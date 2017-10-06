How Much Of An Expert Are You On Mental Illnesses?

The questions and answers in this quiz are based on information in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), the classification and diagnostic tool of the American Psychiatric Association. But keep in mind that people's IRL experiences and diagnoses with these conditions will vary.
-
1.Ongoing gaps in recalling daily events or personal informationDepressed mood or sadnessTrouble staying focused or making decisionsFatigue or loss of energy
Ongoing gaps in recalling daily events or personal information is not a symptom of major depressive disorder.
It's actually a symptom of dissociative identity disorder. Major depressive disorder is an illness that causes a person to feel deeply sad (or wholly absent) most of the day, nearly every day. People with major depressive disorder often lose interest in what they used to enjoy.
-
2.1 week1 month6 months1 year2 years
The answer is two full years.
Persistent depressive disorder occurs when symptoms for major depressive disorder are present for two years.
-
3.Social anxiety disorderObsessive compulsive disorderBulimia nervosaDepression
The answer is obsessive compulsive disorder.
OCD involves frequent fears, worries, urges, or thoughts (obsessions), which distract and distress the people who have them, and with ritualistic behaviors (compulsions) that are repeated in an intense attempt to deal with the unwanted obsessions. People with OCD may deal with obsessions, compulsions, or both.
-
4.InattentionDisorganizationHyperactivityImpulsivity
The answer is disorganization!
The three main features of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.
-
5.
The answer is generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
GAD is when people's severe anxiety and worries exceed the real impact of the expected events. The constant worries disrupt daily function, making it hard to focus on tasks. The disorder often occurs with troubled sleeping, muscle aches and tension, and headaches.
-
6.Being in enclosed spaces (shops, theaters)Being in open spaces (parking lots, bridges)Using public transportation (cars, trains, ships, planes)Standing in a line or being in a crowdAll the above
The answer is all the above!
People with agoraphobia have intense fear or anxiety about real or expected problems that might occur in a wide range of places outside their homes, which can include enclosed spaces, open spaces, public transportation, or being in crowds or lines. They often change their daily lives to avoid being in these settings.
-
7.Borderline personality disorderSchizoid personality disorderMultiple personality disorderPosttraumatic stress disorder
Dissociative identity disorder used to be known as multiple personality disorder.
According to Psychology Today, DID was called multiple personality disorder until 1994. The name of the disorder was changed to represent a better understanding of the condition, which is that DID is more of a fragmentation of one's identity, than the development of several random, separate identities.
-
8.Often loses things needed for tasksDoesn't pay close attention to details or makes careless mistakes in school or job tasksFidgets with or taps hands or feet or squirms in seat.Avoids or dislikes tasks that require sustained mental effort
"Fidgets with or taps hands or feet or squirms in seat" is a symptom of hyperactivity in ADHD, not inattention.
Other symptoms of hyperactivity in ADHD include having a difficult time staying seated, interrupting or intruding on others, and always being "on the go," as if driven by a motor.
-
9.Extreme fear of weight gainProblems during birthSexual and physical abuse in childhoodExposure to virusesGenetics
The biggest risk factor for developing DID is experiencing trauma (physical and sexual abuse) during childhood.
Children who are exposed to long-term physical, sexual or emotional abuse are at the highest risk of DID. But people who are exposed to natural disasters and combat can also develop the disorder.
-
10.Early to mid-adolescence for men, late adolescence for womenEarly to mid-teens for men, late teens for womenEarly to mid-20s for men, late 20s for womenEarly to mid-30s for men, late 30s for women
The answer is early to mid-20s for men, late 20s for women.
Schizophrenia is a brain disorder that can disturb normal thoughts, speech, and behavior. It tends to remain for life once it begins and causes problems with daily functioning.
-
11.Lethargy and apathyHallucinationsDelusionsAlcohol and other drug abuse
The answer is lethargy and apathy!
Negative symptoms indicate what is absent in a person with schizophrenia — emotional expressiveness, desire for the company of other people, ability to feel or show pleasure, and spontaneity and initiative.
-
12.
The answer is post-traumatic stress disorder.
