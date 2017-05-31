Sections

Health

25 Things You Should Eat At Suhoor To Keep You Full All Day Long

Healthy, nutrient-dense meals that will help keep you energized and hydrated throughout the day.

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you celebrate Ramadan, you know that when you can't eat or drink from sunup to sundown, it's hard to find convenient, healthy breakfast foods that will actually keep you full throughout the day.

In order to maintain energy and hydration throughout the day, registered dietitian and practicing Muslim Nour Zibdeh, tells BuzzFeed Health that it's important for your pre-dawn meal to include the following: * Lots of protein and some healthy fats to help keep you full and energized until iftar.* Fiber to help regulate your blood sugar levels and keep your bathroom habits consistent.* Fruits and vegetables to help keep you hydrated (ie. watermelon, cucumber, tomato, or orange slices) and deliver your daily nutrients.* Complex carbs as opposed to simple carbs, because complex carbs (sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, etc.) digest slower, keep you fuller longer, and help regulate your blood sugar levels, which prevents crashing.Following Zibdeh's guidelines, we've rounded up a bunch of simple and delicious-looking recipes that will keep you healthy and on top of your game during the next month. Alright, bon appétit!
In order to maintain energy and hydration throughout the day, registered dietitian and practicing Muslim Nour Zibdeh, tells BuzzFeed Health that it's important for your pre-dawn meal to include the following:

* Lots of protein and some healthy fats to help keep you full and energized until iftar.

* Fiber to help regulate your blood sugar levels and keep your bathroom habits consistent.

* Fruits and vegetables to help keep you hydrated (ie. watermelon, cucumber, tomato, or orange slices) and deliver your daily nutrients.

* Complex carbs as opposed to simple carbs, because complex carbs (sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, etc.) digest slower, keep you fuller longer, and help regulate your blood sugar levels, which prevents crashing.

Following Zibdeh's guidelines, we've rounded up a bunch of simple and delicious-looking recipes that will keep you healthy and on top of your game during the next month. Alright, bon appétit!

And btw, here are a few extra things to keep in mind when eating and planning your meals during Ramadan:

* Make sure you drink two cups of water with suhoor. Zibdeh says most people complain about being dehydrated during Ramadan —  as opposed to being hungry — and that keeping hydrated while fasting is incredibly important, especially in the summer.

* If you have a hard time staying full during Ramadan, she recommends eating more protein (beans, eggs, Greek yogurt) and healthy fats (avocado, peanut butter, nuts) with your meals. You're going to be hungry after six hours no matter what you eat, but protein- and fat-filled foods will keep you full and energized longer.

* Try not to overeat at iftar so that you're actually hungry at suhoor and are able to eat a full meal before you start fasting.

If you want to see what Zibdeh eats on a typical day during Ramadan, check out this rundown she provided (with recipes!).

1. Power Greens Breakfast Casserole with Feta and Mozzarella

Kalyn (Kalyn's Kitchen) / Via kalynskitchen.com

Make this ahead of time and eat it for several days in a row for a super convenient suhoor. Pair with toast and fruit for carbs and extra hydration.

Get the recipe here.

2. Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl

Erin (The Almond Eater) / Via thealmondeater.com

Throw together this high-protein cottage cheese bowl in just five minutes or less.

Get the recipe here.

3. Bananarama Smoothie

Sarah Flotard and Malina Lopez / Via buzzfeed.com

You can make this smoothie even more filling by adding in protein powder, a handful of raw almonds, or a few tablespoons of rolled oats.

Get the recipe here.

4. Quinoa Breakfast Bars

Lindsay (The Lean Green Bean) / Via theleangreenbean.com

These bars are a delicious big-batch breakfast that you can pack and take on the road if you decide to fast while traveling.

Get the recipe here.

5. Cheesy Savory Steel Cut Oatmeal With Avocado & Fried Eggs

Emily Weeks / Via zenandspice.com

These savory oats have a great balance of complex carbs, healthy fats, and protein, and you can easily adjust the recipe to feed multiple people.

Get the recipe here.

6. Blueberry Peach Quinoa Oatmeal Muffins

Magnolia Days / Via magnoliadays.com

Pop a tray of these into the oven and you'll have multiple breakfasts in just 30 minutes. Or make them ahead of time and grab a couple after you roll out of bed.

Get the recipe here.

7. Baked Eggs in Garlicky Collard Greens and Sweet Potatoes

Lauren Zaser / Via buzzfeed.com

Pre-cook the sweet potato so you can make this high-protein skillet even faster in the a.m.

Get the recipe here.

