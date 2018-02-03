11 Questions That Will Reveal Whether You Have Bad Bathroom Etiquette

-
1. Have you ever accidentally looked between the crack in bathroom stalls (for various reasons)?
2. Do you wash your hands EVERY time?
3. Do you use soap when you wash your hands?
4. Have you ever left pee on the seat...or any other bodily fluids?
5. Do you always flush the toilet?
6. Do you ever just sit in the stall and use your phone, sometimes holding up the line?
7. Have you ever barged into a stall while someone was already relieving themselves inside?
8. Have you ever used the last of the toilet paper and left without finding a way to replace it for the next person?
9. Have you ever discarded sanitary products in the toilet (even if a sign asks you not to)?
10. Have you ever plucked hair from unwanted places and just left them laying around the bathroom?
11. Do you pop pimples in the bathroom mirrors?
