"Whenever I would try a new hair color, my ex would always tell me he liked my blonde hair best. When I lost a noticeable amount of weight, he would tell me how he missed having something to hold on to. He would always follow that with something like, 'You don't need to lose more weight, I loved you when you were heavier,' as if I was losing weight for the sole reason of keeping him interested.

"It made me feel like what I wanted wasn't what he wanted me to be, and it always made me feel bad about myself. It's not healthy — complimenting someone is okay, but not telling someone you prefer them a certain way."

—maryk4f1b865b3