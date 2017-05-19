Sections

Health

Take This Quiz To See How Sensitive You Are

Feeling emotions harder than everyone else can be rough.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. How do you usually respond to criticism?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    LogosTV / wifflegif.com
    I feel the need to respond and defend myself.
    I nod and take notes on how to improve.
    I get emotional, but try my hardest to keep it in.
    I get emotional and can't help but start to tear up or break down.
    Criticism doesn't phase me.

  1. 2. Do you avoid things like movies, commercials, songs, or books because you don't want to get emotional?

    animalsbug.com
    Yes, I avoid things that will make me emotional every day.
    Yes, a few times per week.
    Yes, a few times per month.
    Sometimes, but only if it's about animals.
    Nope, never done that.

  1. 3. How do you react when you hear loud, jarring noises?

    FOX
    I get startled and feel anxious even after the noises end.
    I get startled at first, but forget about them quickly.
    They give me a serious headache.
    They don't really affect me.

  1. 4. How do you feel when you make a mistake?

    NBC / popkey.co
    Like it's the end of the world and I can't hide it.
    Pretty damn upset, but only for a little.
    It bothers me a bit, but I don't let it show.
    It doesn't bother me too much, because I'm already thinking of how to fix it.
    Mistakes happen, they don't phase me.

  1. 5. How do you react to fluorescent or bright lights?

    Nickelodeon / reactiongifs.com
    I get migraines that can sometimes last for a while.
    I have to move areas, put on sunglasses, or draw the blinds so I can focus.
    It's annoying, but I just get used to it.
    Light doesn't really bother me.

  1. 6. How often do you cry?

    reactiongifs.com
    At least once a day.
    Once a week.
    A few times per week.
    A few times per month.
    A few times per year.
    I can't remember the last time I cried.

  1. 7. How often do you feel like crying, but end up holding it in?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / s414.photobucket.com
    I don't ever manage to hold it in. I just cry.
    At least once a day.
    A few times per week.
    A few times per month.
    A few times per year.
    I don't ever want to cry.

  1. 8. Do you ever break down in public?

    NBC / reactiongifs.me
    Yep, probably a few times per week.
    At least once per week.
    At least a few times per month.
    At least a couple of times per year.
    I've gotten upset, but I just wait until I get home to let it out.
    Nope, my emotions never overwhelm me like that.

  1. 9. It's your birthday and people forgot. How do you react?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    tenor.co
    Break down because you're overwhelmed by how shitty it feels.
    Pretend like it doesn't bother you, even though you're really hurt.
    Give those people the cold shoulder until you're over it.
    Tell yourself it's not a big deal and move on.
    Nothing, because it really doesn't bother you.

  1. 10. When someone else is upset, how does it make you feel?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Sony Pictures / reddit.com
    I actually feel their emotions and invest in helping them solve their problem.
    I feel kind of bad for them and offer some help.
    I get annoyed and tell them to get over it.
    I'm not phased. Everyone gets upset sometimes.

  1. 11. When a loved one gets good news, how do you react?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / tenor.co
    You're so happy for them you want to cry.
    You feel their excitement and can't stop congratulating them.
    You say congrats, but then move on to the next topic.
    You're not really phased. People get good news all the time.

  1. 12. How do you react when you witness an awkward situation?

    popkey.co
    I feel so uncomfortable, I'll do whatever I can to fix or get out of the situation.
    I try my hardest to grit through it and wait for it to pass.
    I live for awkward situations and love seeing people squirm.
    I feel no type of way about uncomfortable situations.

  1. 13. How do you feel when you see someone being treated unfairly or disrespectfully?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    viralviralvideos.com
    I get incredibly upset and feel like I need to do something to make it right.
    I will get emotional and probably cry.
    I feel bad, but it doesn't take me long before I'm thinking about something else.
    I'm not phased, it's part of life.

  1. 14. How do you react to being tickled?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Universal Pictures / reactiongifs.us
    It actually hurts and feels like torture.
    It's uncomfortable, but not awful.
    It just feels funny.
    I actually enjoy it.
    I'm not ticklish.

  1. 15. How do you react to someone giving you a compliment?

    Disney / memesuper.com
    I'm on cloud nine and it's on my mind for the next week.
    I blush hard and then change the subject because I'm embarrassed.
    I say thank you, then move on.
    I don't feel any type of way about it.

  1. 16. How would you feel if your friends hung out without you?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Universal Pictures / tenor.co
    I would be overwhelmingly upset and probably have a breakdown.
    I would feel hurt and wonder why they felt the need to hang out without me.
    It would suck, but I'd pretend that I'm okay with it.
    I'd be hurt for a little, but then I'd move on.
    It wouldn't really phase me.

  1. 17. What happens when someone scares the shit out of you?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    20th Century Fox / reactiongifs.us
    I freak out and it takes a long time for my heart rate to slow down.
    I get scared, and then laugh it off.
    I just get annoyed.
    They're wasting their time, it doesn't bother me.

  1. 18. How do you react to smelling a lot of different fragrances all at once (like in Pier 1 Imports or Bath and Body Works)?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Universal Pictures / hoyabetches.tumblr.com
    It's overwhelming and I get a serious headache.
    I don't like it, but I get used to it.
    I love strong smells.
    I'm indifferent to smells.

  1. 19. Do you have a hard time saying no to things?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    imgur.com
    Yes, I have FOMO and I hate disappointing people more than anything.
    A little, but I do it when I have to.
    Nope, I say no to things all the time.

  1. 20. After experiencing something upsetting, how long does it take for you to recover?

    themetapicture.com
    Sometimes up to a week or longer.
    A couple of days tops.
    Usually a full day.
    A couple of hours.
    Around 20-30 minutes.
    I recover pretty much immediately.

  1. 21. Does it bother you when you hear of, or think of, other people's misfortunes?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Funny or Die / reactiongifs.com
    All the time, and it takes me a while to stop being upset about it.
    I don't like it, but it doesn't ruin my day.
    No, not really.

  1. 22. Be honest, are you feeling sensitive right now?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    betwixtthesepages.wordpress.com
    Yes, and I feel very attacked tbh.
    Well NOW I do.
    No, but um are you guys OK?

