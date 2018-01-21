This Quiz Will Reveal If You Handle Breakups Better Than Other People

-
-
1. Do you notice a change in your eating habits?I definitely eat my feelings (lots of junk food, ice cream, etc.)I really lose my appetite. I'm just not hungryNo, I don't really notice a change in my eating habits
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
1. Do you notice a change in your eating habits?
-
vote votesI definitely eat my feelings (lots of junk food, ice cream, etc.)
-
vote votesI really lose my appetite. I'm just not hungry
-
vote votesNo, I don't really notice a change in my eating habits
-
-
2. Do you get the urge to change anything about your appearance?Yeah, I cut or dye my hairYeah, I get a tattooYeah, I get a piercingYeah, I change the way I dress or get a whole new wardrobeYeah, but it's none of the aboveNah, I don't really get the urge to change anything
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
2. Do you get the urge to change anything about your appearance?
-
vote votesYeah, I cut or dye my hair
-
vote votesYeah, I get a tattoo
-
vote votesYeah, I get a piercing
-
vote votesYeah, I change the way I dress or get a whole new wardrobe
-
vote votesYeah, but it's none of the above
-
vote votesNah, I don't really get the urge to change anything
Advertisement
-
-
3. Do you stalk social media for signs of what your ex is up to?Absolutely. I can't help but hardcore stalk social media multiple times per dayI'll check my ex's social pages every now and thenNo, I refuse to look, even if I want toNo, I have no interest
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
3. Do you stalk social media for signs of what your ex is up to?
-
vote votesAbsolutely. I can't help but hardcore stalk social media multiple times per day
-
vote votesI'll check my ex's social pages every now and then
-
vote votesNo, I refuse to look, even if I want to
-
vote votesNo, I have no interest
-
-
4. What's your approach to seeing new people?I swear off all dating for a while and take time for myselfI'll date people, but avoid anything seriousI stick to hookups only, no emotions involvedAs soon as it's over, I'm already back to searching for ~the one~
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
4. What's your approach to seeing new people?
-
vote votesI swear off all dating for a while and take time for myself
-
vote votesI'll date people, but avoid anything serious
-
vote votesI stick to hookups only, no emotions involved
-
vote votesAs soon as it's over, I'm already back to searching for ~the one~
-
-
5. Do you hook up with people to get over someone?Yes, I'll hook up with a lot of people to take my mind off my exYes, but I find one rebound to hook up withI may have a one-night stand, but it's one and doneNo, I get over a breakup in other ways
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
5. Do you hook up with people to get over someone?
-
vote votesYes, I'll hook up with a lot of people to take my mind off my ex
-
vote votesYes, but I find one rebound to hook up with
-
vote votesI may have a one-night stand, but it's one and done
-
vote votesNo, I get over a breakup in other ways
-
-
6. Do you compare yourself to the next person your ex decides to date or get into a relationship with?Um, yes. How can you not? I do it all the timeYes, but it always makes me feel bad about myselfYes, and it's always a big boost to my self-esteem because they downgradedI may a little at first, but then I couldn't care lessNo, I don't even know when my ex starts seeing someone new
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
6. Do you compare yourself to the next person your ex decides to date or get into a relationship with?
-
vote votesUm, yes. How can you not? I do it all the time
-
vote votesYes, but it always makes me feel bad about myself
-
vote votesYes, and it's always a big boost to my self-esteem because they downgraded
-
vote votesI may a little at first, but then I couldn't care less
-
vote votesNo, I don't even know when my ex starts seeing someone new
-
-
7. Do you spend a lot of time allowing yourself to be upset?Yes, I spend A LOT of time crying and mourning the relationship. As much as I needIt comes in waves, but I try my best to ride them outI'll let myself be visibly upset for a few weeks, but then I force myself to pretend like everything is fineI get upset for a few days, then immediately move on and put it behind meI don't allow myself to get upset because there's worse things in the world
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
7. Do you spend a lot of time allowing yourself to be upset?
-
vote votesYes, I spend A LOT of time crying and mourning the relationship. As much as I need
-
vote votesIt comes in waves, but I try my best to ride them out
-
vote votesI'll let myself be visibly upset for a few weeks, but then I force myself to pretend like everything is fine
-
vote votesI get upset for a few days, then immediately move on and put it behind me
-
vote votesI don't allow myself to get upset because there's worse things in the world
Advertisement
-
-
8. Do you usually blame yourself for the breakup?Yes, I always obsess over what I could've done better and if we'd still be together if I had done those thingsYes, sometimes. But it's only so I can learn what to work on for my next relationshipNo, it's definitely always their faultNo, it's just over. I don't dwell on why or whose fault it was
