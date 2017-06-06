25 Things Sweaty People Definitely Can't Get Away With

1. You can't hold someone's hand for more than five seconds without your hand slobbering on theirs.
2. You could never live without an AC or fan in your household.
3. And it's impossible to get through a full day without awkwardly checking for pit stains.
4. You definitely can't sleep with the covers on, unless you want to wake up drenched.
5. You can't get through a presentation without rivers of perspiration streaming down your face.
6. And no matter how hard you try, you can't wipe away sweat without people catching you.
7. You can't wear ANY light-colored shirts and light-colored pants are risky too.
8. You can't afford to wear shoes with no socks.
9. You can't sit down for long periods of time without leaving evidence behind.
10. And you can't take a gloriously hot shower without sweating profusely afterward.
11. You can't make it more than two minutes sitting in a sauna.
12. And sunbathing is, and will always be, out of the question.
13. You can't leave the house without coating yourself in antiperspirant.
14. And you can't go anywhere without backup, just in case you have to reapply.
15. You can't take your clothes off without it being an actual workout.
16. And you can't work out without leaving the area a little moist.
17. You can't just take the stairs, or the "long way."
18. And you can't get through a whole day without needing to touch up your makeup.
19. Or throw your hair back because it DOES NOT look like it did when you left the house.
20. You can't walk anywhere in the summer without turning into a sweat demon.
21. And it only gets worse when you go somewhere crowded or without a ~civilized~ amount of ventilation.
22. Hence, why you pretty much can't venture into the world unless you have an extra change of clothes on hand.
23. You can't survive a full day without your thighs sticking together.
24. You ALWAYS have to shower directly after working out.
25. And last but not least, reusing dirty laundry? Yeah, that's never happening.
But, on the bright side, you'll always look like the hardest worker in the room and no one glistens like you do.
Shannon Rosenberg is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
