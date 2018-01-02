Relationships can be hard to navigate, and there are definitely specific habits that can make it even harder.
1. Telling your partner you "like them better" when they dress or look a certain way.
2. Changing your personality or appearance in order to please your S.O.
3. Apologizing in a way that doesn't own up to your actions because you don't want to admit you're wrong.
4. Trying to influence who your partner should or shouldn't be friends with.
5. Thinking your relationship needs to be like a romantic comedy in order for it to work.
6. Stalking your partner's social media to figure out whether you can trust them or not.
7. Or passive-aggressively airing out all your issues and grievances through social media.
8. Expecting your significant other to read your mind.
9. Relying on your partner for all of your emotional AND physical support/needs.
10. Keeping everything that's bothering you pent up, while you pretend like everything is fine.
11. Keeping score and holding things over your partner's head.
12. Or playing games and making your partner upset or jealous just to get back at them.
13. Criticizing and berating your partner, or using any kind of cussing, during arguments.
14. Giving up your time with friends/family, hobbies, and overall independence just because you're in a relationship.
15. Taking out hanger, crankiness, stress, anger, etc. out on your partner, just because you can get away with it.
16. And thinking that if your partner truly loves you, then they should want to be with you or be talking with you 24/7.
17. Taking out your own insecurities on your partner.
18. Consistently bringing up and putting down your exes.
19. Or making assumptions about your current partner based on past experiences you've had with shitty exes.
20. Fighting or trying to solve issues via text.
21. Making commitments or promises that you know you can't keep.
22. Getting jealous about everything and anything, and thinking that jealousy is a measurement of how much you love your partner.
23. And lastly, saying "yes" to everything because you're afraid of disappointing your partner.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Keep in mind that in a relationship where physical, emotional, or substance abuse is an issue, seeking professional help is essential. If you've experienced any of these, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233, or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA), 1-877-726-4727, for help.