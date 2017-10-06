 back to top
Health

How Much Of An Expert Are You On Mental Illnesses?

Let's see how up to date you are with the DSM-V.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The questions and answers in this quiz are based on information in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), the classification and diagnostic tool of the American Psychiatric Association. But keep in mind that people's IRL experiences and diagnoses with these conditions will vary.

  1. 1.

    amenclinicsphotos ac / Flickr
    Ongoing gaps in recalling daily events or personal information
    Depressed mood or sadness
    Trouble staying focused or making decisions
    Fatigue or loss of energy
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Ongoing gaps in recalling daily events or personal information is not a symptom of major depressive disorder.

    It's actually a symptom of dissociative identity disorder. Major depressive disorder is an illness that causes a person to feel deeply sad (or wholly absent) most of the day, nearly every day. People with major depressive disorder often lose interest in what they used to enjoy.

    Ongoing gaps in recalling daily events or personal information is not a symptom of major depressive disorder.
    Via HBO

  2. 2.

    Fox / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed
    1 week
    1 month
    6 months
    1 year
    2 years
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is two full years.

    Persistent depressive disorder occurs when symptoms for major depressive disorder are present for two years.

    The answer is two full years.
    Via Fox / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

  3. 3.

    Social anxiety disorder
    Obsessive compulsive disorder
    Bulimia nervosa
    Depression
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is obsessive compulsive disorder.

    OCD involves frequent fears, worries, urges, or thoughts (obsessions), which distract and distress the people who have them, and with ritualistic behaviors (compulsions) that are repeated in an intense attempt to deal with the unwanted obsessions. People with OCD may deal with obsessions, compulsions, or both.

    The answer is obsessive compulsive disorder.
    Via USA Network / tenor.com

  4. 4.

    Inattention
    Disorganization
    Hyperactivity
    Impulsivity
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is disorganization!

    The three main features of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

    The answer is disorganization!
    Via Practical Cures / Flickr

  5. 5.

    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

    GAD is when people's severe anxiety and worries exceed the real impact of the expected events. The constant worries disrupt daily function, making it hard to focus on tasks. The disorder often occurs with troubled sleeping, muscle aches and tension, and headaches.

    The answer is generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
    Via Summit Entertainment

  6. 6.

    Being in enclosed spaces (shops, theaters)
    Being in open spaces (parking lots, bridges)
    Using public transportation (cars, trains, ships, planes)
    Standing in a line or being in a crowd
    All the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is all the above!

    People with agoraphobia have intense fear or anxiety about real or expected problems that might occur in a wide range of places outside their homes, which can include enclosed spaces, open spaces, public transportation, or being in crowds or lines. They often change their daily lives to avoid being in these settings.

    The answer is all the above!
    Via giphy.com

  7. 7.

    Borderline personality disorder
    Schizoid personality disorder
    Multiple personality disorder
    Posttraumatic stress disorder
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Dissociative identity disorder used to be known as multiple personality disorder.

    According to Psychology Today, DID was called multiple personality disorder until 1994. The name of the disorder was changed to represent a better understanding of the condition, which is that DID is more of a fragmentation of one's identity, than the development of several random, separate identities.

    Dissociative identity disorder used to be known as multiple personality disorder.
    Via 20th Century Fox / tattoosandstardestroyers.tumblr.com

  8. 8.

    Often loses things needed for tasks
    Doesn't pay close attention to details or makes careless mistakes in school or job tasks
    Fidgets with or taps hands or feet or squirms in seat.
    Avoids or dislikes tasks that require sustained mental effort
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Fidgets with or taps hands or feet or squirms in seat" is a symptom of hyperactivity in ADHD, not inattention.

    Other symptoms of hyperactivity in ADHD include having a difficult time staying seated, interrupting or intruding on others, and always being "on the go," as if driven by a motor.

    "Fidgets with or taps hands or feet or squirms in seat" is a symptom of hyperactivity in ADHD, not inattention.
    Via Disney

  9. 9.

    Extreme fear of weight gain
    Problems during birth
    Sexual and physical abuse in childhood
    Exposure to viruses
    Genetics
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The biggest risk factor for developing DID is experiencing trauma (physical and sexual abuse) during childhood.

    Children who are exposed to long-term physical, sexual or emotional abuse are at the highest risk of DID. But people who are exposed to natural disasters and combat can also develop the disorder.

    The biggest risk factor for developing DID is experiencing trauma (physical and sexual abuse) during childhood.
    Via Jenny Chang / buzzfeed.com

  10. 10.

    Early to mid-adolescence for men, late adolescence for women
    Early to mid-teens for men, late teens for women
    Early to mid-20s for men, late 20s for women
    Early to mid-30s for men, late 30s for women
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is early to mid-20s for men, late 20s for women.

    Schizophrenia is a brain disorder that can disturb normal thoughts, speech, and behavior. It tends to remain for life once it begins and causes problems with daily functioning.

    The answer is early to mid-20s for men, late 20s for women.
    Via Isabel Seliger for BuzzFeed News

  12. 11.

    Lethargy and apathy
    Hallucinations
    Delusions
    Alcohol and other drug abuse
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is lethargy and apathy!

    Negative symptoms indicate what is absent in a person with schizophrenia — emotional expressiveness, desire for the company of other people, ability to feel or show pleasure, and spontaneity and initiative.

    The answer is lethargy and apathy!
    Via Universal Pictures / ifunny.com

  13. 12.

    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is post-traumatic stress disorder.

