These Are The 12 Men Who Are Paid More Than The Highest Paid Woman

The BBC revealed the salaries of its staff members who are paid over £150,000 this morning. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman is the BBC's highest paid woman, making within £370,000–£379,000. So how many men are currently paid more than her?

Last year, Humphrys's £600,000–£649,000 salary caught the headlines and took centre stage in the BBC's gender pay scandal. The Radio 4 Today programme presenter has since accepted a pay cut. The new salary figure is just for his work on Radio 4's Today . The BBC expects Humphrys' salary to be lowered further over the next 12 months.

This is for his work on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show and his hosting of the Teen Awards . Grimshaw appears to have gotten a significant pay increase, up from £350,000–£399,999 last year.

This is for his work on the Andrew Marr Show , various BBC documentaries, and Start the Week on Radio 4.

For his work on Match of the Day and FA Cup shows. Last year, Shearer's salary was in the range of £400,000–£449,999.

This is for his BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show work. As the BBC annual report works on the financial year to April this year, a BBC spokesperson said that Campbell has since had his wage fall below £350,000 and says that it will fall lower still.

For his Radio 2 show and his work on Eggheads . Last year, Vine's salary was more than £700,000 and he agreed to a pay cut. He has also since agreed to do a show on Channel 5, replacing Matthew Wright.

This is for his BBC News work. A BBC spokesperson said that his wage since April has fallen to "well below £500k" and will continue to fall.

This is for his Radio 2 show and a "BBC fee" for various shows, but does not include the Graham Norton Show , which is made through the production company So Television. Last year, Norton's salary was listed as £850,000–£899,999.

For his work on Match of the Day and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Lineker's salary this year appears to be in line with the former footballer's package last year.

The BBC says it aims to have a 60:40 split in the male/female ratio of their highest profile presenters going into this year, compared to its 75:25 from last year. It also says that the number of men who have been paid over £500,000 have been reduced from five last year to three.