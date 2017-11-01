-
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
1. Do you walk around the locker room barefoot?
Yes, all the time
It really depends on how clean the locker room is/isn't
Sometimes, but only if I'm in a huge hurry
No, absolutely not. I always wear flip-flops
2. Do you rewear dirty gym clothes to work out?Only when I really need toI only rewear sports bras or compression shortsAs long as the clothes don't smellNever in a million yearsAll the time
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
2. Do you rewear dirty gym clothes to work out?
Only when I really need to
I only rewear sports bras or compression shorts
As long as the clothes don't smell
Never in a million years
All the time
3. Do you ever throw your earbuds on the ground or on the gym machines/equipment?I mean yeah, I toss them all over the placeYeah, but I clean them pretty oftenI make sure they're on some type of surface, like a towelOMG, no I would never let my earbuds touch an uncleaned surface
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
3. Do you ever throw your earbuds on the ground or on the gym machines/equipment?
I mean yeah, I toss them all over the place
Yeah, but I clean them pretty often
I make sure they're on some type of surface, like a towel
OMG, no I would never let my earbuds touch an uncleaned surface
4. Do you wipe down your space/equipment after you're done using it?Yes, every single timeIt depends on if I really sweat on the equipment or notI will if I have a towel with me. If not, I don'tNo, I don't really think about itNo, I expect the person after me to wipe it down before their workout, tbh
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
4. Do you wipe down your space/equipment after you're done using it?
Yes, every single time
It depends on if I really sweat on the equipment or not
I will if I have a towel with me. If not, I don't
No, I don't really think about it
No, I expect the person after me to wipe it down before their workout, tbh
5. Do you sneeze/cough and then touch the gym equipment without washing your hands?Yes, I sneeze or cough into my elbow because I'm not going all the way to the bathroom just to wash my handsI just wipe my hands on my clothing and get back to itIt depends on how much fluid comes out, tbhNo, that's disgusting. I have to wash them or sanitize them
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
5. Do you sneeze/cough and then touch the gym equipment without washing your hands?
Yes, I sneeze or cough into my elbow because I'm not going all the way to the bathroom just to wash my hands
I just wipe my hands on my clothing and get back to it
It depends on how much fluid comes out, tbh
No, that's disgusting. I have to wash them or sanitize them
6. Do you use your phone while working out and after you've touched equipment?Yes, but only if it's an emergencyYes, but I make sure I sanitize my phone after the gymYes, but I wash my hands before using itYes, and I’m not sure how to sanitize my phone either, tbhNo, I go to the gym to work out, not mess around on my phone
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
6. Do you use your phone while working out and after you've touched equipment?
Yes, but only if it's an emergency
Yes, but I make sure I sanitize my phone after the gym
Yes, but I wash my hands before using it
Yes, and I'm not sure how to sanitize my phone either, tbh
No, I go to the gym to work out, not mess around on my phone
7. Do you ever go barefoot in the shower?Yes, all the timeI decide based on the condition of the gym showersNo, I always wear shower shoes
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
7. Do you ever go barefoot in the shower?
Yes, all the time
I decide based on the condition of the gym showers
No, I always wear shower shoes
8. Do you wipe down equipment with the same towel you wipe your face with?Yeah, I don't even think about itSometimes, I guess. If I don't have another towel on handOnly if it's at the end of a workout and I'm not going to use the towel anymoreNo, absolutely not
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
8. Do you wipe down equipment with the same towel you wipe your face with?
Yeah, I don't even think about it
Sometimes, I guess. If I don't have another towel on hand
Only if it's at the end of a workout and I'm not going to use the towel anymore
No, absolutely not
9. Do you openly fart in front of everyone at the gym?Um yes, ALL the timeI would never willingly do it, but sometimes it just slips outIt honestly depends on how bad I have to fartGross, I would never
