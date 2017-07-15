28 Facts About Sleep That Will Fuck You Up

Kolla says there are two main things that drive our sleep cycle: one is called homeostasis — the balance between how much you're awake and how much you need to sleep to account for that — and the second is called the circadian rhythm, which is the schedule in which our physical, mental, and behavioral changes ebb and flow throughout the day.

"Human beings have a sleep-wake cycle so that there is a drive to fall asleep easier," Rodriguez says. "The highest drive to fall asleep is between 2 to 6 a.m. with a second peak between 2 to 6 p.m., so it’s normal to feel tired and a little bit sleepy at that time, and if you're not sleeping well or you have a sleep disorder then it’s definitely worse."

He says that if you have a “normal” circadian rhythm and you’re going to bed sometime around 10 p.m. and waking up at 6 a.m., then there’s a circadian trigger that will make you feel sleepy around 9 a.m., and then progressively start to feel more alert throughout the morning, so that by late morning you’re actually very alert. Then you'll dip again in the afternoon and get a second wind (feel energized) sometime in the late afternoon or early evening.