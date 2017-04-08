-
1. How often do you masturbate?Once a dayMore than once a dayA few times per weekA few times per monthA few times per yearNever
Here's How Most People Masturbate
1. How often do you masturbate?
Once a day
More than once a day
A few times per week
A few times per month
A few times per year
Never
2. How do you get yourself aroused while masturbating?Watching pornReading books/fanficSextingListening to musicThinking of a specific memoryWatching TV/movie scenesI just go for it
2. How do you get yourself aroused while masturbating?
Watching porn
Reading books/fanfic
Sexting
Listening to music
Thinking of a specific memory
Watching TV/movie scenes
I just go for it
3. How long do you usually masturbate for?Less than a minute1 to 3 minutes4 to 10 minutes20 minutesLike an hourOver an hourIt's an all day type of thing
3. How long do you usually masturbate for?
Less than a minute
1 to 3 minutes
4 to 10 minutes
20 minutes
Like an hour
Over an hour
It's an all day type of thing
4. Do you try to drag out your masturbating?Nope, I keep it short and sweet.Yes, I hold off for as long as possible.It depends on how much time I have.
4. Do you try to drag out your masturbating?
Nope, I keep it short and sweet.
Yes, I hold off for as long as possible.
It depends on how much time I have.
5. Do you like to masturbate while having sex?Yes, I can't enjoy sex without it.Every now and then.Nope, I never masturbate during sex.
5. Do you like to masturbate while having sex?
Yes, I can't enjoy sex without it.
Every now and then.
Nope, I never masturbate during sex.
6. Do you prefer masturbating to having sex?Absolutely not, sex is always better.Yes, I always find masturbating better.Eh, sometimes (if the sex is really bad or the masturbation game is really good)The two are equally amazing — don't make me pick.
6. Do you prefer masturbating to having sex?
Absolutely not, sex is always better.
Yes, I always find masturbating better.
Eh, sometimes (if the sex is really bad or the masturbation game is really good)
The two are equally amazing — don't make me pick.
7. Do you ever masturbate using sex toys?Yes, always.Sometimes, if I have one on me.I'd like to, but I've never bought one.No, I've never used one.
7. Do you ever masturbate using sex toys?
Yes, always.
Sometimes, if I have one on me.
I'd like to, but I've never bought one.
No, I've never used one.
8. Have you ever masturbated using food?Yep, pretty regularly actually.Only in dire circumstances.Nope, absolutely not.No, but I've thought about it.
8. Have you ever masturbated using food?
Yep, pretty regularly actually.
Only in dire circumstances.
Nope, absolutely not.
No, but I've thought about it.
9. How about a piece of furniture?Yep, regularly actually.Maybe once or twice.Nope, absolutely not.Nah... but now I want to.
9. How about a piece of furniture?
Yep, regularly actually.
Maybe once or twice.
Nope, absolutely not.
Nah... but now I want to.
10. How about something that vibrates but is not meant for masturbation?Yes, I've used multiple things.Maybe once or twice.Nope, never done that.Nope, but I've definitely thought about it.
10. How about something that vibrates but is not meant for masturbation?
Yes, I've used multiple things.
Maybe once or twice.
Nope, never done that.
Nope, but I've definitely thought about it.
11. Have you ever masturbated when you were sad?Heck yes, masturbating is my go-to mood booster.Nope, that's the last thing I want to do when I'm sad.
11. Have you ever masturbated when you were sad?
Heck yes, masturbating is my go-to mood booster.
Nope, that's the last thing I want to do when I'm sad.
12. Or when you were really stressed out?Come on, obviously.No, how does one do that?
12. Or when you were really stressed out?
Come on, obviously.
No, how does one do that?
13. How about when you were sick?Sure, it helps!Nope, never even thought about that.
13. How about when you were sick?
Sure, it helps!
Nope, never even thought about that.
14. Do you orgasm when you masturbate?Every. single. time.Sometimes, but it's not a must for me.Nope, I never orgasm during masturbation.
14. Do you orgasm when you masturbate?
Every. single. time.
Sometimes, but it's not a must for me.
Nope, I never orgasm during masturbation.
15. Where's your favorite place to masturbate?In my bedIn the showerOn the couchAt workIn a carAt someone else's houseSomewhere that's probably illegal tbh
15. Where's your favorite place to masturbate?
In my bed
In the shower
On the couch
At work
In a car
At someone else's house
Somewhere that's probably illegal tbh
16. Have you ever had sex and then gone and masturbated afterward?Yes, all the time.Yes, but only if I didn't orgasm.No, I've never done that.
16. Have you ever had sex and then gone and masturbated afterward?
Yes, all the time.
Yes, but only if I didn't orgasm.
No, I've never done that.
17. Do you have a specific fantasy that you go to every time you masturbate?Yes, there's only one that always works for me.Yes, but I have a few that I rotate through.Nope, no sexual fantasies.
17. Do you have a specific fantasy that you go to every time you masturbate?
Yes, there's only one that always works for me.
Yes, but I have a few that I rotate through.
Nope, no sexual fantasies.
18. Can you masturbate if there are people around?Yes, as long as they can't see/hear me.Yes, I prefer it if people around.No, if I hear people around I'm too nervous and can't do it.
18. Can you masturbate if there are people around?
Yes, as long as they can't see/hear me.
Yes, I prefer it if people around.
No, if I hear people around I'm too nervous and can't do it.
19. What's your masturbating technique like?I go as fast as possible.I keep a quick tempo.I go slow at the beginning and fast at the end.I prefer slow and steady the whole time.I like to change it up each time.
19. What's your masturbating technique like?
I go as fast as possible.
I keep a quick tempo.
I go slow at the beginning and fast at the end.
I prefer slow and steady the whole time.
I like to change it up each time.
20. Which of these MUST you have when you're masturbating?Lube/lotionSex toysInternet accessI don't need anything but me
20. Which of these MUST you have when you're masturbating?
Lube/lotion
Sex toys
Internet access
I don't need anything but me
21. If you HAD to give up masturbation or your favorite food, which would you choose?Definitely would give up masturbation.Definitely would give up favorite food.
21. If you HAD to give up masturbation or your favorite food, which would you choose?
Definitely would give up masturbation.
Definitely would give up favorite food.