33 Random AF Things That Turn People On

Silk sheets, candlelight, a skimpy nightie. These are the things people usually talk about as turn-ons.

But the fact is that what ~gets you going~ can totally differ from person to person. And you don't really hear too much about the more off-the-beaten-path stuff that puts people in the mood.

So, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share what uncommon and surprising things turn them on. Here’s the super-specific stuff they had to say (and to be clear, we're talking about stuff being done by/between consenting adults):