    Post-traumatic stress disorder is when people have a range of symptoms as a result of a trauma that involved real or threatened death, severe injury, or sexual assault (such as rape). These symptoms can be recurring nightmares that reflect the details and feelings during the trauma, flashbacks that cause the person to feel like the trauma is happening again, irritable or angry outbursts, and reckless or self-destructive behavior.

    The answer is post-traumatic stress disorder.
    Via Devin Mitchell / youtube.com

  14. 13.

    Dry and yellowish skin
    Thinning of the bones
    High blood pressure
    Growth of fine hair all over the body
    Brain damage
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    High blood pressure is not a potential symptom of anorexia nervosa.

    It's actually the opposite, low blood pressure, slowed breathing, and a slowed pulse are potential symptoms of anorexia. Other symptoms include dry and yellowish skin, thinning of the bones, growth of fine hair all over the body, brain damage, multiorgan failure, and feeling tired all the time.

    High blood pressure is not a potential symptom of anorexia nervosa.
    Via A&E / hardlybreathinggg.tumblr.com

  15. 14.

    Anorexia nervosa
    Schizoid personality disorder
    Rumination disorder
    Pica
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is pica.

    A person who eats nonfood items on a regular basis is considered to have pica. Objects that people with pica eat include paint chips, paper, chalk, hair, talcum powder, starch, dirt, and ice.

    The answer is pica.
    Via stacyinbody / Flickr

  16. 15.

    Symptoms lasting at least one week (or less if person is hospitalized for symptoms)
    Sudden change in appetite, with weight gain or weight loss
    Increased risky behavior
    Inflated self-esteem or grandiosity
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A sudden change in appetite, with weight gain or loss is not characteristic of a manic episode.

    A manic episode is a distinct period lasting at least a week (or less if the person is hospitalized for the symptoms) in which a person is very happy and in high spirits, or irritable in an extreme way, nearly every day for most of the day. This can involve inflated self-esteem or grandiosity (believing they're better than others), needing less sleep, talking more than usual, and increased risky behavior (reckless driving, careless sex, spending sprees, etc.)

    A sudden change in appetite, with weight gain or loss is not characteristic of a manic episode.
    Via NBC / tenor.com

  17. 16.

    With bipolar II, you don't experience episodes of hypomania.
    With bipolar II, you experience major depressive episodes.
    With bipolar II, you don't use mood stabilizer medication as treatment.
    With bipolar II, you don't experience episodes of mania.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is people with bipolar disorder II do not experience episodes of mania, and people with bipolar disorder I do.

    People with bipolar disorder II experience at least one major depressive episode and at least one hypomanic episode — but no manic episodes. The difference between hypomanic and manic episodes is that while hypomanic episodes can still involve a noticeably inflated self-esteem and change in behavior, they won't be severe enough to get someone hospitalized or suffer extreme consequences (injury, jail time, getting fired, kicked out of school, etc.) like a manic episode would.

    The answer is people with bipolar disorder II do not experience episodes of mania, and people with bipolar disorder I do.
    Via jon jordan / Flickr

  18. 17.

    Histrionic personality disorder
    Narcissistic personality disorder
    Schizoid personality disorder
    Dependent personality disorder
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is histrionic personality disorder.

    People with histrionic personality disorder seek constant approval and use their looks, flirting, and other means to draw notice to themselves. They get trapped in the present, and consumed with getting what they want, at the exact moment that they want it. They may become depressed and upset when they aren't at the center of attention.

    The answer is histrionic personality disorder.
    Via tenor.com

  19. 18.

    Avoidant personality disorder
    Narcissistic personality disorder
    Paranoid personality disorder
    Schizoid personality disorder
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is schizoid personality disorder.

    People with schizoid personality disorder seem to be extreme loners, which is what they seem to prefer. They lack a desire for close bonds with other people, are detached, and have a reduced range of feelings.

    The answer is schizoid personality disorder.
    Via Warner Bros / hennyproud.tumblr.com

  20. 19.

    Lacks concern or care for the safety of self or others.
    Extreme changes in self-image
    Pattern of unstable and intense relationships
    Intense anger beyond the scope of the issue/issues with anger control
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Lacks concern or care for the safety of self or others is not a characteristic of BPD.

    Borderline personality disorder is marked by a pattern of ongoing instability in moods, behavior, self-image, and functioning. These experiences often result in impulsive actions and unstable relationships. A person with BPD may experience intense episodes of anger, depression, and anxiety that may last from only a few hours to days.

    Lacks concern or care for the safety of self or others is not a characteristic of BPD.
    Via Jenny Chang / buzzfeed.com

How Much Of An Expert Are You On Mental Illnesses?

Ooof. Your mental disorder knowledge bank is a little low.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. So it's probably a good idea to know a little bit more about different mental disorders and the affect they can have on people's lives. Maybe next time!

Ooof. Your mental disorder knowledge bank is a little low.
giphy.com
Okay, you could probably use a little refresher on mental disorders.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. So it's probably a good idea to brush up on your mental disorders so you can better understand them and the affect they can have on people's lives.

Okay, you could probably use a little refresher on mental disorders.
Complex
Nice! Looks like you know a decent amount about mental health disorders!

Understanding mental disorders and the affect they can have on people's lives is incredibly important. So kudos to you for knowing your stuff!

Nice! Looks like you know a decent amount about mental health disorders!
Fox / tenor.com
Congrats! You're a mental health disorder wiz!

Whether it's because you studied psychology in school, experience your own mental illness, care for a family member with a mental illness, or are just interested in the topic, it looks like you really know your stuff. Way to go!

Congrats! You're a mental health disorder wiz!
youtube.com
Follow along at BuzzFeed.com/MentalHealthWeek from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2017.

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News
