For some people, getting to sleep is a piece of cake. But for others, it can be an absolute pain in the ass.
1. Cue up a few ASMR videos to watch/listen to when you lay down.
2. Try limiting your alcohol intake after 9 p.m.
3. And turn the thermostat down a bit so you're sleeping in a cooler environment.
4. Practice the 4-7-8 breathing method.
5. Charge your phone somewhere AWAY from your bed.
6. Mist your pillow with lavender chamomile pillow spray.
7. Or dab tea tree oil or lavender oil on your wrists and neck.
8. Play a word game that takes your mind off the fact that you can't get to sleep.
9. Use an eye mask to block out every single bit of light in your room.
10. Or try drinking Sleepytime tea around 30 minutes before going to bed.
11. Rub your entire body down with coconut or castor oil.
12. Only lay down or hang out in bed if you're ready to turn in for the night.
13. Masturbate.
14. Write ALL your pressing thoughts down on paper.
15. And watch satisfying videos, like those on BuzzFeed Nifty.
16. Take soothing, warm showers right before bed.
18. And force yourself to stick to a strict sleep routine, even on the weekends.
19. Take up some yoga or stretching before getting into bed.
20. Do simple chores around your room. They'll tire you out while also taking things off your to-do list.
21. Try taking melatonin.
22. And last but not least, draw it out!
Alright, now go get some good quality sleep! 💤💤💤
