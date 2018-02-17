 back to top
Health

22 Easy Sleep Tips For People Who Are Sick Of Feeling Tired

Simple tips and tricks for getting some quality shut eye.

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For some people, getting to sleep is a piece of cake. But for others, it can be an absolute pain in the ass.

So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the little tips and tricks they have for getting better sleep — things they do before bed, throughout the day, or even once they're already under the covers. Here are all the awesome things they had to say. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the little tips and tricks they have for getting better sleep — things they do before bed, throughout the day, or even once they're already under the covers.

Here are all the awesome things they had to say.

1. Cue up a few ASMR videos to watch/listen to when you lay down.

There's something for everyone in the ASMR community: eating and writing sounds, whispering, tapping, role play, moaning, cooking, etc. The videos will lull you right to sleep.

—Jordan Murdock, Facebook

2. Try limiting your alcohol intake after 9 p.m.

3. And turn the thermostat down a bit so you're sleeping in a cooler environment.

4. Practice the 4-7-8 breathing method.

Breathe in for four seconds, hold it for seven seconds, and exhale for eight seconds. This usually puts me to sleep within three minutes!

—Jazmin Cortez, Facebook

5. Charge your phone somewhere AWAY from your bed.

6. Mist your pillow with lavender chamomile pillow spray.

Every night before bed, I use a lavender scented lotion or cream on my face. I rub it in really well, while simultaneously taking a few deep breaths to relax my mind. It makes me fall asleep almost instantly every time. You can also mist your pillow with lavender chamomile pillow spray, which helps.

rebeccamarieh

You can get this lavender Pure Soothing Comfort mist from Amazon for $14.95.

7. Or dab tea tree oil or lavender oil on your wrists and neck.

I dab tea tree oil on my wrists and neck as I’m getting ready for bed. It’s a super relaxing scent that really calms me down. I find that because I love the scent so much and look forward to putting it on, I start getting ready for bed earlier. It’s such a part of my routine now, that whenever I smell tea tree oil I immediately get sleepy.

haleyceleste

Get a 1 oz. bottle of tea tree oil from Amazon for $8.99.

8. Play a word game that takes your mind off the fact that you can't get to sleep.

9. Use an eye mask to block out every single bit of light in your room.

I’ve started sleeping with an eye mask to block out all the light in my apartment. It's really changed the game for me. I fall asleep so much faster now.

daniellem4c84012fc

You can get this eye mask from Amazon for $9.95.

10. Or try drinking Sleepytime tea around 30 minutes before going to bed.

11. Rub your entire body down with coconut or castor oil.

12. Only lay down or hang out in bed if you're ready to turn in for the night.

I try not to lay down or hang out in my bed during the day so that, when I do get into bed and lay down, my body automatically goes into sleep preparation mode.

maryl4e6a8463a

13. Masturbate.

14. Write ALL your pressing thoughts down on paper.

I tend to overthink every little detail of my life before I go to sleep. So I write on paper (NOT ON MY PHONE, because the luminosity keeps me awake) everything that comes to mind, until I feel tired. Then it's much easier for me to fall asleep.

tiftifhoangp

15. And watch satisfying videos, like those on BuzzFeed Nifty.

16. Take soothing, warm showers right before bed.

17. Use a white noise app like Rain Rain or Pzizz.

I use an app called Rain Rain. It has many sounds on it, even sounds of dogs and cats snoring. I find listening to the sounds of rain on a car door (very specific, lol) very satisfying and I now have trouble falling asleep without it!

peachys

I use an app called Pzizz! The ambient noises and calm voice talk me right to sleep. I never make it to the end. The voices can be male or female, and you can change up what you're listening to, but after a year, I never have. The app also wakes you up softly in the morning; it’s so peaceful.

laneyd

18. And force yourself to stick to a strict sleep routine, even on the weekends.

19. Take up some yoga or stretching before getting into bed.

20. Do simple chores around your room. They'll tire you out while also taking things off your to-do list.

21. Try taking melatonin.

I’ve tried just about everything to get to sleep easier/faster and this has been my go-to.

rachelc4f48a5cf9

You can get a 240-count bottle of Nature Made Melatonin on Amazon for $7.79.

22. And last but not least, draw it out!

Lately, I've been drawing a lot when I'm restless and can't seem to fall asleep. It helps slow down my thoughts.

tdcbri

Alright, now go get some good quality sleep! 💤💤💤

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