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
9. Do you openly fart in front of everyone at the gym?
Um yes, ALL the time
I would never willingly do it, but sometimes it just slips out
It honestly depends on how bad I have to fart
Gross, I would never
10. Do you ever sit on locker room benches naked?Um yeah, I don't even think about itYes, but only for a few seconds if I have toYes, but only if I haven't showered yetIt depends on how clean the gym isAbsolutely not, that's disgustingIt depends if there are other people in the locker room or not
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
10. Do you ever sit on locker room benches naked?
Um yeah, I don't even think about it
Yes, but only for a few seconds if I have to
Yes, but only if I haven't showered yet
It depends on how clean the gym is
Absolutely not, that's disgusting
It depends if there are other people in the locker room or not
11. Do you ever eat in the free weight area or while you're using one of the machines?Yeah, sometimes you need to get those calories, okayYeah, if it's something small that I can eat quickly without making a messI drink things like protein shakes, but I never eat foodNo, that's gross and weird
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
11. Do you ever eat in the free weight area or while you're using one of the machines?
Yeah, sometimes you need to get those calories, okay
Yeah, if it's something small that I can eat quickly without making a mess
I drink things like protein shakes, but I never eat food
No, that's gross and weird
12. Do you wash your hands with soap after using the gym bathroom?Yes, absolutely. I would never touch the equipment without doing soSometimes I do. But sometimes I'm in a hurry and I forgetIt depends on how dirty my hands feel after going to the bathroomNah, I don't really use soapUm, I don't even really wash my hands
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
12. Do you wash your hands with soap after using the gym bathroom?
Yes, absolutely. I would never touch the equipment without doing so
Sometimes I do. But sometimes I'm in a hurry and I forget
It depends on how dirty my hands feel after going to the bathroom
Nah, I don't really use soap
Um, I don't even really wash my hands
13. Do you use the water fountain at gyms?Yeah, all the time, why wouldn't IYes, but only to refill my water bottleYes, but I make sure my mouth NEVER touches the spoutIt depends on how clean the water spout isNo, I never use gym water fountains
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
13. Do you use the water fountain at gyms?
Yeah, all the time, why wouldn't I
Yes, but only to refill my water bottle
Yes, but I make sure my mouth NEVER touches the spout
It depends on how clean the water spout is
No, I never use gym water fountains
14. Do you pee in the gym pool or shower?Yeah, all the time. I don't even think about itYes, but only if I really have to goUm, absolutely not. That's disgusting
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
14. Do you pee in the gym pool or shower?
Yeah, all the time. I don't even think about it
Yes, but only if I really have to go
Um, absolutely not. That's disgusting
15. Have you ever picked at pimples or wedgies in the gym mirrors?Yes, that's what mirrors are forSometimes, it depends on how "urgent" the situation isMaybe like once...I've picked wedgies, but never pimplesNo, I just wait until I'm in the privacy of my own home
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
15. Have you ever picked at pimples or wedgies in the gym mirrors?
Yes, that's what mirrors are for
Sometimes, it depends on how "urgent" the situation is
Maybe like once...
I've picked wedgies, but never pimples
No, I just wait until I'm in the privacy of my own home
16. Do you always put on deodorant/antiperspirant before working out?Yes, duh. I always put on deodorantYes, I will actually go buy deodorant if I forget to put it onI try to, but I definitely forget sometimesNah, I don't really think about it
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
16. Do you always put on deodorant/antiperspirant before working out?
Yes, duh. I always put on deodorant
Yes, I will actually go buy deodorant if I forget to put it on
I try to, but I definitely forget sometimes
Nah, I don't really think about it
17. Do you ever spit/hock a loogie on the gym floor while exercising?I mean, I will if I REALLY have toSometimes, if it helps me get in the zoneSometimes I'm so into my workout that it just happensNo, I would never
How Gross Are Your Gym Habits?
17. Do you ever spit/hock a loogie on the gym floor while exercising?
I mean, I will if I REALLY have to
Sometimes, if it helps me get in the zone
Sometimes I'm so into my workout that it just happens
No, I would never