How Typical Are Your Sex Habits?

1. Where's your favorite place to have sex?In my bedIn the showerOn the couchIn a carOutdoors in natureIn a pool/JacuzziSomewhere I probably shouldn't be having sex tbh
2. What's your sexual technique like?I prefer it fast and rough.I prefer it slow and gentle.I like to change it up each time.I prefer it slow in the beginning and fast at the end.
3. Do you orgasm every time you have sex?Every. Single. Time.It's pretty rare, honestly.Sometimes. But it's not a must for me.Sometimes, if my partner actually reciprocates.Nope, I never end up orgasming.
4. Have you ever experimented with food play?Yep, it's actually my routine foreplay.I've dabbled with some of the popular stuff (chocolate, whipped cream, strawberries, etc.).No, but I've always wanted to.Nah, that's gross. I would never.
5. Do you prefer doing it with the lights on or off?Lights on, for sure.Lights off, please.A little dim mood lighting is perfect.
6. Have you ever role-played in bed?Yes, I get really into it and plan it out, outfits and everything.Yes, but it's always a spur-of-the-moment thing.No, but I've always wanted to try it.No, that would be so weird.
7. Do you try to drag out how long you're having sex for?Yes, the longer the better.No, I get bored if it lasts too long.It depends on how much time we have.It depends on how good the sex is.
8. Would you ever video yourself and your partner having sex?Um, actually already done that.I've thought about it...but always get too nervous to do it.No way, José. Never doing that.
9. Have you ever had sex in a public place?Yes, I prefer to have sex in a public place.Yes, maybe a few times.Yeah, but it was only a one-time thing.No, I would never do that.No, but I've always wanted to.
10. Would you ever watch porn with your partner while having sex?Yes, absolutely. Do that all the time.Yeah, I do that every now and then. But I have to be REALLY comfortable.No, I watch by myself. But never with someone else.No, I don't even watch porn alone.No I haven't, but now I want to.
11. How often do you engage in oral sex?I always have oral sex when I hook up.I have oral sex, like, every other time I hook up.I have oral sex pretty rarely, actually.I only have oral sex.
12. Do you masturbate during sex?Heck yes, all the time.No, that'd be awkward.I've thought about it, but never done it.No, but now I want to.
13. What is a must-have during sex?PornSex toysLubeA bed
14. Do you prefer to have sex during a specific time of the day?Yes, morning sex is my favorite.Yes, I love afternoon sex.Yes, having sex at night is the best.Nah, I enjoy doing it at anytime of the day.
15. How important is foreplay to you?I actually need foreplay to orgasm.I engage in foreplay often, but I don't necessarily need it.Meh, could do with or without it.I never engage in foreplay. Straight to the real deal.
16. Do you ask about someone's STI status before deciding to have sex with them?Yes, always.Sometimes, if it's not someone I know that well.Sometimes, if I remember to.No, that's so awkward.
17. Do you feel comfortable having sex if there's other people around?Yes, as long as they can't see/hear me.Yes, I prefer it if people are around (even if they might be able to see/hear me).No, if I hear people around I'm too nervous and can't do it.
18. Have you ever used sex toys during sex?Yes, sex is way better with toys.Every now and then.Nope, I would never bring my sex toy out in front of someone else.Nope, I don't use sex toys at all.
19. Would you ever take part in a threesome?Yes, definitely.Um, I already have.Only if we all knew each other.Only if we didn't all know each other.I'd be open to it if my partner was open to it.No, I think sex is meant to be between two people only.Nah, that's just not for me.
20. Have you ever fallen asleep during sex?Yes, I was incredibly tired!I've definitely gone in and out during a session.Yep, but only when it's really boring.OMG never, I've always gone all the way through.
21. If you HAD to give up sex or your favorite food, which one would you choose?Definitely would give up sex.Definitely would give up my favorite food.
vote votesDefinitely would give up my favorite food.