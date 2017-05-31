25 Things You Should Eat At Suhoor To Keep You Full All Day Long

In order to maintain energy and hydration throughout the day, registered dietitian and practicing Muslim Nour Zibdeh, tells BuzzFeed Health that it's important for your pre-dawn meal to include the following:

* Lots of protein and some healthy fats to help keep you full and energized until iftar.

* Fiber to help regulate your blood sugar levels and keep your bathroom habits consistent.

* Fruits and vegetables to help keep you hydrated (ie. watermelon, cucumber, tomato, or orange slices) and deliver your daily nutrients.

* Complex carbs as opposed to simple carbs, because complex carbs (sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, etc.) digest slower, keep you fuller longer, and help regulate your blood sugar levels, which prevents crashing.

Following Zibdeh's guidelines, we've rounded up a bunch of simple and delicious-looking recipes that will keep you healthy and on top of your game during the next month. Alright, bon appétit!