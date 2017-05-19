-
Take This Quiz To See How Sensitive You Are

1. How do you usually respond to criticism?
I feel the need to respond and defend myself.
I nod and take notes on how to improve.
I get emotional, but try my hardest to keep it in.
I get emotional and can't help but start to tear up or break down.
Criticism doesn't phase me.
1. How do you usually respond to criticism?
Yes, I avoid things that will make me emotional every day.
Yes, a few times per week.
Yes, a few times per month.
Sometimes, but only if it's about animals.
Nope, never done that.
3. How do you react when you hear loud, jarring noises?
I get startled and feel anxious even after the noises end.
I get startled at first, but forget about them quickly.
They give me a serious headache.
They don't really affect me.
4. How do you feel when you make a mistake?
vote votesNope, never done that.
Pretty damn upset, but only for a little.
It bothers me a bit, but I don't let it show.
It doesn't bother me too much, because I'm already thinking of how to fix it.
Mistakes happen, they don't phase me.
5. How do you react to fluorescent or bright lights?
I get migraines that can sometimes last for a while.
I have to move areas, put on sunglasses, or draw the blinds so I can focus.
It's annoying, but I just get used to it.
Light doesn't really bother me.
6. How often do you cry?
At least once a day.
Once a week.
A few times per week.
A few times per month.
A few times per year.
I can't remember the last time I cried.
7. How often do you feel like crying, but end up holding it in?
I don't ever manage to hold it in. I just cry.
At least once a day.
A few times per week.
A few times per month.
A few times per year.
I don't ever want to cry.
8. Do you ever break down in public?
Yep, probably a few times per week.
At least once per week.
At least a few times per month.
At least a couple of times per year.
I've gotten upset, but I just wait until I get home to let it out.
Nope, my emotions never overwhelm me like that.
vote votesAt least once a day.
vote votesA few times per week.
vote votesA few times per month.
vote votesA few times per year.
Tell yourself it's not a big deal and move on.
Nothing, because it really doesn't bother you.
8. Do you ever break down in public?
vote votesYep, probably a few times per week.
I feel kind of bad for them and offer some help.
I get annoyed and tell them to get over it.
I'm not phased. Everyone gets upset sometimes.
11. When a loved one gets good news, how do you react?
You're so happy for them you want to cry.
You feel their excitement and can't stop congratulating them.
You say congrats, but then move on to the next topic.
You're not really phased. People get good news all the time.
12. How do you react when you witness an awkward situation?
I feel so uncomfortable, I'll do whatever I can to fix or get out of the situation.
I try my hardest to grit through it and wait for it to pass.
I live for awkward situations and love seeing people squirm.
I feel no type of way about uncomfortable situations.
13. How do you feel when you see someone being treated unfairly or disrespectfully?
I get incredibly upset and feel like I need to do something to make it right.
I will get emotional and probably cry.
vote votesI get annoyed and tell them to get over it.
I'm not phased, it's part of life.
14. How do you react to being tickled?
It actually hurts and feels like torture.
It's uncomfortable, but not awful.
It just feels funny.
I actually enjoy it.
I'm not ticklish.
15. How do you react to someone giving you a compliment?
I'm on cloud nine and it's on my mind for the next week.
I blush hard and then change the subject because I'm embarrassed.
I say thank you, then move on.
I don't feel any type of way about it.
16. How would you feel if your friends hung out without you?
I would be overwhelmingly upset and probably have a breakdown.
I would feel hurt and wonder why they felt the need to hang out without me.
It would suck, but I'd pretend that I'm okay with it.
I'd be hurt for a little, but then I'd move on.
It wouldn't really phase me.
17. What happens when someone scares the shit out of you?
I freak out and it takes a long time for my heart rate to slow down.
I get scared, and then laugh it off.
I just get annoyed.
They're wasting their time, it doesn't bother me.
vote votesIt just feels funny.
vote votesI actually enjoy it.
I don't like it, but I get used to it.
I love strong smells.
I'm indifferent to smells.
19. Do you have a hard time saying no to things?
Yes, I have FOMO and I hate disappointing people more than anything.
A little, but I do it when I have to.
Nope, I say no to things all the time.
20. After experiencing something upsetting, how long does it take for you to recover?
Sometimes up to a week or longer.
A couple of days tops.
Usually a full day.
A couple of hours.
Around 20-30 minutes.
I recover pretty much immediately.
21. Does it bother you when you hear of, or think of, other people's misfortunes?
All the time, and it takes me a while to stop being upset about it.
I don't like it, but it doesn't ruin my day.
No, not really.
vote votesI just get annoyed.
Yes, and I feel very attacked tbh.
Well NOW I do.
No, but um are you guys OK?
vote votesIt's overwhelming and I get a serious headache.
vote votesI don't like it, but I get used to it.
vote votesI love strong smells.
vote votesI'm indifferent to smells.
19. Do you have a hard time saying no to things?Yes, I have FOMO and I hate disappointing people more than anything.A little, but I do it when I have to.Nope, I say no to things all the time.
19. Do you have a hard time saying no to things?
vote votesYes, I have FOMO and I hate disappointing people more than anything.
vote votesA little, but I do it when I have to.
vote votesNope, I say no to things all the time.
20. After experiencing something upsetting, how long does it take for you to recover?Sometimes up to a week or longer.A couple of days tops.Usually a full day.A couple of hours.Around 20-30 minutes.I recover pretty much immediately.
20. After experiencing something upsetting, how long does it take for you to recover?
vote votesSometimes up to a week or longer.
vote votesA couple of days tops.
vote votesUsually a full day.
vote votesA couple of hours.
vote votesAround 20-30 minutes.
vote votesI recover pretty much immediately.
21. Does it bother you when you hear of, or think of, other people's misfortunes?All the time, and it takes me a while to stop being upset about it.I don't like it, but it doesn't ruin my day.No, not really.
21. Does it bother you when you hear of, or think of, other people's misfortunes?
vote votesAll the time, and it takes me a while to stop being upset about it.
vote votesI don't like it, but it doesn't ruin my day.
vote votesNo, not really.
22. Be honest, are you feeling sensitive right now?Yes, and I feel very attacked tbh.Well NOW I do.No, but um are you guys OK?
22. Be honest, are you feeling sensitive right now?
vote votesYes, and I feel very attacked tbh.
vote votesWell NOW I do.
vote votesNo, but um are you guys OK?