25 Things Sweaty People Definitely Can't Get Away With

Don't mind me. Just wiping up my butt sweat over here.

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here .

Shannon Rosenberg is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

But, on the bright side, you'll always look like the hardest worker in the room and no one glistens like you do.

Because sweat smells even worse when it's fermented for several days.

And last but not least, reusing dirty laundry? Yeah, that's never happening.

Nobody wants to smell that and we'll just end up an itchy mess when the sweat dries.

You ALWAYS have to shower directly after working out.

You can't survive a full day without your thighs sticking together.

Nothing feels better than putting on dry underwear. Nothing.

Hence, why you pretty much can't venture into the world unless you have an extra change of clothes on hand.

A formal apology to all the innocent bystanders we've sweat on in the past.

And it only gets worse when you go somewhere crowded or without a ~civilized~ amount of ventilation.

Well... any season, really.

You can't walk anywhere in the summer without turning into a sweat demon.

Why even put in the WERK?

Or throw your hair back because it DOES NOT look like it did when you left the house.

Just waiting for the "mascara running down face look" to be in.

And you can't get through a whole day without needing to touch up your makeup.

Getting in those extra steps IS NOT worth it.

You can't just take the stairs, or the "long way."

Frantically wiping down all the machines is our exercise.

And you can't work out without leaving the area a little moist.

How many calories are burned in the process of taking off pants?

You can't take your clothes off without it being an actual workout.

Some people have hair ties, gum, and wallets in their purse... we have deodorant.🙏

And you can't go anywhere without backup, just in case you have to reapply.

Five layers should be good to start out.

You can't leave the house without coating yourself in antiperspirant.

Just roll us into the nearest body of water.

And sunbathing is, and will always be, out of the question.

People willingly put themselves through this torture??

You can't make it more than two minutes sitting in a sauna.

What. is. even. the. point.

And you can't take a gloriously hot shower without sweating profusely afterward.

Here's a pool of butt cheek sweat, just for you on this here seat.

You can't sit down for long periods of time without leaving evidence behind.

You're not ready for this soggy, smelly mess.

You can't afford to wear shoes with no socks.

And no, wearing white doesn't work. It just looks like we've entered a wet t-shirt contest.

You can't wear ANY light-colored shirts and light-colored pants are risky too.

Either that or they quickly avoid eye contact so you don't feel embarrassed... which is arguably worse.

And no matter how hard you try, you can't wipe away sweat without people catching you.

Do you think they can tell we're nervous?

You can't get through a presentation without rivers of perspiration streaming down your face.

Blankets off, it's too cold. Blankets on, we wake up in a pool of our own sweat.

You definitely can't sleep with the covers on, unless you want to wake up drenched.

RIP to all the permanently pit-stained shirts that got thrown away.

And it's impossible to get through a full day without awkwardly checking for pit stains.

Point the fan this way or we'll sweat on you and everything you love.

You could never live without an AC or fan in your household.

You can't hold someone's hand for more than five seconds without your hand slobbering on theirs.

1. You can't hold someone's hand for more than five seconds without your hand slobbering on theirs.

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Want help looking and feeling your best? Sign up for our Health & Beauty newsletter!

Sign up