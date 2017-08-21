-
1. You've gone on five dates with someone and you plan on going on more. Would you say the two of you are...TalkingSeeing each otherDatingIn a relationshipIt really depends on if we're hooking up or have had full on sex
How Popular Are Your Relationship Opinions?
1. You've gone on five dates with someone and you plan on going on more. Would you say the two of you are...
vote votesTalking
vote votesSeeing each other
vote votesDating
vote votesIn a relationship
vote votesIt really depends on if we're hooking up or have had full on sex
2. What does it mean if you say you're "talking to someone?"You've texted a few times.You hang out with them here and there.You're hooking up (but not having full on sex yet).You're having sex with them.You hang out with them fairly regularly, but it's very casual.It's basically the same thing as "seeing" and "dating." I don't know why there are different terms.
2. What does it mean if you say you're "talking to someone?"
vote votesYou've texted a few times.
vote votesYou hang out with them here and there.
vote votesYou're hooking up (but not having full on sex yet).
vote votesYou're having sex with them.
vote votesYou hang out with them fairly regularly, but it's very casual.
vote votesIt's basically the same thing as "seeing" and "dating." I don't know why there are different terms.
3. What does it mean if you say you're "seeing someone?"You're just having sex with them.You've hung out with them casually a few times.You've gone on a few dates with them.You're basically in an exclusive relationship. You just haven't had "the talk" yet.It's basically the same thing as "talking" and "dating." I don't know why there are different terms.
3. What does it mean if you say you're "seeing someone?"
vote votesYou're just having sex with them.
vote votesYou've hung out with them casually a few times.
vote votesYou've gone on a few dates with them.
vote votesYou're basically in an exclusive relationship. You just haven't had "the talk" yet.
vote votesIt's basically the same thing as "talking" and "dating." I don't know why there are different terms.
4. What does it mean if you're "dating someone?"You've been out to drinks/dinner a few times.You're hooking up (but not having full on sex yet).You're having sex with them.You're to the point where you can comfortably sit around and hang out on the couch with no serious plans.You are exclusively seeing each other.It's basically the same thing as "seeing" and "talking." I don't know why there are different terms.
4. What does it mean if you're "dating someone?"
vote votesYou've been out to drinks/dinner a few times.
vote votesYou're hooking up (but not having full on sex yet).
vote votesYou're having sex with them.
vote votesYou're to the point where you can comfortably sit around and hang out on the couch with no serious plans.
vote votesYou are exclusively seeing each other.
vote votesIt's basically the same thing as "seeing" and "talking." I don't know why there are different terms.
5. When do you decide to tell someone you love them for the first time?Only once you've kissed for the first time.Only after your significant other has said it to you.Only after you're in an exclusive, committed relationship.As soon as you feel it, whether you're in a relationship or not.While you're having sex for the first time. (Or after, I guess.)IDK I play it by ear?
5. When do you decide to tell someone you love them for the first time?
vote votesOnly once you've kissed for the first time.
vote votesOnly after your significant other has said it to you.
vote votesOnly after you're in an exclusive, committed relationship.
vote votesAs soon as you feel it, whether you're in a relationship or not.
vote votesWhile you're having sex for the first time. (Or after, I guess.)
vote votesIDK I play it by ear?
6. Would you ever spy on your significant other's text messages, email, etc.?Yes. I'm not proud of it, but I do it all the time.Maybe, but only if I had something to be suspicious about.Maybe, but only if their phone/computer was out in the open and I didn't have to do any actual snooping.No, I would never go through their personal things.
6. Would you ever spy on your significant other's text messages, email, etc.?
vote votesYes. I'm not proud of it, but I do it all the time.
vote votesMaybe, but only if I had something to be suspicious about.
vote votesMaybe, but only if their phone/computer was out in the open and I didn't have to do any actual snooping.
vote votesNo, I would never go through their personal things.
7. Are you okay with your S.O. watching porn while you're in a committed relationship?Yes, we watch together!Yup, I do it and they should feel free to do it, too.Yes, but I don't ask and I don't want to know.No, I wouldn't be okay with it and would need to have an honest talk about it.No, that's basically cheating and would be a deal breaker for me.
7. Are you okay with your S.O. watching porn while you're in a committed relationship?
vote votesYes, we watch together!
vote votesYup, I do it and they should feel free to do it, too.
vote votesYes, but I don't ask and I don't want to know.
vote votesNo, I wouldn't be okay with it and would need to have an honest talk about it.
vote votesNo, that's basically cheating and would be a deal breaker for me.
8. Would you have sex with someone before you were married?Yes, absolutely.Only if we were in a serious relationship.Only if we lived together.Only if we had plans to get engaged.Only after we had expressed our love for each other.Never.
8. Would you have sex with someone before you were married?
vote votesYes, absolutely.
vote votesOnly if we were in a serious relationship.
vote votesOnly if we lived together.
vote votesOnly if we had plans to get engaged.
vote votesOnly after we had expressed our love for each other.
vote votesNever.
9. Would you move in with a significant other before you were engaged or married?Yes, absolutely.Only if we had been together for a really long time.Only if my S.O. promised we'd be engaged soon.Only if I had no other housing option and it was a last resort.Only if my parents/family were okay with it.Nope. Never.
