How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?

Carbs are one of the three macronutrients — the other two being protein and fat — and are our body’s main source of energy. There are two types: complex carbs (sweet potatoes, lentils, beans, etc.), which help keep you fuller much longer than simple carbs (fruit, juice, candy, etc.) will, because simple carbs are easily digested and more quickly turned into energy.

Getting a better sense for the actual carb content in different foods — and what other stuff is coming along for the ride, like added sugars, trans fats, sauces, and dressings — will help you understand what’s in the meals and snacks you’re eating and how they fit into your overall diet. You can read more about the function of carbs here, and also how to eat carbs to optimize your workout results here.

Alright, get into it!