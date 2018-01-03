 back to top
Health

27 Little Ways To Boost Your Mood When You've Had A Shit Day

Because life can get rough sometimes.

Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Every now and then, we ALL have those down days — the ones where we're really not feeling ourselves.

So we asked the BuzzFeed Community what things they do to make themselves feel better (more confident/sexy/self-assured) when they're down in the dumps. Here's all the awesome things they had to say!
So we asked the BuzzFeed Community what things they do to make themselves feel better (more confident/sexy/self-assured) when they're down in the dumps.

Here's all the awesome things they had to say!

1. Put on a sexy song and dance around the house.

"It gets me hyped and just makes my day much, much better."—elisenower
"It gets me hyped and just makes my day much, much better."

2. Draw how you're feeling on a loose piece of paper and then rip it up.

"It's surprisingly calming and therapeutic. It reminds me that I'm the one in control of my life."—mereditht4981a0062
"It's surprisingly calming and therapeutic. It reminds me that I'm the one in control of my life."

3. Put on the outfit you feel your best in and take some fire selfies.

"I dress up incredibly cute and then take some awesome selfies. That way I can look back at them anytime I'm feeling down on myself again." —monicas416097fe2
"I dress up incredibly cute and then take some awesome selfies. That way I can look back at them anytime I'm feeling down on myself again."

4. Put on your boldest, fiercest makeup.

"If I have to actually be productive that day, I'll spend time doing my makeup. Because if I have to go about my day like nothing is wrong, I may as well look DAMN GOOD doing it."—kaylih23
"If I have to actually be productive that day, I’ll spend time doing my makeup. Because if I have to go about my day like nothing is wrong, I may as well look DAMN GOOD doing it."

5. Have a good, therapeutic cry.

"Acknowledge that you're upset and just let it all out. It's never a good idea to keep it all in. You'll feel better at the end, trust me."—saraljohnson27
"Acknowledge that you're upset and just let it all out. It's never a good idea to keep it all in. You'll feel better at the end, trust me."

6. Give someone a compliment.

"Some days my body image is so bad I can't even bear to look in the mirror. I try to turn around my negative mindset by complimenting other people and making them feel good about themselves. It makes me feel like I have the power to make someone's day, and that in itself makes me feel more confident."—thaisisacatindisguise
"Some days my body image is so bad I can't even bear to look in the mirror. I try to turn around my negative mindset by complimenting other people and making them feel good about themselves. It makes me feel like I have the power to make someone's day, and that in itself makes me feel more confident."

7. Take a long, hot bubble bath.

"I light some candles, throw some lavender bath salts in the tub, and take a long, hot bubble bath because I’m WORTH IT." —emilys405016583
"I light some candles, throw some lavender bath salts in the tub, and take a long, hot bubble bath because I’m WORTH IT."

8. Laugh. your. ass. off.

"When I'm in a shitty mood I like to listen to a comedy album — which, more often than not, is a Steve Martin album. You can't stay in a bad mood when you're laughing so hard you're crying."—dougiekrentz
"When I'm in a shitty mood I like to listen to a comedy album — which, more often than not, is a Steve Martin album. You can't stay in a bad mood when you're laughing so hard you're crying."

9. Sing at the top of your lungs like no one is watching.

"I always take a drive with the windows down and sing (very badly) at the top of my lungs. I don't care who sees or hears me, belting out my favorite upbeat songs always puts me in a better mood." —kimn4b5f79702
"I always take a drive with the windows down and sing (very badly) at the top of my lungs. I don't care who sees or hears me, belting out my favorite upbeat songs always puts me in a better mood."

10. Go home and snuggle with your pet.

"After a bad day, I come home and snuggle with my pup under a fuzzy blanket! Puppy cuddles are the BEST therapy."—jordynr4b0a2e8f5
"After a bad day, I come home and snuggle with my pup under a fuzzy blanket! Puppy cuddles are the BEST therapy."

11. Or if you don't have your own pet, look at photos and videos of pets you'd love to snuggle with.

"I ask friends to send me pictures of bulldog puppies and it works every time."—erinc460508d05
"I watch an episode of Too Cute on Animal Planet. It's impossible to have a bad day when you're squealing like an idiot over animals."—moswald74
"I ask friends to send me pictures of bulldog puppies and it works every time."

"I watch an episode of Too Cute on Animal Planet. It's impossible to have a bad day when you're squealing like an idiot over animals."

12. Throw yourself a compliment every time you walk past a mirror.

"Every time I walk past a mirror, or look at myself in a mirror, I say something like, 'Looking good!'"—Nudgeroxs
"Every time I walk past a mirror, or look at myself in a mirror, I say something like, 'Looking good!'"

13. Masturbate.

"It can be hard to get myself in the mood when I’m feeling crappy. But once I’m into it, it’s a pretty good distraction and it helps me fall asleep when I'm having trouble getting to bed. Plus, orgasms, people!"—sandrar40463dcea
"It can be hard to get myself in the mood when I’m feeling crappy. But once I’m into it, it’s a pretty good distraction and it helps me fall asleep when I'm having trouble getting to bed. Plus, orgasms, people!"

