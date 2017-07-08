22 Tips For Eating Lower-Carb Without Hating Your Life

Cutting down on carbs to meet your goals can be really tough when you're first starting out.
1. If you're going to eat carbs, try to eat most of them earlier in the day since that’s when you usually need the most energy.
2. Instead of cutting all carbs, first try to limit starchy add-ons.
3. Instead of trying to cut out carbs completely, focus on eating more complex carbs, which will get you more bang for your carb buck.
4. Or getting your carbs from fresh fruit and vegetables, which have a lot more nutrients and are less calorie-dense than processed carbs.
5. Make it a rule that if you want to eat sugary carbs, you have to make them yourself.
6. Add more protein to your daily diet to keep you full throughout the day.
7. When you crave pizza, skip the dough and make it in a delicious Portobello mushroom cap.
8. Use butter and cheese to make low-carb swaps tastier.
9. And just ditch the low-fat diet altogether.
10. Give zoodles a shot — and slather them in that delicious sauce if you want to.
11. Invest in an awesome spiralizer that will help you turn zucchini and carrots into low-carb pasta.
12. Make your sides, toppings, and meals more filling and lower-carb by incorporating eggs.
13. Don’t drink your carbs.
14. Learn to cook/bake with flour alternatives like coconut flour or almond flour.
15. Keep a bag of frozen cauliflower in your refrigerator so you can easily add it to any of your meals.
16. Stock up on low-carb snack alternatives that you can munch on when you get specific cravings.
17. Download apps like MyPlate and MyFitnessPal to learn more about what's in the foods you're eating.
18. Find some delicious spaghetti squash recipes to test out.
19. Attempt to drink your coffee black, or slowly ease up on the sugar until you get there.
20. Try to find and stock up on low-carb alternatives for your favorite foods.
21. If you have a hard time staying full, try eating smaller meals but more often.
22. It's going to be hard, but stick with it because eating lower-carb is definitely doable.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.