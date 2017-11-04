 back to top
Health

19 Relationship Questions Happy Couples Should Agree On

I mean, does your significant other actually have to post about you on their social media?

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  2. 1. How many times per week should a couple have sex?

    RapidEye / Getty Images
    At least once per week
    At least a few times per week
    At least a few times per month
    The exact amount doesn't matter, but you should be having sex occasionally
    There are other ways to be intimate besides having sex
    Being intimate has nothing to do with whether a couple's relationship is happy/healthy or not

  2. 2. How often is it okay to argue/fight?

    New Line Cinema / imgur.com
    Only a few times per week
    Only a few times per month
    Only a few times per year
    You should only be having occasional little spats, no big fights
    Couples in happy/healthy relationships fight all the time
    You really shouldn't be fighting at all if you're in a happy/healthy relationship

  2. 3. Do couples in happy/healthy relationships go to sleep angry?

    ABC Family / fanforum.com
    Yes, that's a total myth that you need to solve everything before bed
    It really depends on the fight and what it was about
    It should be whatever the couple decides on doing together
    No, it only causes resentment and hurts the relationship

  2. 4. Does a couple have to have everything in common? (ie. same hobbies, music taste, sense of humor, beliefs, values, etc.)

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    E! / popkey.co
    Yes, you need to have everything in common or it won't work
    You just need to have a majority of things in common
    You should have big values and goals in common, but the other things don't really matter
    No, you can still be in a happy/healthy relationship with no common interests
    Duh, haven't you heard the term "opposites attract?" It's better if you don't have that much in common

  2. 5. Should partners be able to fart/poop/pee in front of each other?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    youtube.com / wifflegif.com
    Yes, absolutely. You should feel completely comfortable around one another
    Farting maybe, but not pooping and peeing
    Farting and peeing maybe, but not pooping
    No that stuff should NEVER be done in front of a partner
    Whether you do that stuff or not in front of your partner, it says nothing about the relationship

  2. 6. Do partners have to tell each other absolutely everything?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / notthatbar.tumblr.com
    Yes, you should be open about everything — it builds trust
    You should share ALL big things, but little things don't matter
    You should keep some things to yourself because some information is hurtful or could cause trouble
    No, you aren't obligated to share everything with your partner

  2. 7. Do you need to get along with each other's family and friends?

    Universal Pictures / metro.co.uk
    Yes, you can't have a happy/healthy relationship otherwise
    Yes, but only the family members and friends that you actually like
    It would be tough if you didn't like any of them, but you could make it work
    No, as long as you are polite and not actively fighting with friends and family, it doesn't matter
    No, who cares what their friends and family think?

  2. 8. Should you consult with each other before making all decisions?

    DreamWorks Pictures / reddit.com
    Yes, you should talk out all decisions before making them, no matter how small
    It depends on how big the decision is
    It depends on whether the decision affects both partners or not
    No, you should still have some independence and be able to make decisions on your own

  2. 9. How often should you talk to your partner about the things they're doing that annoy you?

    NBC / imgur.com
    Always, it's healthy to talk about issues no matter how small they may seem
    Things should only be brought up if they're REALLY upsetting, otherwise they're not worth arguing about
    Very seldom, you should accept the issue/annoyances and move past it without causing a fight
    Never, people in happy/healthy relationships shouldn't have issues with one another

  2. 10. Does there need to be complete trust/zero suspicion in order to have a happy/healthy relationship?

    NBC / reactiongifs.com
    Yes, people in happy/healthy relationships have complete trust in one another
    No, it's normal to often have suspicions that sometimes affect the relationship
    No, it's normal to have suspicions, but they should never affect the relationship
    No, people in happy/healthy relationships always have some suspicions about one another

  2. 11. Should partners share things about one another and their relationship on social media?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Vertical Entertainment / giphy.com
    Yes, if there's no trace of the relationship on a partner's social media, the relationship is obviously not happy/healthy
    It depends. If a partner is very active on social media then there should be some signs of their partner/relationship
    No, social media makes zero difference in whether someone's relationship is healthy/happy or not
    No, talking too much about a partner on social media suggests something is wrong with the relationship

  2. 12. Do partners have to get each other a gift for every anniversary and holiday?

    FOX / giphy.com
    Yes, partners should ALWAYS get each other gifts for anniversaries/holidays
    It depends on whether one of the partners considers it important or not
    No, partners shouldn't get each other gifts for anniversaries/holidays
    As long as partners remember to celebrate the anniversary/holiday with each other, gifts don't matter
    Actions surrounding anniversaries/holidays have nothing to do with whether a relationship is happy/healthy or not

  2. 13. What if a partner forgets their significant other's birthday?

    NBC / tenor.com
    People in happy/healthy relationships don't forget their partner's birthday
    It's okay, as long as you're incredibly apologetic and make it up to them
    It depends on whether your significant other finds birthdays important or not
    People forget things all the time. It doesn't mean anything

  2. 14. Can you be in a happy/healthy relationship if you live together and don't sleep in the same bed/room?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    CBS / cbs.com
    Yes, sometimes you sleep better alone and that's okay
    Maybe, but only if it's on nights that you got into a big fight and need some space
    Maybe, but only if it's on nights that you have to get a really good night's sleep for something
    No, that's weird if you sleep in separate beds or rooms

  2. 15. Can you be in a happy/healthy relationship if one of you has cheated on the other?

    ABC / reactiongifs.com
    Yes, you can work things out
    It really depends on the type of cheating
    It really depends on your personalities
    No, there's no chance

  2. 16. Should couples in happy/healthy relationships want to do everything together?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    imgur.com
    Yes, you should always want to spend time together
    Yes, but it's still ok if it doesn't always happen due to conflicting schedules
    No, it's normal to want space every now and then
    No, you should always want to do your own thing

  2. 17. Should you be willing to change/give things up for one another? (ie. job, hobbies, location, sense of humor, friends, etc.)

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / rebloggy.com
    Yes, you should always be willing to change/give up things for one another
    Yes, you should be willing to change/give things up for one another, but only if it's an equal amount of things
    You should never have to change who you are, but you should be willing to give things up
    You should never have to give things up, but you should always be willing to change
    No, you should never have to change or give things up

  2. 18. Can a long distance relationship be happy/healthy?

    tenor.com
    Yes, distance has nothing to do with it
    Yes, it's possible with a lot of communication and patience
    Yes, it's possible if the distance isn't that far and you can still see each other regularly
    No, long distance relationships are never happy/healthy

  2. 19. How often should you say "I love you," to one another?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    CW / mtv.com
    Every single day
    At least a few times per week
    At least a few times per month
    You don't need to say it at all if you show them through deeds and actions
    You can be in a happy/healthy relationship even though you don't know if you "love" each other yet

