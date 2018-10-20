22 Ridiculous Petitions That Were Rejected By The British Government

Hello. I want to let you know that there is an amazing Twitter bot called @RejectPetitions, which tweets every petition that has been submitted to the UK government and then rejected for some reason.
1. "Make the Eurovision Song Contest a national holiday."
2. "Make sure that Rick & Morty never leaves Netflix by law."
3. "Ensure that University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge enter one team to University Challenge."
4. "Let Blue Peter run a competition for the design of the new British passport post-Brexit."
5. "Make it compulsory for train conductors to say 'all aboard' before people get on."
6. "Make intentionally revealing movie and TV series spoilers a criminal offence."
7. "Ensure that Advent Calendars start Advent on the 1st November and not the 1st December."
8. "Make Snapchat downgrade to version 10.24.5.0."
9. "Make the Argentina vs England 1986 World Cup quarter final be re-reviewed by VAR."
10. Only have World Cup matches on the BBC because we tend to lose when the match is shown on ITV.
11. Make the Doctor in Doctor Who a vegan.
12. Legislate so that Nando's bring back the veggie pitta.
13. Introduce an organisation that kills seagulls.
14. Make Danny Dyer a Lord.
15. Pass a law to protect Neo Nightclub in Yeovil from closure.
16. Extend McDonald's breakfast to 12pm from 10.30am.
17. "We want Frank Ocean and Objekt to do a track together."
18. "Stop Jamie Oliver from manipulating fast food legislation."
19. Ensure that Walugi is a character in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
20. Allow the government to have unlimited money so it does not have to rely on borrowing and taxation.
21. Reinstate the coffee machine at a sixth form college in Leicester.
22. Errrrrrrrr... And finally.
Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.