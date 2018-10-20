22 Ridiculous Petitions That Were Rejected By The British Government

Ragnar Singsaas / Getty Images

Why: "The Eurovision Song Contest is a celebration of European culture and history."

Why it was rejected: "The final of Eurovision is traditionally held on a Saturday. We are therefore not sure what action you would like the UK Government or Parliament to take."

My judgement: Firstly, there are the semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursdays on BBC Four, thank you very much. Secondly, the hangover this event provides makes it imperative for you guys to factor in the following Monday.