This Guy Is Uncomfortable With His Girlfriend Being Naked Around Her Dog – We Want To Know What You Think

The internet is the perfect place to get input on life’s complicated questions, no matter how niche, and we recently came across this Reddit post that got us thinking: AITA for being uncomfortable with my gf being naked around her dog?
The poster began by explaining that his girlfriend hates clothes, and loves her dog.
So, said girlfriend is always naked at home, “Playing with the dog? Naked. Cuddling on the couch? Naked. She keeps a slip dress by the door for walks, but otherwise, naked. And it's weird, right?”
He said he tried to be subtle, but he eventually confronted his girlfriend, as he finds the whole set up, “like something out of an illegal adult movie”
The girlfriend got mad and asked him to leave, and the vast majority of commenters weighed in to inform him that he was, indeed the arsehole.
We discussed the post on the last episode of Seasoned Sessions, and we were torn – On one hand, nudity is a natural part of life, but is cuddling your pet while naked a bit too personal?