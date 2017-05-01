Sections

Health

How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?

Give me carbs or give me death.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Before you start, here's a quick reminder of what a carbohydrate is.

Carbs are one of the three macronutrients — the other two being protein and fat — and are our body's main source of energy. There are two types: complex carbs (sweet potatoes, lentils, beans, etc.), which help keep you fuller much longer than simple carbs (fruit, juice, candy, etc.) will, because simple carbs are easily digested and more quickly turned into energy. Getting a better sense for the actual carb content in different foods — and what other stuff is coming along for the ride, like added sugars, trans fats, sauces, and dressings — will help you understand what's in the meals and snacks you're eating and how they fit into your overall diet. You can read more about the function of carbs here, and also how to eat carbs to optimize your workout results here. Alright, get into it!
imgur.com

Carbs are one of the three macronutrients — the other two being protein and fat — and are our body’s main source of energy. There are two types: complex carbs (sweet potatoes, lentils, beans, etc.), which help keep you fuller much longer than simple carbs (fruit, juice, candy, etc.) will, because simple carbs are easily digested and more quickly turned into energy.

Getting a better sense for the actual carb content in different foods — and what other stuff is coming along for the ride, like added sugars, trans fats, sauces, and dressings — will help you understand what’s in the meals and snacks you’re eating and how they fit into your overall diet. You can read more about the function of carbs here, and also how to eat carbs to optimize your workout results here.

Alright, get into it!

  1. 1.

    Medium French Fries
    Via mcdonalds.com
    Medium French Fries
    Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad
    Via mcdonalds.com
    Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad
    10-Piece Chicken Nuggets
    Via mcdonalds.com
    10-Piece Chicken Nuggets
    Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle
    Via mcdonalds.com
    Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad has the most carbs!

    The Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad has 46 grams of carbs, while a medium order of French fries has 44 grams, a 10-piece chicken nuggets has 26 grams, and a bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle has 45 grams.

    The Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad has the most carbs! Via mcdonalds.com

  2. 2.

    TGIF’s Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta
    Via tgifridays.com
    TGIF’s Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta
    Olive Garden’s Eggplant Parmigiana
    Via olivegarden.com
    Olive Garden’s Eggplant Parmigiana
    Applebee’s Chipotle Lime Chicken Quesadilla
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee’s Chipotle Lime Chicken Quesadilla
    Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bread Bowl
    Via yammiesnoshery.com
    Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bread Bowl
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup bread bowl!

    Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup bread bowl has 149 grams of carbs, while Applebee's chipotle lime chicken quesadilla has 59 grams, Olive Garden's eggplant parmigiana has 113 grams, and TGIF's Cajun shrimp and chicken pasta has 87 grams.

    The answer is Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup bread bowl! Via yammiesnoshery.com

  3. 3.

    Mango (Chunks)
    Via Getty Images
    Mango (Chunks)
    Cherry (Without Pits)
    Via cristián arismendi / Flickr
    Cherry (Without Pits)
    Banana (Sliced)
    Via Getty Images
    Banana (Sliced)
    Pineapple (Chunks)
    Via Getty Images
    Pineapple (Chunks)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The correct answer is banana!

    One cup of sliced bananas has 34 grams of carbs, while one cup of cherries without pits has 25 grams, one cup of pineapple chunks has 22 grams, and one cup of mango pieces has 25 grams.

    The correct answer is banana! Via Getty Images

  4. 4.

    Butternut Squash (Cubed)
    Via bergamont / Getty Images
    Butternut Squash (Cubed)
    Beets
    Via Dima_Belokoni / Getty Images
    Beets
    Green Peas
    Via AbbieImages / Getty Images
    Green Peas
    Sweet Yellow Corn
    Via anna1311 / Getty Images
    Sweet Yellow Corn
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is corn!

    One cup of sweet yellow corn has 27 grams of carbs, while one cup of cubed butternut squash has 16 grams, one cup of beets has 13 grams, and one cup of green peas has 21 grams.

    The answer is corn! Via anna1311 / Getty Images

  5. 5.

