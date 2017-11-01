 back to top
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?

Don't act like you haven't peed in the locker room showers before.

Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Do you walk around the locker room barefoot?

    Yes, all the time
    It really depends on how clean the locker room is/isn't
    Sometimes, but only if I'm in a huge hurry
    No, absolutely not. I always wear flip-flops

1. Do you walk around the locker room barefoot?
  2. Do you rewear dirty gym clothes to work out?

    humonia / Getty Images
    Only when I really need to
    I only rewear sports bras or compression shorts
    As long as the clothes don't smell
    Never in a million years
    All the time

2. Do you rewear dirty gym clothes to work out?
  3. Do you ever throw your earbuds on the ground or on the gym machines/equipment?

    kosmos111 / Getty Images
    I mean yeah, I toss them all over the place
    Yeah, but I clean them pretty often
    I make sure they're on some type of surface, like a towel
    OMG, no I would never let my earbuds touch an uncleaned surface

3. Do you ever throw your earbuds on the ground or on the gym machines/equipment?
  4. Do you wipe down your space/equipment after you're done using it?

    Comedy Central / justinspirin.tumblr.com
    Yes, every single time
    It depends on if I really sweat on the equipment or not
    I will if I have a towel with me. If not, I don't
    No, I don't really think about it
    No, I expect the person after me to wipe it down before their workout, tbh

4. Do you wipe down your space/equipment after you're done using it?
  5. Do you sneeze/cough and then touch the gym equipment without washing your hands?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Disney / wifflegif.com
    Yes, I sneeze or cough into my elbow because I'm not going all the way to the bathroom just to wash my hands
    I just wipe my hands on my clothing and get back to it
    It depends on how much fluid comes out, tbh
    No, that's disgusting. I have to wash them or sanitize them

5. Do you sneeze/cough and then touch the gym equipment without washing your hands?
  6. Do you use your phone while working out and after you've touched equipment?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    makeagif.com
    Yes, but only if it's an emergency
    Yes, but I make sure I sanitize my phone after the gym
    Yes, but I wash my hands before using it
    Yes, and I’m not sure how to sanitize my phone either, tbh
    No, I go to the gym to work out, not mess around on my phone

6. Do you use your phone while working out and after you've touched equipment?
  7. Do you ever go barefoot in the shower?

    olaser / Getty Images
    Yes, all the time
    I decide based on the condition of the gym showers
    No, I always wear shower shoes

7. Do you ever go barefoot in the shower?
  8. Do you wipe down equipment with the same towel you wipe your face with?

    danr13 / Getty Images
    Yeah, I don't even think about it
    Sometimes, I guess. If I don't have another towel on hand
    Only if it's at the end of a workout and I'm not going to use the towel anymore
    No, absolutely not

8. Do you wipe down equipment with the same towel you wipe your face with?
  9. Do you openly fart in front of everyone at the gym?

    youtube.com / tumblr.com
    Um yes, ALL the time
    I would never willingly do it, but sometimes it just slips out
    It honestly depends on how bad I have to fart
    Gross, I would never

9. Do you openly fart in front of everyone at the gym?
  10. Do you ever sit on locker room benches naked?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Warner Bros. Pictures / giphy.com
    Um yeah, I don't even think about it
    Yes, but only for a few seconds if I have to
    Yes, but only if I haven't showered yet
    It depends on how clean the gym is
    Absolutely not, that's disgusting
    It depends if there are other people in the locker room or not

10. Do you ever sit on locker room benches naked?
  11. Do you ever eat in the free weight area or while you're using one of the machines?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / tumblr.com
    Yeah, sometimes you need to get those calories, okay
    Yeah, if it's something small that I can eat quickly without making a mess
    I drink things like protein shakes, but I never eat food
    No, that's gross and weird

11. Do you ever eat in the free weight area or while you're using one of the machines?
  12. Do you wash your hands with soap after using the gym bathroom?

    lostinbids / Getty Images
    Yes, absolutely. I would never touch the equipment without doing so
    Sometimes I do. But sometimes I'm in a hurry and I forget
    It depends on how dirty my hands feel after going to the bathroom
    Nah, I don't really use soap
    Um, I don't even really wash my hands

12. Do you wash your hands with soap after using the gym bathroom?
  13. Do you use the water fountain at gyms?

    FOX / imgur.com
    Yeah, all the time, why wouldn't I
    Yes, but only to refill my water bottle
    Yes, but I make sure my mouth NEVER touches the spout
    It depends on how clean the water spout is
    No, I never use gym water fountains

13. Do you use the water fountain at gyms?
  14. Do you pee in the gym pool or shower?

    E! / wedoitbetta.tumblr.com
    Yeah, all the time. I don't even think about it
    Yes, but only if I really have to go
    Um, absolutely not. That's disgusting

14. Do you pee in the gym pool or shower?
  15. Have you ever picked at pimples or wedgies in the gym mirrors?

    Paramount Pictures / cdn-wpmsa.defymedia.com
    Yes, that's what mirrors are for
    Sometimes, it depends on how "urgent" the situation is
    Maybe like once...
    I've picked wedgies, but never pimples
    No, I just wait until I'm in the privacy of my own home

15. Have you ever picked at pimples or wedgies in the gym mirrors?
  16. Do you always put on deodorant/antiperspirant before working out?

    FOX / laughinggif.com
    Yes, duh. I always put on deodorant
    Yes, I will actually go buy deodorant if I forget to put it on
    I try to, but I definitely forget sometimes
    Nah, I don't really think about it

16. Do you always put on deodorant/antiperspirant before working out?
  17. Do you ever spit/hock a loogie on the gym floor while exercising?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Disney / laughinggif.com
    I mean, I will if I REALLY have to
    Sometimes, if it helps me get in the zone
    Sometimes I'm so into my workout that it just happens
    No, I would never

17. Do you ever spit/hock a loogie on the gym floor while exercising?
