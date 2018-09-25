 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

"Making A Murderer" Is Coming Back Next Month With 10 New Episodes

Titled "Part 2", the Netflix documentary series will follow Steven Avery's lawyers attempting to prove his innocence as his nephew Brendan Dassey's lawyers argue that his confession was obtained improperly.

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

Netflix has announced that Making a Murderer will be returning next month with 10 new episodes.

The first ten episodes of the documentary followed the case of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin resident who is serving a life sentence for the murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbech. Over the course of 10 episodes, the docuseries explored the theory that Avery had been framed by the local police for the killing.The series also followed the story of Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, who was sentenced to life imprisonment after confessing to assisting him with the murder. Public interest in the show has resulted in Dassey spending the years since its release appealing to overturn his conviction on the basis that his confession was obtained improperly.In 2016 a federal magistrate judge declared that Dassey’s confession had been coerced, overturned his conviction, and ordered his release from prison. However, subsequent rehearings have ruled against him, and in June this year the Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey’s final appeal.
Netflix

The first ten episodes of the documentary followed the case of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin resident who is serving a life sentence for the murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbech. Over the course of 10 episodes, the docuseries explored the theory that Avery had been framed by the local police for the killing.

The series also followed the story of Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, who was sentenced to life imprisonment after confessing to assisting him with the murder. Public interest in the show has resulted in Dassey spending the years since its release appealing to overturn his conviction on the basis that his confession was obtained improperly.

In 2016 a federal magistrate judge declared that Dassey’s confession had been coerced, overturned his conviction, and ordered his release from prison. However, subsequent rehearings have ruled against him, and in June this year the Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey’s final appeal.

The next ten episodes will follow both Avery and Dassey's family and legal team as they attempt to exonerate both men.

We will be introduced to Kathleen Zellner, a post-conviction lawyer specialising in wrongful convictions and fighting to prove that Avery was wrongfully convicted and win his freedom. A press statement addressing the second part of the show says Zellner has “unexpected evidence about what may have happened to Teresa Halbech and how and why the jury convicted Steven of her murder.&quot;Dassey&#x27;s lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, are followed too as they try to prove that Dassey&#x27;s testimony was involuntary.
Netflix

We will be introduced to Kathleen Zellner, a post-conviction lawyer specialising in wrongful convictions and fighting to prove that Avery was wrongfully convicted and win his freedom. A press statement addressing the second part of the show says Zellner has “unexpected evidence about what may have happened to Teresa Halbech and how and why the jury convicted Steven of her murder."

Dassey's lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, are followed too as they try to prove that Dassey's testimony was involuntary.

Making a Murder filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a press statement: “Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice.”

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”
Netflix

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Making a Murderer Part 2 will be released on Netflix globally on Oct. 19.

.@MakingAMurderer Part 2 premieres October 19
Netflix US @netflix

.@MakingAMurderer Part 2 premieres October 19

Reply Retweet Favorite

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App