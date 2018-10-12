 back to top

15 Tweets That Perfectly Summed Up The Second Royal Wedding

"Couldn't care less about the wedding but good LORD Cara Delevingne."

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

Hello! Today in Britain we had another royal wedding. Princess Eugenie has married Jack Brooksbank, witnessed by the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan had Oprah and George and Amal Clooney. This wedding featured Holly Valance from Neighbours.
ITV / This Morning

If you couldn't be bothered to watch, here's pretty much everything that happened in tweet form.

1.

Either the subtitles machine is broken or BBC News are getting rather personal about Princess Eugenie.😮😳 #RoyalWedding https://t.co/oFrlK2cMuX
Ollie Bayliss @Ollie_Bayliss

Either the subtitles machine is broken or BBC News are getting rather personal about Princess Eugenie.😮😳 #RoyalWedding https://t.co/oFrlK2cMuX

A commentator on BBC News said "What a beautiful dress", but the subtitles picked it up as "What a beautiful breasts." I've checked (yes, really) and this actually happened.

2.

Couldn't care less about the wedding but good LORD Cara Delevingne:
Marie Le Conte @youngvulgarian

Couldn't care less about the wedding but good LORD Cara Delevingne:

3.

Best part of the royal wedding so far 😂😂 #RoyalWedding
Lauren Webb @laurennade

Best part of the royal wedding so far 😂😂 #RoyalWedding

4.

Fergie gonna Ferg. #RoyalWedding (📸 Steve Parsons / Getty)
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

Fergie gonna Ferg. #RoyalWedding (📸 Steve Parsons / Getty)

5.

When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2
BBC Three @bbcthree

When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2

6.

Duchess Fergie when she sees Prince Phillip today #RoyalWedding
pam from rhobh @ximmanuelx

Duchess Fergie when she sees Prince Phillip today #RoyalWedding

7.

@piersmorgan Fergie arriving 😄 #RoyalWedding
Dee @dalkey04

@piersmorgan Fergie arriving 😄 #RoyalWedding

8.

Shout out to the woman checking if Harry and Meghan are on the list
Camilla Long @camillalong

Shout out to the woman checking if Harry and Meghan are on the list

9.

Twitter: @classycathy_

10.

I can’t wait til this child is King of England #RoyalWedding
✨ Ange ✨ @bystreetlight

I can’t wait til this child is King of England #RoyalWedding

11.

Imagine having Kate Moss overseeing your wedding just imagine
Sophie WilkINson @sophwilkinson

Imagine having Kate Moss overseeing your wedding just imagine

12.

I get the impression that the Princesses may not actually have read the Great Gatsby, seeing as they just read a passage about the smile of a conman about to massively defraud you https://t.co/wjcZhV6hkT
Ned Donovan @Ned_Donovan

I get the impression that the Princesses may not actually have read the Great Gatsby, seeing as they just read a passage about the smile of a conman about to massively defraud you https://t.co/wjcZhV6hkT

13.

The most awkward wedding ring slide on ever! 😂😂#RoyalWedding #eugenie
Michelle McCabe MUA @hiitstoddkraine

The most awkward wedding ring slide on ever! 😂😂#RoyalWedding #eugenie

14.

Eugenie’s wedding may or may not suffer from being the second #royalwedding of the year, but she looks beautiful, the groom looks cute and sweet, Fergie is a bubbly as she always is, the kids look adorable, HM looks lovely, Philip turned up, weather held up. Cheers all around.
Sussex Success (say it fast 3x) @freepeeper

Eugenie’s wedding may or may not suffer from being the second #royalwedding of the year, but she looks beautiful, the groom looks cute and sweet, Fergie is a bubbly as she always is, the kids look adorable, HM looks lovely, Philip turned up, weather held up. Cheers all around.

15. And finally, a camera picked this up this moment between William and Kate.

This has officially made my day #RoyalWedding
The Cambridges @LadyCambridge22

This has officially made my day #RoyalWedding

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

