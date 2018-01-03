27 Little Ways To Boost Your Mood When You've Had A Shit Day

Every now and then, we ALL have those down days — the ones where we're really not feeling ourselves.
1. Put on a sexy song and dance around the house.
2. Draw how you're feeling on a loose piece of paper and then rip it up.
3. Put on the outfit you feel your best in and take some fire selfies.
4. Put on your boldest, fiercest makeup.
5. Have a good, therapeutic cry.
6. Give someone a compliment.
7. Take a long, hot bubble bath.
8. Laugh. your. ass. off.
9. Sing at the top of your lungs like no one is watching.
10. Go home and snuggle with your pet.
11. Or if you don't have your own pet, look at photos and videos of pets you'd love to snuggle with.
12. Throw yourself a compliment every time you walk past a mirror.
13. Masturbate.
14. Try an app, like Head Space, that helps you meditate and clear your head.
15. Get a little extra shut-eye.
16. Take a full day off, and actually spend your time relaxing.
17. Do something you're awesome at.
18. Or something that really scares you.
19. Schedule some best friend time.
20. Make a list of all the things you have to be happy for and hang it somewhere you'll see it every morning.
21. Pour yourself a big glass of wine and watch an episode of that show you can get totally lost in.
22. Go for a run.
23. Rewatch your favorite childhood movie.
24. Bake something delicious and then enjoy the fruits of your labor.
25. Phone your loved ones and remind them how grateful you are for them.
26. Take yourself on a date.
27. And last but not least, remind yourself that, although bad days can be hard, you've got this!