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
8. Do you usually blame yourself for the breakup?
-
vote votesYes, I always obsess over what I could've done better and if we'd still be together if I had done those things
-
vote votesYes, sometimes. But it's only so I can learn what to work on for my next relationship
-
vote votesNo, it's definitely always their fault
-
vote votesNo, it's just over. I don't dwell on why or whose fault it was
-
-
9. Do you feel like you can't move on until you get closure?Yes, I internally obsess over what went wrong and why it endedYes, I'll even go to great lengths to get itSometimes I wonder what happened, but it doesn't keep me up at nightNo, if it's over, it's over. I move on
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
9. Do you feel like you can't move on until you get closure?
-
vote votesYes, I internally obsess over what went wrong and why it ended
-
vote votesYes, I'll even go to great lengths to get it
-
vote votesSometimes I wonder what happened, but it doesn't keep me up at night
-
vote votesNo, if it's over, it's over. I move on
-
-
10. What type of music do you listen to?Incredibly sad music, so I can have a good, cathartic cryAngry, ~fuck you~, I'm-better-on-my-own musicHopeless romantic, ~I can't wait to find the one~ musicIt depends on what stage of grief I'm going through, tbhGoing through a breakup doesn't affect the music I listen to
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
10. What type of music do you listen to?
-
vote votesIncredibly sad music, so I can have a good, cathartic cry
-
vote votesAngry, ~fuck you~, I'm-better-on-my-own music
-
vote votesHopeless romantic, ~I can't wait to find the one~ music
-
vote votesIt depends on what stage of grief I'm going through, tbh
-
vote votesGoing through a breakup doesn't affect the music I listen to
-
-
11. What types of movies/shows do you watch?Something sad that I can cry toSomething with violence or horror that'll take my mind off thingsSomething with badass characters that'll make me feel strong and confidentSomething like a romantic comedy and/or a feel-good storySomething absolutely hilarious, because laughter is the best medicineI don't base my movie/TV watching decisions on my emotionsI don't watch movies/shows
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
11. What types of movies/shows do you watch?
-
vote votesSomething sad that I can cry to
-
vote votesSomething with violence or horror that'll take my mind off things
-
vote votesSomething with badass characters that'll make me feel strong and confident
-
vote votesSomething like a romantic comedy and/or a feel-good story
-
vote votesSomething absolutely hilarious, because laughter is the best medicine
-
vote votesI don't base my movie/TV watching decisions on my emotions
-
vote votesI don't watch movies/shows
-
-
12. Do you try to remain friends with your ex, both online and IRL?Yes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online and it usually works outYes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online, even though it usually doesn't work outI cut them off IRL, but will sometimes remain friends with them on social mediaI delete/block them on social media, but try to remain friends IRLNo absolutely not. I cut them off completelyNot right away, but after some time I might try if I think it's possible
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
12. Do you try to remain friends with your ex, both online and IRL?
-
vote votesYes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online and it usually works out
-
vote votesYes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online, even though it usually doesn't work out
-
vote votesI cut them off IRL, but will sometimes remain friends with them on social media
-
vote votesI delete/block them on social media, but try to remain friends IRL
-
vote votesNo absolutely not. I cut them off completely
-
vote votesNot right away, but after some time I might try if I think it's possible
Advertisement
-
-
13. Do you immediately change all of your social media profile pictures?Yes, I delete any trace of my ex from my profile.Yes, I change them ASAP, but will keep previous photos with them on my profilesI might keep some pics of/with my ex on my profile.I don't change anything immediately, but will after some time has passed or once I've moved onNo, I just leave everything the same
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
13. Do you immediately change all of your social media profile pictures?
-
vote votesYes, I delete any trace of my ex from my profile.
-
vote votesYes, I change them ASAP, but will keep previous photos with them on my profiles
-
vote votesI might keep some pics of/with my ex on my profile.
