22 Tips For Eating Lower-Carb Without Hating Your Life

So we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share what tips and tricks helped them successfully eat a lower-carb diet without becoming murderous or hangry. Keep in mind that all bodies are different, and what works for someone else may not always work for you. And always check with your doctor before starting a new diet or nutrition plan.

If you're serious about eating a lower-carb diet, here's even more info on how to do that, as well as a quiz that will test your ability to spot carbs in different meals and snacks.

Alright, here's what they had to say: