56 Everyday Things We All Do That Are Actually Pretty Gross

1. Reusing dirty jeans for weeks without washing them. 2. Wearing already-used workout clothes when you just ~don't have time~ to do laundry. 3. Using your phone while sitting on the toilet. 4. And taking a phone call while you're...still on the toilet. 5. Not showering for multiple days in a row. 6. Sitting with your hand down your pants... 7. And nonchalantly stroking your pubes while you're at it. 8. Smelling your fingers after touching different body parts. 9. Scraping gray gunk off your skin. 10. Seeing how much of the gray gunk you can pile up under your fingernails. 11. And then scraping out that gunk from underneath your nails and examining it. 12. Wiping your armpits and then smelling your fingers to see if you're in dire need of more deodorant.

13. Picking at and squeezing out pimples and blackheads. 14. And playing with blackheads once you've successfully gotten them out. 15. Wiping snot on the inside of your shirt, or on the sleeve. 16. Sneezing without covering your mouth and letting it spray everywhere. 17. Or covering your mouth and then trying to stealthily wipe your hands on your clothes. 18. Hocking a loogie and then trying to spit it out in one clean glob. 19. Picking at the dead skin buildup on your feet. 20. Smelling dirty clothes to see if they're reusable. 21. Picking at scabs and trying to break them off piece by piece. 22. Playing with and picking at the dry skin on your lips. 23. Digging for food in your teeth without washing your hands 24. Scratching your head and shaking off dandruff onto your clothes and the floor. 25. Never washing your sweaters and jackets (especially winter coats). 26. Plucking out rogue hairs, and then flicking them who knows where.

27. Burping as loud as you can. 28. Wiping away your eye gunk and then marveling at it. 29. Clipping your toenails/fingernails and letting them fly all over the place. 30. Climbing into bed in the clothes you wore all day. 31. And then falling asleep without taking a shower. 32. Leaving food out for hours and then coming back to eat it. 33. Drinking from a water bottle that hasn't been cleaned in over a month. 34. Reusing earbuds that have literally never been cleaned. 35. Sharing and borrowing deodorant sticks. 36. Peeing while in the shower. 37. Using the same towel for several weeks (or even MONTHS) without cleaning it. 38. Wearing the same underwear multiple days in a row. 39. Biting on annoying hangnails with an accuracy that spares your finger from becoming a bloody mess. 40. Putting makeup on your face with brushes that have never been cleaned.

41. Not washing your sheets or pillowcases for months at a time. 42. Wearing shoes without socks and letting your feet become sweaty, stinky messes. 43. Eating food off the floor (as long as there's no hair on it). 44. Only doing laundry when your room starts to smell or the basket is overflowing. 45. Picking your nose, admiring what you found, then flicking it somewhere. 46. Getting excited about the amount of earwax you manage to dig out. 47. Examining your own poop. 48. Picking out the lint in your belly button. 49. Not checking the expiration dates on condiments and other foods. 50. Or seeing something is expired and eating a little of it anyway. 51. Throwing clothes on the floor just to put them back on later. 52. Working out and then leaving your sweaty clothes on for the rest of the day. 53. Double-dipping. 54. Digging out ingrown hairs and getting excited about the extra long ones. 55. Smelling your own fart to see how bad it is. 56. Checking to see what came off on the toilet paper after wiping.