14. Try an app, like Head Space, that helps you meditate and clear your head.

"There’s an app called Head Space that talks you through a guided meditation. Any time that I feel stressed out, overwhelmed, or just feel out of touch with myself, I set aside five minutes to meditate with this app. I’ve felt better after every time."—ashlynnb410511218
"There’s an app called Head Space that talks you through a guided meditation. Any time that I feel stressed out, overwhelmed, or just feel out of touch with myself, I set aside five minutes to meditate with this app. I’ve felt better after every time."

15. Get a little extra shut-eye.

"I️ come home and take a freaking nap, because sleep always helps refresh my mind and puts me in a better mood."—adamc40cec03ac
"I️ come home and take a freaking nap, because sleep always helps refresh my mind and puts me in a better mood."

16. Take a full day off, and actually spend your time relaxing.

"I take the day off from everything, including work, and just stay in bed the entire time!"—hannahf412a0e48e
"I take the day off from everything, including work, and just stay in bed the entire time!"

17. Do something you're awesome at.

"I do something I'm good at, which always gives me confidence. Sometimes that thing is crocheting the day away, whether it's making a hat, scarf, or even an entire blanket. I usually jam out to some music or watch I Love Lucy while I'm doing it."—amberthane27
"I do something I'm good at, which always gives me confidence. Sometimes that thing is crocheting the day away, whether it's making a hat, scarf, or even an entire blanket. I usually jam out to some music or watch I Love Lucy while I'm doing it."

18. Or something that really scares you.

"When you're feeling really low, do something that you didn't think you were capable of. It will remind you that you're able to do so much more than you give yourself credit for, and it will teach you to stop doubting yourself."—Kiana Wasson, Facebook
"When you're feeling really low, do something that you didn't think you were capable of. It will remind you that you're able to do so much more than you give yourself credit for, and it will teach you to stop doubting yourself."

—Kiana Wasson, Facebook

19. Schedule some best friend time.

"I message my four best friends all day long. Knowing that they've got my back, no matter what the situation, is how my bad days become more tolerable."—jessicarayc
"I message my four best friends all day long. Knowing that they've got my back, no matter what the situation, is how my bad days become more tolerable."

20. Make a list of all the things you have to be happy for and hang it somewhere you'll see it every morning.

"If I'm feeling down, I make a list of things I'm happy about — whether it's things happening in my life, things I like about myself, or just things in general that make me happy. It works every time."—haleyv4f1f3ba07
"If I’m feeling down, I make a list of things I’m happy about — whether it’s things happening in my life, things I like about myself, or just things in general that make me happy. It works every time."

21. Pour yourself a big glass of wine and watch an episode of that show you can get totally lost in.

"I make myself a big glass of wine and watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix — I could literally watch the show for hours. The combo is instantly calming, and I get so into the show that I eventually forget how bad my day was."—saral47e662ade
"I make myself a big glass of wine and watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix — I could literally watch the show for hours. The combo is instantly calming, and I get so into the show that I eventually forget how bad my day was."

22. Go for a run.

"Getting the endorphins flowing will definitely have you feeling better about yourself."—mariab4c135de71
"Getting the endorphins flowing will definitely have you feeling better about yourself."

23. Rewatch your favorite childhood movie.

"I rewatch Hook. It was my favorite movie as a kid and, if I'm being honest, that hasn't changed. It fills me with such nostalgia and happiness. Robin Williams still has the power to turn my bad days around."—mrmediocrates
"I rewatch Hook. It was my favorite movie as a kid and, if I'm being honest, that hasn't changed. It fills me with such nostalgia and happiness. Robin Williams still has the power to turn my bad days around."

24. Bake something delicious and then enjoy the fruits of your labor.

"I usually bake something like cookies or cupcakes, aka. something I️ can have fun decorating, while jamming out to music. Then I watch Parks and Recreation, while eating my delicious baked goods. It takes my mind off what I'm upset about and reminds me that I'm pretty freaking good at things."—graceb44a263e7c
"I usually bake something like cookies or cupcakes, aka. something I️ can have fun decorating, while jamming out to music. Then I watch Parks and Recreation, while eating my delicious baked goods. It takes my mind off what I'm upset about and reminds me that I'm pretty freaking good at things."

25. Phone your loved ones and remind them how grateful you are for them.

"I call home and tell my friends and family how much I love them and how grateful I am to have them in my life. It's the little things that really make the difference! Remembering how blessed I am to be surrounded by such great people, helps pull me out of my funk."—thaisisacatindisguise
"I call home and tell my friends and family how much I love them and how grateful I am to have them in my life. It's the little things that really make the difference! Remembering how blessed I am to be surrounded by such great people, helps pull me out of my funk."

26. Take yourself on a date.

"I drink tea, take a bath, light a scented candle, and paint my toes and nails — essentially take myself on a solo date. I need to remind myself that I deserve self care every once in a while, especially when life is shitty."—sarahalarid93
"I drink tea, take a bath, light a scented candle, and paint my toes and nails — essentially take myself on a solo date. I need to remind myself that I deserve self care every once in a while, especially when life is shitty."

27. And last but not least, remind yourself that, although bad days can be hard, you've got this!

"I take my down days as a challenge. I do my best to be grateful that my life isn't like this every single day, and take the tough days as a reminder of how many great things I have in my life. It actually works!"—inarafiredragon2
"I take my down days as a challenge. I do my best to be grateful that my life isn't like this every single day, and take the tough days as a reminder of how many great things I have in my life. It actually works!"

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

