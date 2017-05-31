25 Things You Should Eat At Suhoor To Keep You Full All Day Long

If you celebrate Ramadan, you know that when you can't eat or drink from sunup to sundown, it's hard to find convenient, healthy breakfast foods that will actually keep you full throughout the day.
And btw, here are a few extra things to keep in mind when eating and planning your meals during Ramadan:
* Make sure you drink two cups of water with suhoor. Zibdeh says most people complain about being dehydrated during Ramadan — as opposed to being hungry — and that keeping hydrated while fasting is incredibly important, especially in the summer.
* If you have a hard time staying full during Ramadan, she recommends eating more protein (beans, eggs, Greek yogurt) and healthy fats (avocado, peanut butter, nuts) with your meals. You're going to be hungry after six hours no matter what you eat, but protein- and fat-filled foods will keep you full and energized longer.
* Try not to overeat at iftar so that you're actually hungry at suhoor and are able to eat a full meal before you start fasting.
If you want to see what Zibdeh eats on a typical day during Ramadan, check out this rundown she provided (with recipes!).
And remember, make sure you're drinking two cups of water at suhoor!
This post is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.
Shannon Rosenberg is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Shannon Rosenberg at shannon.rosenberg@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.