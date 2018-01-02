 back to top
Health

23 Relationship Habits That Need To Be Stopped Immediately

Having a dream where your partner cheats on you is not the universe telling you that it's going to happen, guys.

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

Relationships can be hard to navigate, and there are definitely specific habits that can make it even harder.

Relationships aren’t complicated. Calculus is complicated. Relationships are like if you tried to date calculus.
Kalvin @KalvinMacleod

Relationships aren’t complicated. Calculus is complicated. Relationships are like if you tried to date calculus.

So we asked the BuzzFeed Community which habits they think are toxic and need to be dropped for the sake of relationships everywhere.

Here's what they had to say.

1. Telling your partner you "like them better" when they dress or look a certain way.

"It made me feel like what I wanted wasn't what he wanted me to be, and it always made me feel bad about myself. It's not healthy — complimenting someone is okay, but not telling someone you prefer them a certain way."

maryk4f1b865b3

2. Changing your personality or appearance in order to please your S.O.

chloew443a6afaf

3. Apologizing in a way that doesn't own up to your actions because you don't want to admit you're wrong.

maggiem453f72768

4. Trying to influence who your partner should or shouldn't be friends with.

c4b05d2e25

5. Thinking your relationship needs to be like a romantic comedy in order for it to work.

v4c369a846

6. Stalking your partner's social media to figure out whether you can trust them or not.

rrachelh6

7. Or passive-aggressively airing out all your issues and grievances through social media.

caitlinr4797237c9

8. Expecting your significant other to read your mind.

katelynk4907bdf96

9. Relying on your partner for all of your emotional AND physical support/needs.

samarra29

10. Keeping everything that's bothering you pent up, while you pretend like everything is fine.

"I’ve learned that you should always at least acknowledge when you’re feeling off or unhappy, and address it in the moment so it doesn't become something much bigger later."

e41c06910a

11. Keeping score and holding things over your partner's head.

schulzemary214

12. Or playing games and making your partner upset or jealous just to get back at them.

harleyl470b7ea91

13. Criticizing and berating your partner, or using any kind of cussing, during arguments.

mariahkristinep

14. Giving up your time with friends/family, hobbies, and overall independence just because you're in a relationship.

pd007

15. Taking out hanger, crankiness, stress, anger, etc. out on your partner, just because you can get away with it.

carmen-juliaf

16. And thinking that if your partner truly loves you, then they should want to be with you or be talking with you 24/7.

emileem3

17. Taking out your own insecurities on your partner.

If you have a dream your partner cheated on you, then you need to figure out what the underlying problem is and not just jump to conclusions — it could be anything from your partner giving you reason to think that's a possibility, or it could be you're insecure because of past experiences."

missgem

18. Consistently bringing up and putting down your exes.

kelbell63

19. Or making assumptions about your current partner based on past experiences you've had with shitty exes.

missgem

20. Fighting or trying to solve issues via text.

kristenm4476ead3a

21. Making commitments or promises that you know you can't keep.

jennies4783ed5b8

22. Getting jealous about everything and anything, and thinking that jealousy is a measurement of how much you love your partner.

m4fa2febfd

23. And lastly, saying "yes" to everything because you're afraid of disappointing your partner.

baileyk4a53c6ab0

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Keep in mind that in a relationship where physical, emotional, or substance abuse is an issue, seeking professional help is essential. If you've experienced any of these, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233, or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA), 1-877-726-4727, for help.

