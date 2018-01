19 Quick And Healthy Recipes You'll Want To Make All Year Long

It’s also easy to reach for your phone and order takeout, or pop some very processed freezer foods into the oven, just in time to watch your favorite show. But neither option is likely to keep you full or help you meet your fitness and nutrition goals (whatever those may be).

So for your convenience, we rounded up some delicious-looking recipes that are easy to make and will actually keep you satiated until it's time for your next meal. They also include only whole, minimally processed foods, and have very little added sugar, if any at all.

Alright, prepare your cooking supplies and let's get into it!