Health

How Popular Are Your Relationship Opinions?

WTH is the difference between "seeing someone" and "dating someone"? Asking for a friend.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. You've gone on five dates with someone and you plan on going on more. Would you say the two of you are...

    BuzzFeed/ buzzfeed.com
    Talking
    Seeing each other
    Dating
    In a relationship
    It really depends on if we're hooking up or have had full on sex

  1. 2. What does it mean if you say you're "talking to someone?"

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX
    You've texted a few times.
    You hang out with them here and there.
    You're hooking up (but not having full on sex yet).
    You're having sex with them.
    You hang out with them fairly regularly, but it's very casual.
    It's basically the same thing as "seeing" and "dating." I don't know why there are different terms.

  1. 3. What does it mean if you say you're "seeing someone?"

    E! / newscastic.com
    You're just having sex with them.
    You've hung out with them casually a few times.
    You've gone on a few dates with them.
    You're basically in an exclusive relationship. You just haven't had "the talk" yet.
    It's basically the same thing as "talking" and "dating." I don't know why there are different terms.

  1. 4. What does it mean if you're "dating someone?"

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC
    You've been out to drinks/dinner a few times.
    You're hooking up (but not having full on sex yet).
    You're having sex with them.
    You're to the point where you can comfortably sit around and hang out on the couch with no serious plans.
    You are exclusively seeing each other.
    It's basically the same thing as "seeing" and "talking." I don't know why there are different terms.

  1. 5. When do you decide to tell someone you love them for the first time?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Paramount Pictures / meganfoxslays.tumblr.com
    Only once you've kissed for the first time.
    Only after your significant other has said it to you.
    Only after you're in an exclusive, committed relationship.
    As soon as you feel it, whether you're in a relationship or not.
    While you're having sex for the first time. (Or after, I guess.)
    IDK I play it by ear?

  1. 6. Would you ever spy on your significant other's text messages, email, etc.?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Nat Geo Wild / giphy.com
    Yes. I'm not proud of it, but I do it all the time.
    Maybe, but only if I had something to be suspicious about.
    Maybe, but only if their phone/computer was out in the open and I didn't have to do any actual snooping.
    No, I would never go through their personal things.

  1. 7. Are you okay with your S.O. watching porn while you're in a committed relationship?

    FOX
    Yes, we watch together!
    Yup, I do it and they should feel free to do it, too.
    Yes, but I don't ask and I don't want to know.
    No, I wouldn't be okay with it and would need to have an honest talk about it.
    No, that's basically cheating and would be a deal breaker for me.

  1. 8. Would you have sex with someone before you were married?

    New Line Cinema
    Yes, absolutely.
    Only if we were in a serious relationship.
    Only if we lived together.
    Only if we had plans to get engaged.
    Only after we had expressed our love for each other.
    Never.

  1. 9. Would you move in with a significant other before you were engaged or married?

    NBC
    Yes, absolutely.
    Only if we had been together for a really long time.
    Only if my S.O. promised we'd be engaged soon.
    Only if I had no other housing option and it was a last resort.
    Only if my parents/family were okay with it.
    Nope. Never.

  1. 10. What would you do if all of your family/friends didn't like your S.O.?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    MTV
    Dump your S.O. immediately.
    I would try to change my S.O. based on friends'/family's critiques.
    I would hear my friends/family out, and see if what they're saying was reasonable.
    I wouldn't take my friends'/family's opinion too seriously. It's my happiness, not theirs.

  1. 11. Do you care how many sexual partners your S.O. has been with?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Ted-Ed / teded.tumblr.com
    No. What's in the past is in the past.
    No, as long as they get tested for sexually transmitted infections and are honest about it with me.
    Yes, I want to be the first and only person they are intimate with.
    Yes, I want them to have some experience before we hook up.
    Yes, if their number is something I'd consider ~high~.
    I don't even think about it, tbh.

  1. 12. How do you know when to bring someone home to meet your family?

    youtube.com
    Once you're in an exclusive relationship.
    Once you've been together for about a year.
    Once you've had sex.
    Once you've decided to get engaged.
    If your family is in town and it's convenient.
    You just know, OK?!
    I don't ever have them meet my family.

  1. 13. Would you ever stay with a S.O. if they cheated on you?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    youtube.com
    Yes, everyone makes mistakes.
    Maybe, if it was the first time it ever happened.
    Not sure. But I'd at least hear them out.
    Never. It'd be instantly over for me.

  1. 14. Would any of these excuses be enough to stay with someone who cheated on you?

    MTV
    "I was drunk/blacked out."
    "It was a one time thing. I promise."
    "It took messing up to learn my lesson."
    "It was purely physical, the person means nothing to me."
    "It felt like you were distant, and I acted out for attention."
    "We hadn't been intimate in so long, and it felt like you didn't want to be with me anymore."
    Potentially a few/some of the above.
    None of the above. IT'S OVER.

  1. 15. What is your take on being in a relationship with multiple people at the same time?

    NBC
    As long as they know about each other, it's cool.
    As long as they DON'T know about each other, it's cool.
    I think it's totally normal to be in a relationship and have someone on the side.
    AFAIC, relationships are meant to be between two people only.
    You should do whatever makes you happy as long as everyone is consenting.

  1. 16. Do you believe that everyone has one soulmate?

    Fox/wifflegif.com
    Yes, absolutely. There's someone out there for everyone.
    No, I think there's multiple soulmates out there for everyone.
    Um, no. Soulmates are not a thing.
    I don't really know. But I hope so.

  1. 17. What do you think is the most important thing in a relationship?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Netflix
    Sex
    Trust
    Respect
    Love
    Wealth (money)
    Same sense of humor
    Same values or interests

