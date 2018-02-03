 back to top
11 Questions That Will Reveal Whether You Have Bad Bathroom Etiquette

Time to find out if you're a bathroom asshole, or not.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Have you ever accidentally looked between the crack in bathroom stalls (for various reasons)?

    
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I mean yeah
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maybe sometimes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Absolutely, not

  2. Do you wash your hands EVERY time?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    CHEEZEburger / cheezburger.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, every time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sometimes I do, but sometimes i forget
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, not really

  3. Do you use soap when you wash your hands?

    lostinbids / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, every time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sometimes I do, sometimes I forget
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, not really

  4. Have you ever left pee on the seat...or any other bodily fluids?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / popkey.co
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, definitely
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maybe sometimes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, never

  5. Do you always flush the toilet?

    rhetthammersmithhorror.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, every single time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Most of the time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every now and then, but it's not a huge priority

  6. Do you ever just sit in the stall and use your phone, sometimes holding up the line?

    Sadeugra / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I definitely do that
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maybe Every now and then
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I would never

  7. Have you ever barged into a stall while someone was already relieving themselves inside?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Disney / tenor.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, never. I'm extra cautious
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, but it was always an accident
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, happens all the time

  8. Have you ever used the last of the toilet paper and left without finding a way to replace it for the next person?

    FOX / tenor.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, it's not my job to replace it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maybe a few times
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I would never do that

  9. Have you ever discarded sanitary products in the toilet (even if a sign asks you not to)?

    Lakeshore Entertainment / tenor.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, all the time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maybe, if I was desperate
    Correct
    Incorrect
    no, i would never

  10. Have you ever plucked hair from unwanted places and just left them laying around the bathroom?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / imgur.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, I don't even think about it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every now and then
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, i don't pluck hairs in the bathroom

  11. Do you pop pimples in the bathroom mirrors?

    CentralITAlliance / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, all the time
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Um, when no one is around
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, gross never
