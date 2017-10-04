21 Ways You Can Turn Things Around When You're Feeling Burnt Out

There are times in all of our lives when we feel lost and down on ourselves.
So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share what they do when they're feeling burnt out or stuck in a rut. Here's what they had to say:
1. Be honest with yourself and know your limits, AKA. cancel those plans.
2. Schedule just 10 to 15 minutes of "personal development time" into your calendar.
3. Find the exact cause(s) of your anxiety and stress so you can figure out how best to handle it.
4. Keep go-to books, shows, articles, movies, etc. on hand that will realign your thoughts and inspire positive thinking.
5. Go on a road trip and allow driving to clear your head.
6. Talk to your boss/supervisor/professor about your concerns and desire to potentially switch up your routine.
7. Get off social media and put your phone away.
8. Do something you really enjoy and/or you're really good at.
9. Make a list of everything you need to do and categorize it by importance.
10. Then start with the small attainable goals and check them off one by one.
11. Make a change or explore something new.
12. Declutter your personal space, so that your environment isn't adding to your stress.
13. Take up journaling to help put your thoughts and feelings in perspective.
14. Learn to say "no," when you feel overwhelmed.
15. Exercise and get your endorphins flowing.
16. Take a mental health day and actually use it to step away and recharge.
17. Or take some vacation days and get out of town.
18. Surround yourself with people who love and support you, eat home-cooked meals, and get some rest.
19. Switch up tiny things in your life that remind you that you're in control.
20. Try to take a step back, breathe, and remember you're not alone in your struggle.
21. And last but not least, remind yourself that "You're doing a great job, don't let this get you down."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Remember to always consult with your doctor about your personal health and wellness. BuzzFeed posts are for informational purposes only and are no substitute for medical diagnosis, treatment, or professional medical advice.