    Zucchini (Chopped)
    Via IlonaImagine / Getty Images
    Zucchini (Chopped)
    Cauliflower (Chopped)
    Via Getty Images
    Cauliflower (Chopped)
    Onions (Chopped)
    Via Getty Images
    Onions (Chopped)
    Carrots (Chopped)
    Via Maksym Narodenko / Getty Images
    Carrots (Chopped)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is zucchini!

    One cup of chopped zucchini has 4 grams of carbs, while one cup of cauliflower has 5 grams, one cup of chopped carrots has 12 grams, and one cup of chopped onions has 15 grams.

    The answer is zucchini! Via IlonaImagine / Getty Images

  6. 6.

    Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese Curds
    Via Twitter: @bwwings
    Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese Curds
    Red Lobster’s Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
    Via redlobster.com
    Red Lobster’s Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
    Chili's Margherita Flatbread
    Via chilis.com
    Chili's Margherita Flatbread
    Red Robin's Fried Pickle Nickels
    Via redrobin.com
    Red Robin's Fried Pickle Nickels
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Red Lobster's Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps!

    Red Lobster's Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps have 93 grams of carbs, while Buffalo Wild Wing's cheese curds have 45 grams, Red Robin's Fried Pickle Nickels have 70 grams, and Chili's Margherita Flatbread has 71 grams.

    The answer is Red Lobster's Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps! Via redlobster.com

  7. 7.

    Taco Bell's Breakfast Quesadilla
    Via tacobell.com
    Taco Bell's Breakfast Quesadilla
    Denny's Supreme Skillet
    Via dennys.com
    Denny's Supreme Skillet
    Dunkin' Donuts' Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
    Via dunkindonuts.com
    Dunkin' Donuts' Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
    IHOP's Double Blueberry Pancakes
    Via ihop.com
    IHOP's Double Blueberry Pancakes
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Denny's Supreme Skillet!

    Denny's Supreme Skillet has 33 grams of carbs, while Taco Bell's Breakfast Quesadilla has 37 grams, the Dunkin' Donuts' Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich has 44 grams, and IHOP's Double Blueberry Pancakes have 120 grams.

    The answer is Denny's Supreme Skillet! Via dennys.com

  8. 8.

    Burger King's Hash Brown Burrito
    Via bk.com
    Burger King's Hash Brown Burrito
    Denny's All-American Slam With Toast
    Via dennys.com
    Denny's All-American Slam With Toast
    Starbucks' Blueberry Scone
    Via starbucks.com
    Starbucks' Blueberry Scone
    Tim Horton's Mixed Berry Homestyle Oatmeal
    Via timhortons.com
    Tim Horton's Mixed Berry Homestyle Oatmeal
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Starbucks' blueberry scone!

    Starbucks' blueberry scone has 61 grams of carbs, while Tim Horton's Mixed Berry Homestyle Oatmeal has 44 grams, Burger King's Hash Brown Burrito has 27 grams, and Denny's All-American Slam with toast has 51 grams.

    The answer is Starbucks' blueberry scone! Via starbucks.com

  9. 9.

    Tropicana Original Orange Juice
    Via tropicana.com
    Tropicana Original Orange Juice
    Canada Dry Ginger Ale
    Via canadadry.com
    Canada Dry Ginger Ale
    Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime
    Via pepsicobeveragefacts.com
    Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime
    Sprite
    Via coca-colaproductfacts.com
    Sprite
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Tropicana Original Orange Juice!

    Tropicana Original Orange Juice has 39 grams of carbs per 12 ounces, Canada Dry Ginger Ale has 36 grams, Sprite has 38 grams, and Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime has 22 grams.

    The answer is Tropicana Original Orange Juice! Via tropicana.com

  10. 10.

    Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
    Via fritolay.com
    Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
    Frito Lay Munchies
    Via fritolay.com
    Frito Lay Munchies
    Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips
    Via foodshouldtastegood.com
    Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips
    Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
    Via fritolay.com
    Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels!

