Out

"Remember, a little stress is normal and sometimes the best things in your life create stress. I used to get so stressed about the small things, that in the moment, felt like ginormous things. Taking a step back, and thinking about how big the universe is and how so many other people are struggling just like me, helps me realize that I'm not alone.

Sometimes you just need to breathe and realize that you don't have to be perfect, and you don't have to outdo everyone all the time. Just do you and love you."

—a47837a2f4