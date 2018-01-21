 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Best of 2017 Do Better 2018 Trending
Health

This Quiz Will Reveal If You Handle Breakups Better Than Other People

Let's see if you get over your ex like the rest of the world.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  2. 1. Do you notice a change in your eating habits?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Roflrazzl.com / playbuzz.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I definitely eat my feelings (lots of junk food, ice cream, etc.)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I really lose my appetite. I'm just not hungry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I don't really notice a change in my eating habits
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
1. Do you notice a change in your eating habits?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I definitely eat my feelings (lots of junk food, ice cream, etc.)
  2.  
    vote votes
    I really lose my appetite. I'm just not hungry
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I don't really notice a change in my eating habits
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 2. Do you get the urge to change anything about your appearance?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Hulu/whatshouldglotzbachcallme.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, I cut or dye my hair
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, I get a tattoo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, I get a piercing
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, I change the way I dress or get a whole new wardrobe
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, but it's none of the above
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, I don't really get the urge to change anything
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
2. Do you get the urge to change anything about your appearance?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, I cut or dye my hair
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, I get a tattoo
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, I get a piercing
  4.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, I change the way I dress or get a whole new wardrobe
  5.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, but it's none of the above
  6.  
    vote votes
    Nah, I don't really get the urge to change anything
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Advertisement

  2. 3. Do you stalk social media for signs of what your ex is up to?

    ABC / giphy.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Absolutely. I can't help but hardcore stalk social media multiple times per day
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'll check my ex's social pages every now and then
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I refuse to look, even if I want to
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I have no interest
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
3. Do you stalk social media for signs of what your ex is up to?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Absolutely. I can't help but hardcore stalk social media multiple times per day
  2.  
    vote votes
    I'll check my ex's social pages every now and then
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I refuse to look, even if I want to
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I have no interest
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 4. What's your approach to seeing new people?

    The CW / rebloggy.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I swear off all dating for a while and take time for myself
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'll date people, but avoid anything serious
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I stick to hookups only, no emotions involved
    Correct
    Incorrect
    As soon as it's over, I'm already back to searching for ~the one~
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
4. What's your approach to seeing new people?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I swear off all dating for a while and take time for myself
  2.  
    vote votes
    I'll date people, but avoid anything serious
  3.  
    vote votes
    I stick to hookups only, no emotions involved
  4.  
    vote votes
    As soon as it's over, I'm already back to searching for ~the one~
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 5. Do you hook up with people to get over someone?

    Paramount Pictures / gfycat.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I'll hook up with a lot of people to take my mind off my ex
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, but I find one rebound to hook up with
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I may have a one-night stand, but it's one and done
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I get over a breakup in other ways
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
5. Do you hook up with people to get over someone?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I'll hook up with a lot of people to take my mind off my ex
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I find one rebound to hook up with
  3.  
    vote votes
    I may have a one-night stand, but it's one and done
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I get over a breakup in other ways
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 6. Do you compare yourself to the next person your ex decides to date or get into a relationship with?

    megsjourneytobinge-free.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Um, yes. How can you not? I do it all the time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, but it always makes me feel bad about myself
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, and it's always a big boost to my self-esteem because they downgraded
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I may a little at first, but then I couldn't care less
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I don't even know when my ex starts seeing someone new
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
6. Do you compare yourself to the next person your ex decides to date or get into a relationship with?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Um, yes. How can you not? I do it all the time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but it always makes me feel bad about myself
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, and it's always a big boost to my self-esteem because they downgraded
  4.  
    vote votes
    I may a little at first, but then I couldn't care less
  5.  
    vote votes
    No, I don't even know when my ex starts seeing someone new
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 7. Do you spend a lot of time allowing yourself to be upset?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    ABC / tenor.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I spend A LOT of time crying and mourning the relationship. As much as I need
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It comes in waves, but I try my best to ride them out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'll let myself be visibly upset for a few weeks, but then I force myself to pretend like everything is fine
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I get upset for a few days, then immediately move on and put it behind me
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't allow myself to get upset because there's worse things in the world
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
7. Do you spend a lot of time allowing yourself to be upset?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I spend A LOT of time crying and mourning the relationship. As much as I need
  2.  
    vote votes
    It comes in waves, but I try my best to ride them out
  3.  
    vote votes
    I'll let myself be visibly upset for a few weeks, but then I force myself to pretend like everything is fine
  4.  
    vote votes
    I get upset for a few days, then immediately move on and put it behind me
  5.  
    vote votes
    I don't allow myself to get upset because there's worse things in the world
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Advertisement

  2. 8. Do you usually blame yourself for the breakup?