Post-traumatic stress disorder is when people have a range of symptoms as a result of a trauma that involved real or threatened death, severe injury, or sexual assault (such as rape). These symptoms can be recurring nightmares that reflect the details and feelings during the trauma, flashbacks that cause the person to feel like the trauma is happening again, irritable or angry outbursts, and reckless or self-destructive behavior.
-
13.Dry and yellowish skinThinning of the bonesHigh blood pressureGrowth of fine hair all over the bodyBrain damage
High blood pressure is not a potential symptom of anorexia nervosa.
It's actually the opposite, low blood pressure, slowed breathing, and a slowed pulse are potential symptoms of anorexia. Other symptoms include dry and yellowish skin, thinning of the bones, growth of fine hair all over the body, brain damage, multiorgan failure, and feeling tired all the time.
-
14.Anorexia nervosaSchizoid personality disorderRumination disorderPica
The answer is pica.
A person who eats nonfood items on a regular basis is considered to have pica. Objects that people with pica eat include paint chips, paper, chalk, hair, talcum powder, starch, dirt, and ice.
-
15.Symptoms lasting at least one week (or less if person is hospitalized for symptoms)Sudden change in appetite, with weight gain or weight lossIncreased risky behaviorInflated self-esteem or grandiosity
A sudden change in appetite, with weight gain or loss is not characteristic of a manic episode.
A manic episode is a distinct period lasting at least a week (or less if the person is hospitalized for the symptoms) in which a person is very happy and in high spirits, or irritable in an extreme way, nearly every day for most of the day. This can involve inflated self-esteem or grandiosity (believing they're better than others), needing less sleep, talking more than usual, and increased risky behavior (reckless driving, careless sex, spending sprees, etc.)
-
16.With bipolar II, you don't experience episodes of hypomania.With bipolar II, you experience major depressive episodes.With bipolar II, you don't use mood stabilizer medication as treatment.With bipolar II, you don't experience episodes of mania.
The answer is people with bipolar disorder II do not experience episodes of mania, and people with bipolar disorder I do.
People with bipolar disorder II experience at least one major depressive episode and at least one hypomanic episode — but no manic episodes. The difference between hypomanic and manic episodes is that while hypomanic episodes can still involve a noticeably inflated self-esteem and change in behavior, they won't be severe enough to get someone hospitalized or suffer extreme consequences (injury, jail time, getting fired, kicked out of school, etc.) like a manic episode would.
-
17.Histrionic personality disorderNarcissistic personality disorderSchizoid personality disorderDependent personality disorder
The answer is histrionic personality disorder.
People with histrionic personality disorder seek constant approval and use their looks, flirting, and other means to draw notice to themselves. They get trapped in the present, and consumed with getting what they want, at the exact moment that they want it. They may become depressed and upset when they aren't at the center of attention.
-
18.Avoidant personality disorderNarcissistic personality disorderParanoid personality disorderSchizoid personality disorder
The answer is schizoid personality disorder.
People with schizoid personality disorder seem to be extreme loners, which is what they seem to prefer. They lack a desire for close bonds with other people, are detached, and have a reduced range of feelings.
-
19.Lacks concern or care for the safety of self or others.Extreme changes in self-imagePattern of unstable and intense relationshipsIntense anger beyond the scope of the issue/issues with anger control
Lacks concern or care for the safety of self or others is not a characteristic of BPD.
Borderline personality disorder is marked by a pattern of ongoing instability in moods, behavior, self-image, and functioning. These experiences often result in impulsive actions and unstable relationships. A person with BPD may experience intense episodes of anger, depression, and anxiety that may last from only a few hours to days.
How Much Of An Expert Are You On Mental Illnesses?
Mental health is just as important as physical health. So it's probably a good idea to know a little bit more about different mental disorders and the affect they can have on people's lives. Maybe next time!
Mental health is just as important as physical health. So it's probably a good idea to brush up on your mental disorders so you can better understand them and the affect they can have on people's lives.
Understanding mental disorders and the affect they can have on people's lives is incredibly important. So kudos to you for knowing your stuff!
Whether it's because you studied psychology in school, experience your own mental illness, care for a family member with a mental illness, or are just interested in the topic, it looks like you really know your stuff. Way to go!