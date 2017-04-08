Sections

Health

Here's How Most People Masturbate

It's an art, tbh.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. How often do you masturbate?

    b-d-s / Getty Images
    Once a day
    More than once a day
    A few times per week
    A few times per month
    A few times per year
    Never

  1. 2. How do you get yourself aroused while masturbating?

    CTV Television
    Watching porn
    Reading books/fanfic
    Sexting
    Listening to music
    Thinking of a specific memory
    Watching TV/movie scenes
    I just go for it

  1. 3. How long do you usually masturbate for?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    ruinedchildhood.com
    Less than a minute
    1 to 3 minutes
    4 to 10 minutes
    20 minutes
    Like an hour
    Over an hour
    It's an all day type of thing

  1. 4. Do you try to drag out your masturbating?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    giphy.com
    Nope, I keep it short and sweet.
    Yes, I hold off for as long as possible.
    It depends on how much time I have.

  1. 5. Do you like to masturbate while having sex?

    RapidEye / Getty Images
    Yes, I can't enjoy sex without it.
    Every now and then.
    Nope, I never masturbate during sex.

  1. 6. Do you prefer masturbating to having sex?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    wifflegif.com
    Absolutely not, sex is always better.
    Yes, I always find masturbating better.
    Eh, sometimes (if the sex is really bad or the masturbation game is really good)
    The two are equally amazing — don't make me pick.

  1. 7. Do you ever masturbate using sex toys?

    amazon.com
    Yes, always.
    Sometimes, if I have one on me.
    I'd like to, but I've never bought one.
    No, I've never used one.

  1. 8. Have you ever masturbated using food?

    PicturePartners / Getty Images
    Yep, pretty regularly actually.
    Only in dire circumstances.
    Nope, absolutely not.
    No, but I've thought about it.

  1. 9. How about a piece of furniture?

    AnikaSalsera / Getty Images
    Yep, regularly actually.
    Maybe once or twice.
    Nope, absolutely not.
    Nah... but now I want to.

  1. 10. How about something that vibrates but is not meant for masturbation?

    newphotoservice / Getty Images
    Yes, I've used multiple things.
    Maybe once or twice.
    Nope, never done that.
    Nope, but I've definitely thought about it.

  1. 11. Have you ever masturbated when you were sad?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    ABC / giphy.com
    Heck yes, masturbating is my go-to mood booster.
    Nope, that's the last thing I want to do when I'm sad.

  1. 12. Or when you were really stressed out?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / reactiongifs.com
    Come on, obviously.
    No, how does one do that?

  1. 13. How about when you were sick?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / zimbio.com
    Sure, it helps!
    Nope, never even thought about that.

  1. 14. Do you orgasm when you masturbate?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / reactiongifs.com
    Every. single. time.
    Sometimes, but it's not a must for me.
    Nope, I never orgasm during masturbation.

  1. 15. Where's your favorite place to masturbate?

    lolostock / Getty Images
    In my bed
    In the shower
    On the couch
    At work
    In a car
    At someone else's house
    Somewhere that's probably illegal tbh

  1. 16. Have you ever had sex and then gone and masturbated afterward?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    reactiongifs.com
    Yes, all the time.
    Yes, but only if I didn't orgasm.
    No, I've never done that.

  1. 17. Do you have a specific fantasy that you go to every time you masturbate?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX
    Yes, there's only one that always works for me.
    Yes, but I have a few that I rotate through.
    Nope, no sexual fantasies.

  1. 18. Can you masturbate if there are people around?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    MTV / scream-queens.wikia.com
    Yes, as long as they can't see/hear me.
    Yes, I prefer it if people around.
    No, if I hear people around I'm too nervous and can't do it.

  1. 19. What's your masturbating technique like?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    youtube.com
    I go as fast as possible.
    I keep a quick tempo.
    I go slow at the beginning and fast at the end.
    I prefer slow and steady the whole time.
    I like to change it up each time.

  1. 20. Which of these MUST you have when you're masturbating?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    reddit.com
    Lube/lotion
    Sex toys
    Internet access
    I don't need anything but me

  1. 21. If you HAD to give up masturbation or your favorite food, which would you choose?

    20th Century Fox
    Definitely would give up masturbation.
    Definitely would give up favorite food.

