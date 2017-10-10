Note: No two experiences of anxiety will be the same, and everyone has different triggers and responses. This post is not meant to reflect the totality of experiences with anxiety.
1. Would you rather...Spend a full day staring at a text bubble from a friend.Go to a party where you know absolutely no one.
2. Would you rather...Leave your home and then not be able to remember if you turned off the stove.Leave your home and then not be able to remember if you locked the front door.
3. Would you rather...Have a conversation with five different people on the phone every day for the rest of your life.Miss your alarm every morning for the rest of your life.
4. Would you rather...Get a "we need to talk" text from your significant other.Get a voicemail from your doctor asking you to call her back immediately.
5. Would you rather...Get stuck in traffic when your flight boards in an hour.Have to parallel park into a tight space during rush-hour traffic.
6. Would you rather...Sleep in a big house completely alone for a week.Not be able to cancel plans for a full month. (Yes, you still have to make plans.)
7. Would you rather...Give a presentation in a 200-person lecture hall.Have someone in line behind you at the cash register every time you have to put your change in your wallet.
8. Would you rather...See two coworkers whispering to each other while looking at you.Get a message from your boss that you need to come to her office immediately.
9. Would you rather...Spend an hour trying to make small talk with someone you've never met.Take a multiple-choice test where you can't go back to questions once you've already answered them.
10. Would you rather...Find something stuck in your teeth after a full day of hanging out with people.Fill your car up with gas when there's a line of cars waiting.
11. Would you rather...Be graded on how many times you vocally participate in class.Have to go grocery shopping at rush hour every day for a week.
12. Would you rather...Have to complete an assignment with your boss staring over your shoulder the whole time.Have to spend an entire week with your significant other's family, whom you've never met before.
13. Would you rather...Have to order first at a restaurant for the rest of your life.Have only one day to do your yearly holiday shopping for the rest of your life.