    Universal Pictures / reactiongifs.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I always obsess over what I could've done better and if we'd still be together if I had done those things
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, sometimes. But it's only so I can learn what to work on for my next relationship
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, it's definitely always their fault
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, it's just over. I don't dwell on why or whose fault it was
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
8. Do you usually blame yourself for the breakup?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I always obsess over what I could've done better and if we'd still be together if I had done those things
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, sometimes. But it's only so I can learn what to work on for my next relationship
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, it's definitely always their fault
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, it's just over. I don't dwell on why or whose fault it was
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 9. Do you feel like you can't move on until you get closure?

    The CW / blogger.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I internally obsess over what went wrong and why it ended
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I'll even go to great lengths to get it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sometimes I wonder what happened, but it doesn't keep me up at night
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, if it's over, it's over. I move on
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
9. Do you feel like you can't move on until you get closure?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I internally obsess over what went wrong and why it ended
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I'll even go to great lengths to get it
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes I wonder what happened, but it doesn't keep me up at night
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, if it's over, it's over. I move on
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 10. What type of music do you listen to?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / tenor.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Incredibly sad music, so I can have a good, cathartic cry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Angry, ~fuck you~, I'm-better-on-my-own music
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hopeless romantic, ~I can't wait to find the one~ music
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It depends on what stage of grief I'm going through, tbh
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Going through a breakup doesn't affect the music I listen to
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
10. What type of music do you listen to?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Incredibly sad music, so I can have a good, cathartic cry
  2.  
    vote votes
    Angry, ~fuck you~, I'm-better-on-my-own music
  3.  
    vote votes
    Hopeless romantic, ~I can't wait to find the one~ music
  4.  
    vote votes
    It depends on what stage of grief I'm going through, tbh
  5.  
    vote votes
    Going through a breakup doesn't affect the music I listen to
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 11. What types of movies/shows do you watch?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Warner Bros. Pictures / wnderwman07.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Something sad that I can cry to
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Something with violence or horror that'll take my mind off things
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Something with badass characters that'll make me feel strong and confident
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Something like a romantic comedy and/or a feel-good story
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Something absolutely hilarious, because laughter is the best medicine
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't base my movie/TV watching decisions on my emotions
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't watch movies/shows
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
11. What types of movies/shows do you watch?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Something sad that I can cry to
  2.  
    vote votes
    Something with violence or horror that'll take my mind off things
  3.  
    vote votes
    Something with badass characters that'll make me feel strong and confident
  4.  
    vote votes
    Something like a romantic comedy and/or a feel-good story
  5.  
    vote votes
    Something absolutely hilarious, because laughter is the best medicine
  6.  
    vote votes
    I don't base my movie/TV watching decisions on my emotions
  7.  
    vote votes
    I don't watch movies/shows
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 12. Do you try to remain friends with your ex, both online and IRL?

    facebook.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online and it usually works out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online, even though it usually doesn't work out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I cut them off IRL, but will sometimes remain friends with them on social media
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I delete/block them on social media, but try to remain friends IRL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No absolutely not. I cut them off completely
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Not right away, but after some time I might try if I think it's possible
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
12. Do you try to remain friends with your ex, both online and IRL?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online and it usually works out
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I try my best to be friends with my ex, both IRL and online, even though it usually doesn't work out
  3.  
    vote votes
    I cut them off IRL, but will sometimes remain friends with them on social media
  4.  
    vote votes
    I delete/block them on social media, but try to remain friends IRL
  5.  
    vote votes
    No absolutely not. I cut them off completely
  6.  
    vote votes
    Not right away, but after some time I might try if I think it's possible
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Advertisement

  2. 13. Do you immediately change all of your social media profile pictures?

    20th Century Fox / degrassi.wikia.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I delete any trace of my ex from my profile.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I change them ASAP, but will keep previous photos with them on my profiles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I might keep some pics of/with my ex on my profile.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't change anything immediately, but will after some time has passed or once I've moved on
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I just leave everything the same
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
13. Do you immediately change all of your social media profile pictures?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I delete any trace of my ex from my profile.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I change them ASAP, but will keep previous photos with them on my profiles
  3.  
    vote votes
    I might keep some pics of/with my ex on my profile.
  4.  
    vote votes
    I don't change anything immediately, but will after some time has passed or once I've moved on
  5.  
    vote votes
    No, I just leave everything the same
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 14. Do you try to keep relationships with all of your ex's friends and family?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Paramount Pictures / replygif.net
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I try my hardest to keep them in my life
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, but it always ends up being awkward and unsustainable
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maybe on social media, but not IRL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, that makes getting over my ex tougher
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I have no desire to
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
14. Do you try to keep relationships with all of your ex's friends and family?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I try my hardest to keep them in my life
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but it always ends up being awkward and unsustainable
  3.  
    vote votes
    Maybe on social media, but not IRL
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, that makes getting over my ex tougher
  5.  
    vote votes
    No, I have no desire to
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 15. What do you do with all their stuff, and the stuff that reminds you of them?

    Warner Bros. Pictures / giphy.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Get rid of it immediately. I dump ALL OF IT
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I return it to them and use it as an excuse to see them one last time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I send it back to them through the mail, or ask a friend or family member to return it to my ex
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I hold on to some of it... because it's painful to part with
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I keep it because fuck them — it's mine now
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
15. What do you do with all their stuff, and the stuff that reminds you of them?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Get rid of it immediately. I dump ALL OF IT
  2.  
    vote votes
    I return it to them and use it as an excuse to see them one last time
  3.  
    vote votes
    I send it back to them through the mail, or ask a friend or family member to return it to my ex
  4.  
    vote votes
    I hold on to some of it... because it's painful to part with
  5.  
    vote votes
    I keep it because fuck them — it's mine now
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 16. Do you find yourself constantly checking your phone for any communication from your ex?

    giphy.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, all the time. I can't put my phone down
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, but I have my friends take my phone away from me if they catch me
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, but I try my hardest to resist the urge to check, and eventually it fades away
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I just don't keep my phone on me, because it hurts to check it and find that they haven't reached out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I don't check my phone any more than usual
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, because I don't care if I hear from them
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
16. Do you find yourself constantly checking your phone for any communication from your ex?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time. I can't put my phone down
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I have my friends take my phone away from me if they catch me
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I try my hardest to resist the urge to check, and eventually it fades away
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I just don't keep my phone on me, because it hurts to check it and find that they haven't reached out
  5.  
    vote votes
    No, I don't check my phone any more than usual
  6.  
    vote votes
    No, because I don't care if I hear from them
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 17. Do you find yourself talking about your ex or discussing the breakup all the time?

    Paramount Pictures / gifhunterress.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, in order to feel better about the breakup, I have to talk about it all the time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, every now and then I'll have to call a friend or family member to get it out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes. I try not to, but I catch it entering the conversation every now and then
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, even though I want to, I don't bring up my ex or the breakup
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I don't want to talk to anyone about it
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
17. Do you find yourself talking about your ex or discussing the breakup all the time?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, in order to feel better about the breakup, I have to talk about it all the time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, every now and then I'll have to call a friend or family member to get it out
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes. I try not to, but I catch it entering the conversation every now and then
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, even though I want to, I don't bring up my ex or the breakup
  5.  
    vote votes
    No, I don't want to talk to anyone about it
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 18. Where do you find emotional support after a breakup?

    NBC / huffposttv.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    My family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    My friends
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Movies, TV shows, or books
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A rebound relationship
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The internet (forums, advice websites, etc.)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    My therapist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I work through it on my own
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
18. Where do you find emotional support after a breakup?
  1.  
    vote votes
    My family
  2.  
    vote votes
    My friends
  3.  
    vote votes
    Movies, TV shows, or books
  4.  
    vote votes
    A rebound relationship
  5.  
    vote votes
    The internet (forums, advice websites, etc.)
  6.  
    vote votes
    My therapist
  7.  
    vote votes
    I work through it on my own
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 19. How long, on average, does it usually take for you to truly move on from past relationships?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    youtube.com / her.ie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A couple days, tbh
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A couple weeks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A couple months
    Correct
    Incorrect
    At least a year
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Until I find a rebound
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Until I find someone better for me than my ex
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't know if I truly move on
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
19. How long, on average, does it usually take for you to truly move on from past relationships?
  1.  
    vote votes
    A couple days, tbh
  2.  
    vote votes
    A couple weeks
  3.  
    vote votes
    A couple months
  4.  
    vote votes
    At least a year
  5.  
    vote votes
    Until I find a rebound
  6.  
    vote votes
    Until I find someone better for me than my ex
  7.  
    vote votes
    I don't know if I truly move on
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

  2. 20. Do you ever fantasize about getting revenge on an ex that hurt you?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Big Machine Records, LLC / degrassi.wikia.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, absolutely. Sometimes I'll even carry out that fantasy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, absolutely. But I would never actually do anything
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'll think about it here and there, but don't spend much time on it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope, I don't want revenge. I just want them back
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope, I just don't care enough
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
20. Do you ever fantasize about getting revenge on an ex that hurt you?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, absolutely. Sometimes I'll even carry out that fantasy
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, absolutely. But I would never actually do anything
  3.  
    vote votes
    I'll think about it here and there, but don't spend much time on it
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope, I don't want revenge. I just want them back
  5.  
    vote votes
    Nope, I just don't care enough
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote