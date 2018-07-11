These Are The 12 Men Who Are Paid More Than The Highest Paid Woman

The BBC revealed the salaries of its staff members who are paid over £150,000 this morning. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman is the BBC's highest paid woman, making within £370,000–£379,000. So how many men are currently paid more than her?
1. Stephen Nolan: £400,000–£409,000
2. John Humphrys: £400,000–£409,000
3. Nick Grimshaw: £400,000–£409,000
4. Andrew Marr: £400,000–£409,000
5. Alan Shearer: £410,000–£419,000
6. Nicky Campbell: £410,000–£419,000
7. Jeremy Vine: £440,000–£449,000
8. Huw Edwards: £520,000–£529,999
9. Steve Wright: £550,000–£559,999
10. Graham Norton: £600,000–£609,000
11. Chris Evans: £1.6 million–£1.7 million
12. Gary Lineker: £1.75 million–£1.76 million
The BBC says it aims to have a 60:40 split in the male/female ratio of their highest profile presenters going into this year, compared to its 75:25 from last year. It also says that the number of men who have been paid over £500,000 have been reduced from five last year to three.
