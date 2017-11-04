-
1. How many times per week should a couple have sex?
At least once per week
At least a few times per week
At least a few times per month
The exact amount doesn't matter, but you should be having sex occasionally
There are other ways to be intimate besides having sex
Being intimate has nothing to do with whether a couple's relationship is happy/healthy or not
19 Relationship Questions Happy Couples Should Agree On
1. How many times per week should a couple have sex?
At least once per week
At least a few times per week
At least a few times per month
The exact amount doesn't matter, but you should be having sex occasionally
There are other ways to be intimate besides having sex
Being intimate has nothing to do with whether a couple's relationship is happy/healthy or not
2. How often is it okay to argue/fight?
Only a few times per week
Only a few times per month
Only a few times per year
You should only be having occasional little spats, no big fights
Couples in happy/healthy relationships fight all the time
You really shouldn't be fighting at all if you're in a happy/healthy relationship
2. How often is it okay to argue/fight?
Only a few times per week
Only a few times per month
Only a few times per year
You should only be having occasional little spats, no big fights
Couples in happy/healthy relationships fight all the time
You really shouldn't be fighting at all if you're in a happy/healthy relationship
3. Do couples in happy/healthy relationships go to sleep angry?
Yes, that's a total myth that you need to solve everything before bed
It really depends on the fight and what it was about
It should be whatever the couple decides on doing together
No, it only causes resentment and hurts the relationship
3. Do couples in happy/healthy relationships go to sleep angry?
Yes, that's a total myth that you need to solve everything before bed
It really depends on the fight and what it was about
It should be whatever the couple decides on doing together
No, it only causes resentment and hurts the relationship
4. Does a couple have to have everything in common? (ie. same hobbies, music taste, sense of humor, beliefs, values, etc.)
Yes, you need to have everything in common or it won't work
You just need to have a majority of things in common
You should have big values and goals in common, but the other things don't really matter
No, you can still be in a happy/healthy relationship with no common interests
Duh, haven't you heard the term "opposites attract?" It's better if you don't have that much in common
4. Does a couple have to have everything in common? (ie. same hobbies, music taste, sense of humor, beliefs, values, etc.)
Yes, you need to have everything in common or it won't work
You just need to have a majority of things in common
You should have big values and goals in common, but the other things don't really matter
No, you can still be in a happy/healthy relationship with no common interests
Duh, haven't you heard the term "opposites attract?" It's better if you don't have that much in common
5. Should partners be able to fart/poop/pee in front of each other?
Yes, absolutely. You should feel completely comfortable around one another
Farting maybe, but not pooping and peeing
Farting and peeing maybe, but not pooping
No that stuff should NEVER be done in front of a partner
Whether you do that stuff or not in front of your partner, it says nothing about the relationship
5. Should partners be able to fart/poop/pee in front of each other?
Yes, absolutely. You should feel completely comfortable around one another
Farting maybe, but not pooping and peeing
Farting and peeing maybe, but not pooping
No that stuff should NEVER be done in front of a partner
Whether you do that stuff or not in front of your partner, it says nothing about the relationship
6. Do partners have to tell each other absolutely everything?
Yes, you should be open about everything — it builds trust
You should share ALL big things, but little things don't matter
You should keep some things to yourself because some information is hurtful or could cause trouble
No, you aren't obligated to share everything with your partner
6. Do partners have to tell each other absolutely everything?
Yes, you should be open about everything — it builds trust
You should share ALL big things, but little things don't matter
You should keep some things to yourself because some information is hurtful or could cause trouble
No, you aren't obligated to share everything with your partner
7. Do you need to get along with each other's family and friends?
Yes, you can't have a happy/healthy relationship otherwise
Yes, but only the family members and friends that you actually like
It would be tough if you didn't like any of them, but you could make it work
No, as long as you are polite and not actively fighting with friends and family, it doesn't matter
No, who cares what their friends and family think?
7. Do you need to get along with each other's family and friends?
Yes, you can't have a happy/healthy relationship otherwise
Yes, but only the family members and friends that you actually like
It would be tough if you didn't like any of them, but you could make it work
No, as long as you are polite and not actively fighting with friends and family, it doesn't matter
No, who cares what their friends and family think?
8. Should you consult with each other before making all decisions?
Yes, you should talk out all decisions before making them, no matter how small
It depends on how big the decision is
It depends on whether the decision affects both partners or not
No, you should still have some independence and be able to make decisions on your own
8. Should you consult with each other before making all decisions?
Yes, you should talk out all decisions before making them, no matter how small
It depends on how big the decision is
It depends on whether the decision affects both partners or not
No, you should still have some independence and be able to make decisions on your own
9. How often should you talk to your partner about the things they're doing that annoy you?
Always, it's healthy to talk about issues no matter how small they may seem
Things should only be brought up if they're REALLY upsetting, otherwise they're not worth arguing about
Very seldom, you should accept the issue/annoyances and move past it without causing a fight
Never, people in happy/healthy relationships shouldn't have issues with one another
9. How often should you talk to your partner about the things they're doing that annoy you?
Always, it's healthy to talk about issues no matter how small they may seem
Things should only be brought up if they're REALLY upsetting, otherwise they're not worth arguing about
Very seldom, you should accept the issue/annoyances and move past it without causing a fight
Never, people in happy/healthy relationships shouldn't have issues with one another
10. Does there need to be complete trust/zero suspicion in order to have a happy/healthy relationship?
Yes, people in happy/healthy relationships have complete trust in one another
No, it's normal to often have suspicions that sometimes affect the relationship
No, it's normal to have suspicions, but they should never affect the relationship
No, people in happy/healthy relationships always have some suspicions about one another
