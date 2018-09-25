Netflix has announced that Making a Murderer will be returning next month with 10 new episodes.
The next ten episodes will follow both Avery and Dassey's family and legal team as they attempt to exonerate both men.
Making a Murder filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a press statement: “Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice.”
Making a Murderer Part 2 will be released on Netflix globally on Oct. 19.
Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
