Hadynyah / Getty Images

Fortunately, there are ways that you can take action, and help solve the global hunger crisis. To make it easier for you, BuzzFeed Health did some research and came up with a list of high-impact organizations that all received three or more stars on Charity Navigator, a charity watchdog organization, or had a rating of gold or higher on GuideStar, a nonprofit ranking organization. All of them could use your support right now — whether it's through donations, fundraising, volunteering, or taking other action.

Obviously, this isn't going to be a full-scale list of groups because there are just so many organizations doing incredible things across the world right now. But hopefully this roundup helps you find an organization that speaks to you.