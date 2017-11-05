 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Trending
Health

17 Quick And Easy Dinners That Are Lower In Carbs

Recipes that will make eating fewer carbs a beautiful thing.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Look, carbs are SO tasty. But if your goal is to cut back on them, you may want to consider doing it at dinner.

Carbs are good for you, and you should generally get 45 to 65% of your calories from whole-food carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains that have plenty of fiber. (Carbs do tend to be digested more quickly than fats or protein, and fiber can help slow down their digestion). Why is this important? Carbs are the main source of your body’s energy, but they also have the biggest impact on your blood sugar. Refined carbs (like white bread and sugary beverages) are rapidly digested and can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, as well as provide empty calories that can spur weight gain.If you are watching carb intake because you have diabetes (people with diabetes may need to match carb intake to insulin dose or limit them to help control blood sugar), or you are just interested in staying fuller longer, eating less calorically dense foods, or eating a more protein-dense diet, then you might want to try eating low-carb recipes for dinner, Toronto-based registered dietitian, Abby Langer, tells BuzzFeed Health. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via giphy.com

Carbs are good for you, and you should generally get 45 to 65% of your calories from whole-food carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains that have plenty of fiber. (Carbs do tend to be digested more quickly than fats or protein, and fiber can help slow down their digestion). Why is this important? Carbs are the main source of your body’s energy, but they also have the biggest impact on your blood sugar. Refined carbs (like white bread and sugary beverages) are rapidly digested and can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, as well as provide empty calories that can spur weight gain.

If you are watching carb intake because you have diabetes (people with diabetes may need to match carb intake to insulin dose or limit them to help control blood sugar), or you are just interested in staying fuller longer, eating less calorically dense foods, or eating a more protein-dense diet, then you might want to try eating low-carb recipes for dinner, Toronto-based registered dietitian, Abby Langer, tells BuzzFeed Health.

So we rounded up a bunch of dinner options, each having less than 25 grams of carbs per serving, and taking only 30 minutes or less to make.

Keep in mind that you should always check with your doctor before starting a new diet or nutrition plan. (That's especially true if you have diabetes; not all these recipes may be right for you.) Alright, it's time to dig in!

1. One-Pan Lemon Garlic Baked Salmon and Asparagus

One pan = easy to make + easy to clean up. So, basically...we're in.Here's the recipe.
Carina (Cafe Delights) / Via cafedelites.com

One pan = easy to make + easy to clean up. So, basically...we're in.

Here's the recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Skillet Sausage and Shrimp

This flavorful dish will warm you to the bone and take your mind off the work week. Go easy on the crushed red pepper if spicy is not your thing!Here's the recipe.
Vered (Healthy Recipes) / Via healthyrecipesblogs.com

This flavorful dish will warm you to the bone and take your mind off the work week. Go easy on the crushed red pepper if spicy is not your thing!

Here's the recipe.

3. Baked Eggs In Butternut Squash and Spinach

Who says you can't have eggs for dinner? Prep the butternut squash ahead of time, or buy it prepared from the grocery store, to make this recipe as quick as possible.Here's the recipe.
Lauren Zaser / Justine Zwiebel / Via buzzfeed.com

Who says you can't have eggs for dinner? Prep the butternut squash ahead of time, or buy it prepared from the grocery store, to make this recipe as quick as possible.

Here's the recipe.

4. Low-Carb Steak Fajita Roll-Ups

Chop up the veggies, roll on the steak, and don't forget to drizzle some spicy fajita sauce on there.Here's the recipe.
Sommer (A Spicy Perspective) / Via aspicyperspective.com

Chop up the veggies, roll on the steak, and don't forget to drizzle some spicy fajita sauce on there.

Here's the recipe.

5. Cauliflower Fried ‘Rice’

You're going to love this delicious, garlicky take on classic fried rice...even though it's got literally zero rice.Here's the recipe.
Abby Langer / Via abbylangernutrition.com

You're going to love this delicious, garlicky take on classic fried rice...even though it's got literally zero rice.