-
vote votesI don't change anything immediately, but will after some time has passed or once I've moved on
-
vote votesNo, I just leave everything the same
-
-
14. Do you try to keep relationships with all of your ex's friends and family?Yes, I try my hardest to keep them in my lifeYes, but it always ends up being awkward and unsustainableMaybe on social media, but not IRLNo, that makes getting over my ex tougherNo, I have no desire to
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
14. Do you try to keep relationships with all of your ex's friends and family?
-
vote votesYes, I try my hardest to keep them in my life
-
vote votesYes, but it always ends up being awkward and unsustainable
-
vote votesMaybe on social media, but not IRL
-
vote votesNo, that makes getting over my ex tougher
-
vote votesNo, I have no desire to
-
-
15. What do you do with all their stuff, and the stuff that reminds you of them?Get rid of it immediately. I dump ALL OF ITI return it to them and use it as an excuse to see them one last timeI send it back to them through the mail, or ask a friend or family member to return it to my exI hold on to some of it... because it's painful to part withI keep it because fuck them — it's mine now
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
15. What do you do with all their stuff, and the stuff that reminds you of them?
-
vote votesGet rid of it immediately. I dump ALL OF IT
-
vote votesI return it to them and use it as an excuse to see them one last time
-
vote votesI send it back to them through the mail, or ask a friend or family member to return it to my ex
-
vote votesI hold on to some of it... because it's painful to part with
-
vote votesI keep it because fuck them — it's mine now
-
-
16. Do you find yourself constantly checking your phone for any communication from your ex?Yes, all the time. I can't put my phone downYes, but I have my friends take my phone away from me if they catch meYes, but I try my hardest to resist the urge to check, and eventually it fades awayNo, I just don't keep my phone on me, because it hurts to check it and find that they haven't reached outNo, I don't check my phone any more than usualNo, because I don't care if I hear from them
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
16. Do you find yourself constantly checking your phone for any communication from your ex?
-
vote votesYes, all the time. I can't put my phone down
-
vote votesYes, but I have my friends take my phone away from me if they catch me
-
vote votesYes, but I try my hardest to resist the urge to check, and eventually it fades away
-
vote votesNo, I just don't keep my phone on me, because it hurts to check it and find that they haven't reached out
-
vote votesNo, I don't check my phone any more than usual
-
vote votesNo, because I don't care if I hear from them
-
-
17. Do you find yourself talking about your ex or discussing the breakup all the time?Yes, in order to feel better about the breakup, I have to talk about it all the timeYes, every now and then I'll have to call a friend or family member to get it outYes. I try not to, but I catch it entering the conversation every now and thenNo, even though I want to, I don't bring up my ex or the breakupNo, I don't want to talk to anyone about it
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
17. Do you find yourself talking about your ex or discussing the breakup all the time?
-
vote votesYes, in order to feel better about the breakup, I have to talk about it all the time
-
vote votesYes, every now and then I'll have to call a friend or family member to get it out
-
vote votesYes. I try not to, but I catch it entering the conversation every now and then
-
vote votesNo, even though I want to, I don't bring up my ex or the breakup
-
vote votesNo, I don't want to talk to anyone about it
-
-
18. Where do you find emotional support after a breakup?My familyMy friendsMovies, TV shows, or booksA rebound relationshipThe internet (forums, advice websites, etc.)My therapistI work through it on my own
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
18. Where do you find emotional support after a breakup?
-
vote votesMy family
-
vote votesMy friends
-
vote votesMovies, TV shows, or books
-
vote votesA rebound relationship
-
vote votesThe internet (forums, advice websites, etc.)
-
vote votesMy therapist
-
vote votesI work through it on my own
-
-
19. How long, on average, does it usually take for you to truly move on from past relationships?A couple days, tbhA couple weeksA couple monthsAt least a yearUntil I find a reboundUntil I find someone better for me than my exI don't know if I truly move on
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
19. How long, on average, does it usually take for you to truly move on from past relationships?
-
vote votesA couple days, tbh
-
vote votesA couple weeks
-
vote votesA couple months
-
vote votesAt least a year
-
vote votesUntil I find a rebound
-
vote votesUntil I find someone better for me than my ex
-
vote votesI don't know if I truly move on
-
-
20. Do you ever fantasize about getting revenge on an ex that hurt you?Yes, absolutely. Sometimes I'll even carry out that fantasyYes, absolutely. But I would never actually do anythingI'll think about it here and there, but don't spend much time on itNope, I don't want revenge. I just want them backNope, I just don't care enough
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
20. Do you ever fantasize about getting revenge on an ex that hurt you?
-
vote votesYes, absolutely. Sometimes I'll even carry out that fantasy
-
vote votesYes, absolutely. But I would never actually do anything
-
vote votesI'll think about it here and there, but don't spend much time on it
-
vote votesNope, I don't want revenge. I just want them back
-
vote votesNope, I just don't care enough