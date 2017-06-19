33 Random AF Things That Turn People On

Silk sheets, candlelight, a skimpy nightie. These are the things people usually talk about as turn-ons.
But the fact is that what ~gets you going~ can totally differ from person to person. And you don't really hear too much about the more off-the-beaten-path stuff that puts people in the mood.
So, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share what uncommon and surprising things turn them on. Here’s the super-specific stuff they had to say (and to be clear, we're talking about stuff being done by/between consenting adults):
1. Diapers
2. Sushi boats
3. Toothbrushes
4. Knives
5. Latte art
6. Ikea furniture
7. Rubber ducks
8. Blue lights on cop cars
9. Beer on tap
10. Baby powder
11. Tentacles
12. Life jackets
13. Wet clothing
14. Smooth rocks
15. Soap
16. Leg casts
17. Tefillin
18. Peanut butter and rice cakes
19. Q-tips
20. Whiteout
21. Can of tennis balls
22. Ketchup
23. Cars
24. Bubbles
25. Breast milk
26. Sofas
27. Pine-Sol
28. Short or freshly manicured fingernails
29. Masks
30. Needles
31. Hand sanitizer/cleaning alcohol
32. Skeletons
33. Lightning
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.