Here's the recipe.

6. Pesto Zoodles With Chicken

All you need is five ingredients, a spiralizer, and then voilà!Here's the recipe.
Emily (Bound by Food) / Via boundbyfood.com

All you need is five ingredients, a spiralizer, and then voilà!

Here's the recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Collard-Wrapped Turkey Burger

Buns are officially old news, man.Here's the recipe from BuzzFeed's Clean Eating Challenge.
Lauren Zaser / Justine Zwiebel / Via buzzfeed.com

Buns are officially old news, man.

Here's the recipe from BuzzFeed's Clean Eating Challenge.

8. One Pan Pork Tenderloin With Fall Vegetables

This recipe really is autumn served in a pan. It's delicious and easy to put together for bigger dinner parties.Here's the recipe.
Smiles and Sandwich / Via smilesandwich.com

This recipe really is autumn served in a pan. It's delicious and easy to put together for bigger dinner parties.

Here's the recipe.

9. Loaded Cauliflower

It'll taste like creamy, bacon-packed mashed potatoes. Seriously, try it.Here's the recipe.
Kim (Low Carb Maven) / Via lowcarbmaven.com

It'll taste like creamy, bacon-packed mashed potatoes. Seriously, try it.

Here's the recipe.

10. Light and Healthy Chicken Salad Recipe

So, so quick to make and you can easily throw it on top of salads or lettuce wraps all week long.Here's the recipe.
Michelle (A Latte Food) / Via alattefood.com

So, so quick to make and you can easily throw it on top of salads or lettuce wraps all week long.

Here's the recipe.

11. Sesame Beef Stir Fry in Ginger Soy Sauce

Have this savory dish on a plate and ready to serve in just 25 minutes. Here's the recipe.
Picasa / Via dinner-mom.com

Have this savory dish on a plate and ready to serve in just 25 minutes.

Here's the recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats

All your favorite Enchilada fillings stuffed and baked inside of cheesy zucchini. We can get down with that.Here's the recipe.
Jaclyn (Cooking Classy) / Via cookingclassy.com

All your favorite Enchilada fillings stuffed and baked inside of cheesy zucchini. We can get down with that.

Here's the recipe.

13. Healthy Asian Lettuce Wraps

These wraps are high in protein and high in flavor. You're going to definitely want more than one.Here's the recipe.
Christine Skari / Via apple-of-my-eye.com

These wraps are high in protein and high in flavor. You're going to definitely want more than one.

Here's the recipe.

14. Healthy Cajun-style Charred Okra and Shrimp

For when you're craving delicious gumbo, but need it made in 20 minutes. Here's the recipe.
Tamara (Beyond Mere Sustenance) / Via beyondmeresustenance.com

For when you're craving delicious gumbo, but need it made in 20 minutes.

Here's the recipe.

15. Single-Skillet Chicken Thighs with Asparagus and Red Pepper

Make a big batch of this tangy chicken and veggies dish and you'll be able to take it for lunch the next day, too!Here's the recipe from BuzzFeed's Clean Eating Challenge.
Lauren Zaser / Justine Zwiebel / Via buzzfeed.com

Make a big batch of this tangy chicken and veggies dish and you'll be able to take it for lunch the next day, too!

Here's the recipe from BuzzFeed's Clean Eating Challenge.

16. One-Pan Chicken Bruschetta

Because who doesn't love balsamic chicken slathered in melted mozzarella?Here the recipe.
Lacey (A Sweet Pea Chef) / Via asweetpeachef.com

Because who doesn't love balsamic chicken slathered in melted mozzarella?

Here the recipe.

17. Taco Salad Boats

Swap this tasty recipe for your usual go-to on Taco Tuesdays. You won't regret it!Here's the recipe.
Lisa Grant / Via foodfanatic.com

Swap this tasty recipe for your usual go-to on Taco Tuesdays. You won't regret it!

Here's the recipe.

All nutritional information was calculated using this calculator at Very Well.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss