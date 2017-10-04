21 Ways You Can Turn Things Around When You're Feeling Burnt Out

"One of the most important things I've learned is to be introspective and honest with myself about who I am and what I need. If you're feeling burnt out, be honest about it. If you need to cancel plans or have a night in, do it. If you need to put the dishes off until the next day, that's okay. I'm a stay-at-home mom to a wild 3 year old, which means burn out comes on fast. Learning to say when I'm feeling burnt out, or to let go of things that don't need to happen, became really important. Then I take time for me to do things that relax and/or fulfill me."

—bethanayy