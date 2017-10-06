How Much Of An Expert Are You On Mental Illnesses?

Symptoms lasting at least one week (or less if person is hospitalized for symptoms)

Correct! Wrong! A sudden change in appetite, with weight gain or loss is not characteristic of a manic episode.

A manic episode is a distinct period lasting at least a week (or less if the person is hospitalized for the symptoms) in which a person is very happy and in high spirits, or irritable in an extreme way, nearly every day for most of the day. This can involve inflated self-esteem or grandiosity (believing they're better than others), needing less sleep, talking more than usual, and increased risky behavior (reckless driving, careless sex, spending sprees, etc.)