    The serving size for all of these snacks is 1 ounce. Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels have 23 grams of carbs per ounce (which, btw, is about 17 pretzels), while Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips have 18 grams per ounce (or per 10 chips), Frito Lay Munchies have 18 grams per 3/4 cup (or ounce), and Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn has 14 grams per ounce (in 1 3/4 cups).

    The answer is Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels! Via fritolay.com

  11. 11.

    Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake
    Via dominos.com|c|GG&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=p_search&utm_content=kwd-502396890|69796110|21823293990&utm_term=dominos%20menu&matchtype=p#/menu/category/all/
    Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake
    Baskin-Robbins Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
    Via baskinrobbins.com
    Baskin-Robbins Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
    Panera Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
    Via panerabread.com
    Panera Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
    DQ's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard (Small)
    Via dairyqueen.com
    DQ's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard (Small)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake!

    Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake has 94 grams of carbs, while a small DQ Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard has 79 grams, a Baskin-Robbins Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich has 70 grams, and a Panera Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake has 53 grams.

    The answer is Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake! Via dominos.com|c|GG&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=p_search&utm_content=kwd-502396890|69796110|21823293990&utm_term=dominos%20menu&matchtype=p#/menu/category/all/

  12. 12.

    Snickers
    Via snickers.com
    Snickers
    Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
    Via hersheys.com
    Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
    Milky Way
    Via milkywaybar.com
    Milky Way
    Kit Kat
    Via hersheys.com
    Kit Kat
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Milky Way!

    Milky Ways have 37 grams of carbs, while Kit Kats have 27 grams, Snickers have 33 grams, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have 29 grams.

    The answer is Milky Way! Via hersheys.com

  13. 13.

    Wendy's Baconator
    Via menu.wendys.com
    Wendy's Baconator
    Subway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki 6'' Sub
    Via subway.com
    Subway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki 6'' Sub
    Quizno's Basil Pesto Turkey 8'' Sub
    Via quiznos.com
    Quizno's Basil Pesto Turkey 8'' Sub
    Arby's Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich
    Via arbys.com
    Arby's Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Wendy's Baconator has the least amount of carbs!

    Wendy's Baconator has 32 grams of carbs, while Quizno's Basil Pesto Turkey 8'' sub has 67 grams, Arby's Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich has 42 grams, and Subway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki 6'' sub has 58 grams.

    Wendy's Baconator has the least amount of carbs! Via menu.wendys.com

  14. 14.

    Applebee's Loaded Baked Potato
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Loaded Baked Potato
    Applebee's Loaded Garlic Mashed potatoes
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Loaded Garlic Mashed potatoes
    Applebee's French Onion Soup
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's French Onion Soup
    Applebee's Sweet Potato Fries
    Via applebees.com
    Applebee's Sweet Potato Fries
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Applebee's sweet potato fries!

    Applebee's sweet potato fries have 51 grams of carbs, while the French onion soup has 27 grams, the loaded garlic mashed potatoes have 34 grams, and the loaded baked potato has 41 grams.

    The answer is Applebee's sweet potato fries! Via applebees.com

How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?

I mean, do you even carbo-load, bro?

Seriously, what would life be without pillowy mashed potatoes or right-out-of-the-oven, garlicky breadsticks? That being said, maybe you just don't look at the nutrition info. It happens.

I mean, do you even carbo-load, bro?
tenor.co
Alright, you may have carbo-loaded a few times in your life.

You seem to know a decent amount about carbs, but you're not an expert just yet! Or maybe you just look over the nutrition info before you eat something. Either way, we hope you learned something.

Alright, you may have carbo-loaded a few times in your life. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
Congrats, you are definitely a carb connoisseur!

Just like us, you plan your meal around carbs, you always enjoy the meals with the most carbs, and you may or may not even dream about carbs. Plus, you actually pay attention to nutrition info — or you're just damn good at guessing!

Congrats, you are definitely a carb connoisseur! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
Editor's note: This quiz is mean purely to test your knowledge of the amount of carbohydrates in different foods. It is in no way implying that because some of these items have more carbs, they aren't as healthy as the other options they're being compared with. For more information on carbs and how they affect your body, you can go here.

