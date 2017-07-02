Sections

Health

26 Places People Can't Go To Without Wanting To Have Sex

From grocery stores to 17th century castles, here are actual places that put people in the ~mood~.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

What ~gets you going~ can be totally different from what turns another person on, or maybe it's not. It's not often that you get to hear what puts other people ~in the mood~.

So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the uncommon and surprising things that turn them on. Here are some of the incredibly specific places that they told us about (and to be clear, we're talking about stuff being done by/between consenting adults):

1. Dentist's office

"I have odontophilia, so I love watching dental procedures on YouTube, going to the dentist, licking teeth, people with braces, etc. I think about the dentist's office while I masturbate probably a couple times per week."—23/Female/Demisexual
2. Car repair shops

"I love the smell of car repair shops — the oil, gasoline, and rubber scents get me in the mood immediately. When my boyfriend comes in from working on his truck or after I'm done with a visit to get my car serviced, he is completely irresistible. I don't need it to come but it does get me off faster."—26/Female/Straight(ish) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
3. Laundry rooms

"I think it has to do with the smell of fresh laundry, especially when people use GAIN. I don't need it to orgasm but it definitely helps."—26/Female/Bisexual Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
4. Aquariums

"Something about being in the semi-darkness with the neon lights and the humming of the equipment makes me get goosebumps instantly."—31/Female/Straight
5. Cathedrals

"I didn't grow up Catholic. So my first time visiting one made me feel like a character in a romance novel. I don't think about it often. But anytime I visit a cathedral, I feel this raging, throbbing desire to have sex."—34/Female/Straight
6. Colonial houses

"I don't need to see one or be in one to orgasm, but i think about it like everyday."—18/Female/Gay
7. Backseat of cars

"I think about it only when I'm actually riding in the backseat of a car."—22/Male/Gay
8. 5th to 17th Century Castles

"I have always wanted to get it on inside one of these castles. Sometimes I dress my girlfriend up as a queen to get the feeling of being in a castle."—23/Female/Gay
9. Libraries

"This is really weird, but the smell of books is so sexy! Every library trip makes me feel horny."— 25/Female/Bisexual Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
10. Gynecologist's office

"I get turned on just thinking about going to the gynecologist's office. Just the thought of a man or a woman having the power to make me come when they shouldn't really turns me on. I don't need this to orgasm all the time, but if I'm having problems with someone, or by myself, it certainly helps! I think about it a few times a week, at least. Sometimes everyday."—19/Female/Bisexual
11. The very edge of cliffs or other great heights

"There is an impulse to jump which is completely at odds with every instinct for self-preservation I have as a human being. For some reason, that feeling of being that close to oblivion really does it for me."—40/Female/Mostly straight
12. Hair salons or barbers

"When I was younger and not sexually active, I used to get turned on from watching people get their hair cut."—19/Female/Straight Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
13. Gyms

"Every time I go to the gym, I get really turned on. Even when there's no people around me. This makes it awkward when I go with friends."—19/Male/Gay
14. Showers

"When I'm in the shower, I close my eyes and lean against the cold wall. It really gets me going. I don't need it to orgasm but it helps."—19/Female/Pansexual Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
15. Hard rock/metal concerts

"Something about heavy guitars and raspy singing voices at a live show makes me want to go right home and get busy after the show is over. It energizes me and gets me all hot and bothered. I'll still go home and rub one out after a concert."—34/Female/Straight Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
16. Grocery stores

"Picking out what I need, and imagining someone telling me what to pick up and what they're going to use it for is what I think about often while masturbating"—21/Female/Straight Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
17. Really tight spaces

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
18. Fitting rooms

"I don't need to be in one to orgasm, but it helps."—28/Male/Unlabeled Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
19. Wooded areas

"I get horny whenever I'm walking through the woods because my boyfriend and I had our first time together in the woods near our university."—19/Female/Straight
20. Waterfalls

"I don't need to be at one to come. But I think about it like three to four times per month."—29/Female/Heterosexual Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
21. Campfires

"I feel it when I'm at a campfire or I think about them."—22/Female/Bisexual
22. Balconies

"I think about them weekly."—26/Female/Bisexual Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
23. Pools

"The smell of pool chlorine really does it for me. I don't think about it super often, though."—43/Male/Gay Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
24. Bathtubs

"I don't need to be in the bath in order to orgasm. However, I do love bath sex."—27/Male/Straight
25. Study rooms

"Studious atmospheres, as in a study room, library, or home study with bookshelves and stationery and all. It's not necessarily to get off, but I think about sex whenever I'm in said place."—25/Female/Lesbian Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
26. Any public place

"It's pretty much the potential risk of getting caught. Anytime someone's going to come over or whenever the guy I'm seeing is in a long phone call I just get so turned on. I enjoy being fondled in public, just a short squeeze when no one is looking."—23/Female/Straight Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