8. Watermelon and Cottage Cheese Parfait

Lauren Zaser / Via buzzfeed.com

Protein-packed cottage cheese, hydrating watermelon, and healthy fat-filled pistachios makes the perfect suhoor combo.

You can get this recipe, and other healthy BuzzFeed Suhoor recipes, here.

9. Lentil + Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Brittany and William (I Love Vegan) / Via ilovevegan.com

If you know one sandwich won't keep you full, you can eat a second serving of the lentil chickpea salad to ensure you're not hungry again by noon.

Get the recipe here.

10. Healthy Sweet Potato, Black Bean & Avocado Breakfast Burritos

Picasa / Via ambitiouskitchen.com

This combo also tastes amazing sans tortilla. You can add extra egg whites if you want to eat the mix on its own.

Get the recipe here.

11. Breakfast Egg Muffins With Mushrooms and Spinach

Julia (Julia's Album) / Via juliasalbum.com

Experiment with using other ingredients like butternut squash, kale, tomatoes, etc. if mushrooms and spinach aren't really your thing.

Get the recipe here.

12. 5-Minute Spiced Quinoa Coconut Porridge

Happy Body Formula / Via happybodyformula.com

Sweet, savory, AND crunchy all in one means you can't go wrong.

Get the recipe here.

13. Protein-packed PB&J Smoothie

Lauren Zaser / Via buzzfeed.com

This smoothie is a creamy take on the breakfast classic and packs a whopping 28 grams of protein.

You can get this recipe, and other healthy BuzzFeed suhoor recipes here.

14. Mexican Breakfast Hash

Carmen (Every Last Bite) / Via everylastbite.com

If you're worried about time, you can cook this hash mix the night before, store in the fridge, and heat in a pan before cracking in the eggs in the morning.

Get the recipe here.

15. Avocado Toast With Eggs, Spinach, and Tomatoes

Maria and Josh (Two Peas and Their Pod) / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

Layer the toppings over multigrain toast so you get a healthy dose of complex carbs with your protein and fats.

Get the recipe here.

16. Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Lauren Caris / Via laurencariscooks.com

Make the veggies, chickpeas, and seitan the night before so you can toss it all into a burrito in under five minutes the next day.

Get the recipe here.

17. Make-Ahead Sweet Potato and Sage Egg Bake

Lauren Zaser / Via buzzfeed.com

Make sure to pair a slice of this bake with fruit like blueberries or orange slices to help you stay hydrated during the day.

You can get this recipe, and other healthy BuzzFeed suhoor recipes here.

18. Strawberry Infused Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Alyssa (Simply Quinoa) / Via simplyquinoa.com

Easily blend up your own strawberry-cashew milk to pour over your quinoa. YUM.

Get the recipe here.

19. Kale Lentil Breakfast Bowl

Kaleigh (Lively Table) / Via livelytable.com

This high-protein breakfast with complex carbs will help ward off hanger throughout your day.

Get the recipe here.

20. Quinoa Stuffed Peppers With Vegan Jalapeño Cream Sauce

Rene (This Savory Vegan) / Via thissavoryvegan.com

Bake these stuffed peppers ahead of time so that you can just heat and eat.

Get the recipe here.

21. Shake and Go Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats

Jessica (Two Green Peas) / Via twogreenpeas.com

Put a jar of these oats in the fridge the night before and you'll be able to roll out of bed to a delicious breakfast in the morning.

Get the recipe here.

22. Breakfast Burritos With Zucchini and Lentils

Denise (Sweet Peas and Saffron) / Via sweetpeasandsaffron.com

If you're not into wraps, eat the fill over rice, or even on its own.

Get the recipe here.

23. Poached Eggs With Tomato, Swiss Chard, and Chickpeas

Popsugar / Via popsugar.com

This spicy shakshouka is loaded with fiber and takes just 25 minutes to bake.

Get the recipe here.

24. Chocolate Chunk Protein Shake

Dashing Dish / Via dashingdish.com

For when you wake up craving dessert for breakfast.

Get the recipe here.

25. Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Frittata

Heidi (Foodie Crush) / Via foodiecrush.com

So simple to make, and so high in protein.

Get the recipe here.

And remember, make sure you're drinking two cups of water at suhoor!

You've got this 👊 👊 👊. Happy fasting! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via tenor.com

You've got this 👊 👊 👊. Happy fasting!

This post is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.

Lixia Guo/Kate Bubacz / Via BuzzFeed News

Shannon Rosenberg is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Shannon Rosenberg at shannon.rosenberg@buzzfeed.com.