10. Does there need to be complete trust/zero suspicion in order to have a happy/healthy relationship?
Yes, people in happy/healthy relationships have complete trust in one another
No, it's normal to often have suspicions that sometimes affect the relationship
No, it's normal to have suspicions, but they should never affect the relationship
No, people in happy/healthy relationships always have some suspicions about one another
11. Should partners share things about one another and their relationship on social media?
Yes, if there's no trace of the relationship on a partner's social media, the relationship is obviously not happy/healthy
It depends. If a partner is very active on social media then there should be some signs of their partner/relationship
No, social media makes zero difference in whether someone's relationship is healthy/happy or not
No, talking too much about a partner on social media suggests something is wrong with the relationship
11. Should partners share things about one another and their relationship on social media?
Yes, if there's no trace of the relationship on a partner's social media, the relationship is obviously not happy/healthy
It depends. If a partner is very active on social media then there should be some signs of their partner/relationship
No, social media makes zero difference in whether someone's relationship is healthy/happy or not
No, talking too much about a partner on social media suggests something is wrong with the relationship
12. Do partners have to get each other a gift for every anniversary and holiday?
Yes, partners should ALWAYS get each other gifts for anniversaries/holidays
It depends on whether one of the partners considers it important or not
No, partners shouldn't get each other gifts for anniversaries/holidays
As long as partners remember to celebrate the anniversary/holiday with each other, gifts don't matter
Actions surrounding anniversaries/holidays have nothing to do with whether a relationship is happy/healthy or not
12. Do partners have to get each other a gift for every anniversary and holiday?
Yes, partners should ALWAYS get each other gifts for anniversaries/holidays
It depends on whether one of the partners considers it important or not
No, partners shouldn't get each other gifts for anniversaries/holidays
As long as partners remember to celebrate the anniversary/holiday with each other, gifts don't matter
Actions surrounding anniversaries/holidays have nothing to do with whether a relationship is happy/healthy or not
13. What if a partner forgets their significant other's birthday?
People in happy/healthy relationships don't forget their partner's birthday
It's okay, as long as you're incredibly apologetic and make it up to them
It depends on whether your significant other finds birthdays important or not
People forget things all the time. It doesn't mean anything
13. What if a partner forgets their significant other's birthday?
People in happy/healthy relationships don't forget their partner's birthday
It's okay, as long as you're incredibly apologetic and make it up to them
It depends on whether your significant other finds birthdays important or not
People forget things all the time. It doesn't mean anything
14. Can you be in a happy/healthy relationship if you live together and don't sleep in the same bed/room?
Yes, sometimes you sleep better alone and that's okay
Maybe, but only if
14. Can you be in a happy/healthy relationship if you live together and don't sleep in the same bed/room?
vote votesYes, sometimes you sleep better alone and that's okay
vote votesMaybe, but only if it's on nights that you got into a big fight and need some space
vote votesMaybe, but only if it's on nights that you have to get a really good night's sleep for something
vote votesNo, that's weird if you sleep in separate beds or rooms
15. Can you be in a happy/healthy relationship if one of you has cheated on the other?Yes, you can work things outIt really depends on the type of cheatingIt really depends on your personalitiesNo, there's no chance
15. Can you be in a happy/healthy relationship if one of you has cheated on the other?
vote votesYes, you can work things out
vote votesIt really depends on the type of cheating
vote votesIt really depends on your personalities
vote votesNo, there's no chance
16. Should couples in happy/healthy relationships want to do everything together?Yes, you should always want to spend time togetherYes, but it's still ok if it doesn't always happen due to conflicting schedulesNo, it's normal to want space every now and thenNo, you should always want to do your own thing
16. Should couples in happy/healthy relationships want to do everything together?
vote votesYes, you should always want to spend time together
vote votesYes, but it's still ok if it doesn't always happen due to conflicting schedules
vote votesNo, it's normal to want space every now and then
vote votesNo, you should always want to do your own thing
17. Should you be willing to change/give things up for one another? (ie. job, hobbies, location, sense of humor, friends, etc.)Yes, you should always be willing to change/give up things for one anotherYes, you should be willing to change/give things up for one another, but only if it's an equal amount of thingsYou should never have to change who you are, but you should be willing to give things upYou should never have to give things up, but you should always be willing to changeNo, you should never have to change or give things up
17. Should you be willing to change/give things up for one another? (ie. job, hobbies, location, sense of humor, friends, etc.)
vote votesYes, you should always be willing to change/give up things for one another
vote votesYes, you should be willing to change/give things up for one another, but only if it's an equal amount of things
vote votesYou should never have to change who you are, but you should be willing to give things up
vote votesYou should never have to give things up, but you should always be willing to change
vote votesNo, you should never have to change or give things up
18. Can a long distance relationship be happy/healthy?Yes, distance has nothing to do with itYes, it's possible with a lot of communication and patienceYes, it's possible if the distance isn't that far and you can still see each other regularlyNo, long distance relationships are never happy/healthy
18. Can a long distance relationship be happy/healthy?
vote votesYes, distance has nothing to do with it
vote votesYes, it's possible with a lot of communication and patience
vote votesYes, it's possible if the distance isn't that far and you can still see each other regularly
vote votesNo, long distance relationships are never happy/healthy
19. How often should you say "I love you," to one another?Every single dayAt least a few times per weekAt least a few times per monthYou don't need to say it at all if you show them through deeds and actionsYou can be in a happy/healthy relationship even though you don't know if you "love" each other yet
19. How often should you say "I love you," to one another?
vote votesEvery single day
vote votesAt least a few times per week
vote votesAt least a few times per month
vote votesYou don't need to say it at all if you show them through deeds and actions
vote votesYou can be in a happy/healthy relationship even though you don't know if you "love" each other yet