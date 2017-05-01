How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?

Before you start, here's a quick reminder of what a carbohydrate is.
1.Medium French FriesSouthwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad10-Piece Chicken NuggetsBacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle
The Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad has the most carbs!
The Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad has 46 grams of carbs, while a medium order of French fries has 44 grams, a 10-piece chicken nuggets has 26 grams, and a bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle has 45 grams.Via mcdonalds.com
2.TGIF’s Cajun Shrimp and Chicken PastaOlive Garden’s Eggplant ParmigianaApplebee’s Chipotle Lime Chicken QuesadillaPanera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bread Bowl
The answer is Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup bread bowl!
Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup bread bowl has 149 grams of carbs, while Applebee's chipotle lime chicken quesadilla has 59 grams, Olive Garden's eggplant parmigiana has 113 grams, and TGIF's Cajun shrimp and chicken pasta has 87 grams.
3.Mango (Chunks)Cherry (Without Pits)Banana (Sliced)Pineapple (Chunks)
4.Butternut Squash (Cubed)BeetsGreen PeasSweet Yellow Corn
5.Zucchini (Chopped)Cauliflower (Chopped)Onions (Chopped)Carrots (Chopped)
6.Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese CurdsRed Lobster’s Crispy Shrimp Lettuce WrapsChili's Margherita FlatbreadRed Robin's Fried Pickle Nickels
The answer is Red Lobster's Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps!
Red Lobster's Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps have 93 grams of carbs, while Buffalo Wild Wing's cheese curds have 45 grams, Red Robin's Fried Pickle Nickels have 70 grams, and Chili's Margherita Flatbread has 71 grams.Via redlobster.com
7.Taco Bell's Breakfast QuesadillaDenny's Supreme SkilletDunkin' Donuts' Pretzel Croissant Breakfast SandwichIHOP's Double Blueberry Pancakes
The answer is Denny's Supreme Skillet!
Denny's Supreme Skillet has 33 grams of carbs, while Taco Bell's Breakfast Quesadilla has 37 grams, the Dunkin' Donuts' Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich has 44 grams, and IHOP's Double Blueberry Pancakes have 120 grams.Via dennys.com
8.Burger King's Hash Brown BurritoDenny's All-American Slam With ToastStarbucks' Blueberry SconeTim Horton's Mixed Berry Homestyle Oatmeal
The answer is Starbucks' blueberry scone!
Starbucks' blueberry scone has 61 grams of carbs, while Tim Horton's Mixed Berry Homestyle Oatmeal has 44 grams, Burger King's Hash Brown Burrito has 27 grams, and Denny's All-American Slam with toast has 51 grams.Via starbucks.com
9.Tropicana Original Orange JuiceCanada Dry Ginger AleGatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-LimeSprite
The answer is Tropicana Original Orange Juice!
Tropicana Original Orange Juice has 39 grams of carbs per 12 ounces, Canada Dry Ginger Ale has 36 grams, Sprite has 38 grams, and Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime has 22 grams.Via tropicana.com
10.Smartfood White Cheddar PopcornFrito Lay MunchiesFood Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla ChipsRold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
The answer is Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels!
The serving size for all of these snacks is 1 ounce. Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels have 23 grams of carbs per ounce (which, btw, is about 17 pretzels), while Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips have 18 grams per ounce (or per 10 chips), Frito Lay Munchies have 18 grams per 3/4 cup (or ounce), and Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn has 14 grams per ounce (in 1 3/4 cups).Via fritolay.com
11.Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch CakeBaskin-Robbins Warm Cookie Ice Cream SandwichPanera Cinnamon Crumb Coffee CakeDQ's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard (Small)
The answer is Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake!
Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake has 94 grams of carbs, while a small DQ Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard has 79 grams, a Baskin-Robbins Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich has 70 grams, and a Panera Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake has 53 grams.Via dominos.com|c|GG&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=p_search&utm_content=kwd-502396890|69796110|21823293990&utm_term=dominos%20menu&matchtype=p#/menu/category/all/
12.SnickersReese's Peanut Butter CupsMilky WayKit Kat
The answer is Milky Way!
Milky Ways have 37 grams of carbs, while Kit Kats have 27 grams, Snickers have 33 grams, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have 29 grams.Via hersheys.com
13.Wendy's BaconatorSubway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki 6'' SubQuizno's Basil Pesto Turkey 8'' SubArby's Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich
Wendy's Baconator has the least amount of carbs!
Wendy's Baconator has 32 grams of carbs, while Quizno's Basil Pesto Turkey 8'' sub has 67 grams, Arby's Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich has 42 grams, and Subway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki 6'' sub has 58 grams.Via menu.wendys.com
14.Applebee's Loaded Baked PotatoApplebee's Loaded Garlic Mashed potatoesApplebee's French Onion SoupApplebee's Sweet Potato Fries
The answer is Applebee's sweet potato fries!
Applebee's sweet potato fries have 51 grams of carbs, while the French onion soup has 27 grams, the loaded garlic mashed potatoes have 34 grams, and the loaded baked potato has 41 grams.Via applebees.com
How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?
Editor's note: This quiz is mean purely to test your knowledge of the amount of carbohydrates in different foods. It is in no way implying that because some of these items have more carbs, they aren't as healthy as the other options they're being compared with. For more information on carbs and how they affect your body, you can go here.