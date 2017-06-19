Sections

Health

33 Random AF Things That Turn People On

From sushi boats to Ikea furniture, here are the unusual things that get people going.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Silk sheets, candlelight, a skimpy nightie. These are the things people usually talk about as turn-ons.

But the fact is that what ~gets you going~ can totally differ from person to person. And you don't really hear too much about the more off-the-beaten-path stuff that puts people in the mood.

So, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share what uncommon and surprising things turn them on. Here’s the super-specific stuff they had to say (and to be clear, we're talking about stuff being done by/between consenting adults):

1. Diapers

"Diapers. And also the thought of someone changing my diaper, like wiping down there with a baby wipe and patting on baby powder."—23/Male/Straight
Laboko / Getty Images

2. Sushi boats

"I think it's because it's like an aphrodisiac to me. I have dreams of being Samantha from Sex in the City in the scene where she's covered in sushi."—danaw45e5b5df3
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @eastbynortheast_mtk

3. Toothbrushes

"It's mostly by vibrating ones, and usually if I hear one buzzing while a family member uses it. It's mainly because I use them to masturbate, so the sound puts me in the 'right' mindset."—18/Female/Straight
Ivanmollov / Getty Images

4. Knives

"If someone is cutting something or whips out a knife for any reason, I'm suddenly so DTF. It happens any time I see a knife. It's not uncommon to see several pictures of knives in my Tumblr likes."—18/Transmale/Polysexual
Pavelrodimov / Getty Images

5. Latte art

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

—20/Female/Pansexual

6. Ikea furniture

—Female/Straight
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @mylittlehomestyle

—Female/Straight

7. Rubber ducks

"I insert my ~you know what~ into her ~you know what~ and then she pulls out a rubber duck and starts squeezing it."—Male/Bisexual
Ajt / Getty Images

8. Blue lights on cop cars

"It's an almost instantaneous turn on. One of my ultimate fantasies is getting f*cked on the hood of a cop car with the blue lights going!"—30/Female/Straight
Chalabala / Getty Images

9. Beer on tap

"The sight of the beer and the sound the head makes when it drips off the lip of the glass really gets me going. I was sitting in front of a bartender when he was pouring a beer from tap for me and my back instantly straightened up and I could feel myself getting wet. So weird."—24/Female/Straight
Bogdanhoda / Getty Images

10. Baby powder

"I need it to orgasm almost every time."—21/Male/Gay
Nu1983 / Getty Images

11. Tentacles

"I just have to think about them, or look them up on Tumblr, which I do like five times per week."—18/Female/Lesbian
Zhengzaishuru / Getty Images

12. Life jackets

"Lifejackets when they're pulled really, really tight. Something that really gets my gears going is compression. Not like creepy crush fetish, but like wearing super tight clothes, or latex. If I can barely breathe, it's perfect. Squash me happy."—20/Agender/Asexual
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @erinmich82

13. Wet clothing

"I love swimming fully clothed, taking showers with my clothes on, or getting caught in the rain. I especially like seeing other women in wet clothes. I think about it almost every day."—27/Female/Lesbian Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via rebloggy.com

14. Smooth rocks

—25/Female/Lesbian
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @theone_jordan

—25/Female/Lesbian

15. Soap

—18/Female/Bisexual
Subjug / Getty Images

—18/Female/Bisexual

16. Leg casts

—23/Male/Bi-curious
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @lillulu_92

—23/Male/Bi-curious

17. Tefillin

"At first I thought I was really weird for thinking of it as a turn-on, but I asked one of my friends and she agrees. Tefillins establish the wearer as a Jewish adult (so the maturity factor) and also the way they tighten around the arms is kind of great. I think about it almost every day, tbh."—22/Female/Bisexual
Eldad Carin / Getty Images

18. Peanut butter and rice cakes

"It helps with stimulation (of the 'girlies'), but it's not necessary for orgasm. I think about it like twice a week."—31/Female/Pansexual
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @godfirst1rst

19. Q-tips

"When I (or someone else) cotton swab my ears with a Q-tip it makes my whole body tingle. I'm not sure why."—20/Cis Female/Straight
Phasinphoto / Getty Images

20. Whiteout

—19/Female/Bisexual
staples.com

—19/Female/Bisexual

21. Can of tennis balls

"It has to be something that smells super fresh for me."—18/Female/Bisexual
Jwblinn / Getty Images

22. Ketchup

"I need it to orgasm and I think about it all the time."—30/Nonbinary/Pansexual Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via pbh2.com

23. Cars

"It's more specifically the way cars sound, though there are definitely some sexy looking cars. A deep growling car/truck really sends a chill down my spine, makes my scalp tingle, or stops me mid-sentence if I'm talking to someone. It happens every day, especially when I'm driving."—25/Female/Heteroflexible Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
bruno-1997.tumblr.com / Via giphy.com

24. Bubbles

"I don't really tell anyone I'm in a relationship with about this."—19/Female/Bi-curious
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @saraiami16

25. Breast milk

"I think about it when masturbating."—18/Female/Heterosexual
Opel_ru / Getty Images

26. Sofas

"I think about them all the time."—31/Female/Lesbian
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @i_kea.by

27. Pine-Sol

—gdbelle
bjs.com

gdbelle

28. Short or freshly manicured fingernails

—19/Female/Lesbian
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @paulaspreciouspieces

—19/Female/Lesbian

29. Masks

— 32/Female/Bisexual
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @drowned_boy_cosplay

— 32/Female/Bisexual

30. Needles

"Like tattoos or giving blood, just as long as it's causing me pain it'll send chills through my body. I get goosebumps all over. So arousing."—27/Female/Straight
Vvoevale / Getty Images

31. Hand sanitizer/cleaning alcohol

—25/Female/Straight
Julian Livsey / Getty Images

—25/Female/Straight

32. Skeletons

"Skeletons are a definitive turn-on for me. I found this out looking at fan art for a fandom and from then on I knew — but it's still weird to even me. I specifically like human and skeleton make out sessions."—25/Female/Bisexual
Brian Ledwell / Getty Images

33. Lightning

"Nothing gets me more in the mood than thunder and lightning. If a thunderstorm is in the forecast, I do my best to make arrangements for sex or quality ~me~ time. If I'm in class or at work during a storm it's almost unbearable."—18\Female\Queer
Bgfoto / Getty Images

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Connect With Health