Health

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

To foreplay? Or not to foreplay?

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  2. 1. Where's your favorite place to have sex?

    lolostock / Getty Images
    In my bed
    In the shower
    On the couch
    In a car
    Outdoors in nature
    In a pool/Jacuzzi
    Somewhere I probably shouldn't be having sex tbh

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 2. What's your sexual technique like?

    Universal Pictures / tenor.com
    I prefer it fast and rough.
    I prefer it slow and gentle.
    I like to change it up each time.
    I prefer it slow in the beginning and fast at the end.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 3. Do you orgasm every time you have sex?

    NBC / reactiongifs.com
    Every. Single. Time.
    It's pretty rare, honestly.
    Sometimes. But it's not a must for me.
    Sometimes, if my partner actually reciprocates.
    Nope, I never end up orgasming.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 4. Have you ever experimented with food play?

    youtube.com / giphy.com
    Yep, it's actually my routine foreplay.
    I've dabbled with some of the popular stuff (chocolate, whipped cream, strawberries, etc.).
    No, but I've always wanted to.
    Nah, that's gross. I would never.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 5. Do you prefer doing it with the lights on or off?

    laughinggif.com
    Lights on, for sure.
    Lights off, please.
    A little dim mood lighting is perfect.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 6. Have you ever role-played in bed?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    SONY Pictures / tenor.com
    Yes, I get really into it and plan it out, outfits and everything.
    Yes, but it's always a spur-of-the-moment thing.
    No, but I've always wanted to try it.
    No, that would be so weird.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 7. Do you try to drag out how long you're having sex for?

    Art Clokey / wifflegif.com
    Yes, the longer the better.
    No, I get bored if it lasts too long.
    It depends on how much time we have.
    It depends on how good the sex is.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 8. Would you ever video yourself and your partner having sex?

    FOX / giphy.com
    Um, actually already done that.
    I've thought about it...but always get too nervous to do it.
    No way, José. Never doing that.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 9. Have you ever had sex in a public place?

    NBC / tenor.com
    Yes, I prefer to have sex in a public place.
    Yes, maybe a few times.
    Yeah, but it was only a one-time thing.
    No, I would never do that.
    No, but I've always wanted to.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 10. Would you ever watch porn with your partner while having sex?

    NBC / imgur.com
    Yes, absolutely. Do that all the time.
    Yeah, I do that every now and then. But I have to be REALLY comfortable.
    No, I watch by myself. But never with someone else.
    No, I don't even watch porn alone.
    No I haven't, but now I want to.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 11. How often do you engage in oral sex?

    NBC
    I always have oral sex when I hook up.
    I have oral sex, like, every other time I hook up.
    I have oral sex pretty rarely, actually.
    I only have oral sex.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 12. Do you masturbate during sex?

    instagram.com / Instagram: @chi.bli
    Heck yes, all the time.
    No, that'd be awkward.
    I've thought about it, but never done it.
    No, but now I want to.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 13. What is a must-have during sex?

    RapidEye / Getty Images
    Porn
    Sex toys
    Lube
    A bed

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 14. Do you prefer to have sex during a specific time of the day?

    Paramount Pictures / imgur.com
    Yes, morning sex is my favorite.
    Yes, I love afternoon sex.
    Yes, having sex at night is the best.
    Nah, I enjoy doing it at anytime of the day.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 15. How important is foreplay to you?

    gifbin.com / youtube.com
    I actually need foreplay to orgasm.
    I engage in foreplay often, but I don't necessarily need it.
    Meh, could do with or without it.
    I never engage in foreplay. Straight to the real deal.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 16. Do you ask about someone's STI status before deciding to have sex with them?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    niceshit33.tumblr.com
    Yes, always.
    Sometimes, if it's not someone I know that well.
    Sometimes, if I remember to.
    No, that's so awkward.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 17. Do you feel comfortable having sex if there's other people around?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX
    Yes, as long as they can't see/hear me.
    Yes, I prefer it if people are around (even if they might be able to see/hear me).
    No, if I hear people around I'm too nervous and can't do it.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 18. Have you ever used sex toys during sex?

    amazon.com
    Yes, sex is way better with toys.
    Every now and then.
    Nope, I would never bring my sex toy out in front of someone else.
    Nope, I don't use sex toys at all.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 19. Would you ever take part in a threesome?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    tenor.com
    Yes, definitely.
    Um, I already have.
    Only if we all knew each other.
    Only if we didn't all know each other.
    I'd be open to it if my partner was open to it.
    No, I think sex is meant to be between two people only.
    Nah, that's just not for me.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 20. Have you ever fallen asleep during sex?

    Apatow Productions / sharegif.com
    Yes, I was incredibly tired!
    I've definitely gone in and out during a session.
    Yep, but only when it's really boring.
    OMG never, I've always gone all the way through.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

  2. 21. If you HAD to give up sex or your favorite food, which one would you choose?

    20th Century Fox
    Definitely would give up sex.
    Definitely would give up my favorite food.

How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

