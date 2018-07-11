 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

These Are The 12 Men Who Are Paid More Than The Highest Paid Woman

There are a dozen men on the BBC's top salaries list before you find the top woman – Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The BBC revealed the salaries of its staff members who are paid over £150,000 this morning. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman is the BBC's highest paid woman, making within £370,000–£379,000. So how many men are currently paid more than her?

These figures don&#x27;t include the BBC staff who work on projects from the broadcaster&#x27;s production company, BBC Studios, or from shows like EastEnders.
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

These figures don't include the BBC staff who work on projects from the broadcaster's production company, BBC Studios, or from shows like EastEnders.

1. Stephen Nolan: £400,000–£409,000

For more than 200 shows on Radio Ulster, 120 shows on 5 Live, and various other BBC programmes.
BBC

For more than 200 shows on Radio Ulster, 120 shows on 5 Live, and various other BBC programmes.

2. John Humphrys: £400,000–£409,000

Last year, Humphrys&#x27;s £600,000–£649,000 salary caught the headlines and took centre stage in the BBC&#x27;s gender pay scandal. The Radio 4 Today programme presenter has since accepted a pay cut. The new salary figure is just for his work on Radio 4&#x27;s Today. The BBC expects Humphrys&#x27; salary to be lowered further over the next 12 months.
BBC

Last year, Humphrys's £600,000–£649,000 salary caught the headlines and took centre stage in the BBC's gender pay scandal. The Radio 4 Today programme presenter has since accepted a pay cut. The new salary figure is just for his work on Radio 4's Today. The BBC expects Humphrys' salary to be lowered further over the next 12 months.

3. Nick Grimshaw: £400,000–£409,000

This is for his work on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show and his hosting of the Teen Awards. Grimshaw appears to have gotten a significant pay increase, up from £350,000–£399,999 last year.
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

This is for his work on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show and his hosting of the Teen Awards. Grimshaw appears to have gotten a significant pay increase, up from £350,000–£399,999 last year.

Advertisement

4. Andrew Marr: £400,000–£409,000

This is for his work on the Andrew Marr Show, various BBC documentaries, and Start the Week on Radio 4.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

This is for his work on the Andrew Marr Show, various BBC documentaries, and Start the Week on Radio 4.

5. Alan Shearer: £410,000–£419,000

For his work on Match of the Day and FA Cup shows. Last year, Shearer&#x27;s salary was in the range of £400,000–£449,999.
Warren Little / Getty Images

For his work on Match of the Day and FA Cup shows. Last year, Shearer's salary was in the range of £400,000–£449,999.

6. Nicky Campbell: £410,000–£419,000

This is for his BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show work. As the BBC annual report works on the financial year to April this year, a BBC spokesperson said that Campbell has since had his wage fall below £350,000 and says that it will fall lower still.
BBC

This is for his BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show work. As the BBC annual report works on the financial year to April this year, a BBC spokesperson said that Campbell has since had his wage fall below £350,000 and says that it will fall lower still.

7. Jeremy Vine: £440,000–£449,000

For his Radio 2 show and his work on Eggheads. Last year, Vine&#x27;s salary was more than £700,000 and he agreed to a pay cut. He has also since agreed to do a show on Channel 5, replacing Matthew Wright.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

For his Radio 2 show and his work on Eggheads. Last year, Vine's salary was more than £700,000 and he agreed to a pay cut. He has also since agreed to do a show on Channel 5, replacing Matthew Wright.

Advertisement

8. Huw Edwards: £520,000–£529,999

This is for his BBC News work. A BBC spokesperson said that his wage since April has fallen to &quot;well below £500k&quot; and will continue to fall.
BBC

This is for his BBC News work. A BBC spokesperson said that his wage since April has fallen to "well below £500k" and will continue to fall.

9. Steve Wright: £550,000–£559,999

This is for his Radio 2 afternoon show work and Steven Wright&#x27;s Sunday Love Songs. Last year, Wright&#x27;s salary was £500,000–£549,999.
BBC

This is for his Radio 2 afternoon show work and Steven Wright's Sunday Love Songs. Last year, Wright's salary was £500,000–£549,999.

10. Graham Norton: £600,000–£609,000

This is for his Radio 2 show and a &quot;BBC fee&quot; for various shows, but does not include the Graham Norton Show, which is made through the production company So Television. Last year, Norton&#x27;s salary was listed as £850,000–£899,999.
Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

This is for his Radio 2 show and a "BBC fee" for various shows, but does not include the Graham Norton Show, which is made through the production company So Television. Last year, Norton's salary was listed as £850,000–£899,999.

11. Chris Evans: £1.6 million–£1.7 million

For his work on his breakfast show on BBC Radio 2. Evans&#x27; salary was listed as £2.2 million–£2.5 million in last year&#x27;s BBC&#x27;s annual report.
Getty

For his work on his breakfast show on BBC Radio 2. Evans' salary was listed as £2.2 million–£2.5 million in last year's BBC's annual report.

12. Gary Lineker: £1.75 million–£1.76 million

For his work on Match of the Day and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Lineker&#x27;s salary this year appears to be in line with the former footballer&#x27;s package last year.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

For his work on Match of the Day and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Lineker's salary this year appears to be in line with the former footballer's package last year.

The BBC says it aims to have a 60:40 split in the male/female ratio of their highest profile presenters going into this year, compared to its 75:25 from last year. It also says that the number of men who have been paid over £500,000 have been reduced from five last year to three.

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App