9. Would you move in with a significant other before you were engaged or married?
vote votesYes, absolutely.
vote votesOnly if we had been together for a really long time.
vote votesOnly if my S.O. promised we'd be engaged soon.
vote votesOnly if I had no other housing option and it was a last resort.
vote votesOnly if my parents/family were okay with it.
vote votesNope. Never.
10. What would you do if all of your family/friends didn't like your S.O.?Dump your S.O. immediately.I would try to change my S.O. based on friends'/family's critiques.I would hear my friends/family out, and see if what they're saying was reasonable.I wouldn't take my friends'/family's opinion too seriously. It's my happiness, not theirs.
10. What would you do if all of your family/friends didn't like your S.O.?
vote votesDump your S.O. immediately.
vote votesI would try to change my S.O. based on friends'/family's critiques.
vote votesI would hear my friends/family out, and see if what they're saying was reasonable.
vote votesI wouldn't take my friends'/family's opinion too seriously. It's my happiness, not theirs.
11. Do you care how many sexual partners your S.O. has been with?No. What's in the past is in the past.No, as long as they get tested for sexually transmitted infections and are honest about it with me.Yes, I want to be the first and only person they are intimate with.Yes, I want them to have some experience before we hook up.Yes, if their number is something I'd consider ~high~.I don't even think about it, tbh.
11. Do you care how many sexual partners your S.O. has been with?
vote votesNo. What's in the past is in the past.
vote votesNo, as long as they get tested for sexually transmitted infections and are honest about it with me.
vote votesYes, I want to be the first and only person they are intimate with.
vote votesYes, I want them to have some experience before we hook up.
vote votesYes, if their number is something I'd consider ~high~.
vote votesI don't even think about it, tbh.
12. How do you know when to bring someone home to meet your family?Once you're in an exclusive relationship.Once you've been together for about a year.Once you've had sex.Once you've decided to get engaged.If your family is in town and it's convenient.You just know, OK?!I don't ever have them meet my family.
12. How do you know when to bring someone home to meet your family?
vote votesOnce you're in an exclusive relationship.
vote votesOnce you've been together for about a year.
vote votesOnce you've had sex.
vote votesOnce you've decided to get engaged.
vote votesIf your family is in town and it's convenient.
vote votesYou just know, OK?!
vote votesI don't ever have them meet my family.
13. Would you ever stay with a S.O. if they cheated on you?Yes, everyone makes mistakes.Maybe, if it was the first time it ever happened.Not sure. But I'd at least hear them out.Never. It'd be instantly over for me.
13. Would you ever stay with a S.O. if they cheated on you?
vote votesYes, everyone makes mistakes.
vote votesMaybe, if it was the first time it ever happened.
vote votesNot sure. But I'd at least hear them out.
vote votesNever. It'd be instantly over for me.
14. Would any of these excuses be enough to stay with someone who cheated on you?"I was drunk/blacked out.""It was a one time thing. I promise.""It took messing up to learn my lesson.""It was purely physical, the person means nothing to me.""It felt like you were distant, and I acted out for attention.""We hadn't been intimate in so long, and it felt like you didn't want to be with me anymore."Potentially a few/some of the above.None of the above. IT'S OVER.
14. Would any of these excuses be enough to stay with someone who cheated on you?
vote votes"I was drunk/blacked out."
vote votes"It was a one time thing. I promise."
vote votes"It took messing up to learn my lesson."
vote votes"It was purely physical, the person means nothing to me."
vote votes"It felt like you were distant, and I acted out for attention."
vote votes"We hadn't been intimate in so long, and it felt like you didn't want to be with me anymore."
vote votesPotentially a few/some of the above.
vote votesNone of the above. IT'S OVER.
15. What is your take on being in a relationship with multiple people at the same time?As long as they know about each other, it's cool.As long as they DON'T know about each other, it's cool.I think it's totally normal to be in a relationship and have someone on the side.AFAIC, relationships are meant to be between two people only.You should do whatever makes you happy as long as everyone is consenting.
15. What is your take on being in a relationship with multiple people at the same time?
vote votesAs long as they know about each other, it's cool.
vote votesAs long as they DON'T know about each other, it's cool.
vote votesI think it's totally normal to be in a relationship and have someone on the side.
vote votesAFAIC, relationships are meant to be between two people only.
vote votesYou should do whatever makes you happy as long as everyone is consenting.
16. Do you believe that everyone has one soulmate?Yes, absolutely. There's someone out there for everyone.No, I think there's multiple soulmates out there for everyone.Um, no. Soulmates are not a thing.I don't really know. But I hope so.
16. Do you believe that everyone has one soulmate?
vote votesYes, absolutely. There's someone out there for everyone.
vote votesNo, I think there's multiple soulmates out there for everyone.
vote votesUm, no. Soulmates are not a thing.
vote votesI don't really know. But I hope so.
17. What do you think is the most important thing in a relationship?SexTrustRespectLoveWealth (money)Same sense of humorSame values or interests
17. What do you think is the most important thing in a relationship?
vote votesSex
vote votesTrust
vote votesRespect
vote votesLove
vote votesWealth (money)
vote votesSame sense of humor
vote votesSame values or interests