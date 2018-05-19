Prince Harry Said "You Look Amazing" When He Saw Meghan For The First Time On Their Wedding Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seeing each other for the first time on their wedding day was an extremely emotional moment.
This was the moment they first saw each other.
When Prince Charles finished accompanying Meghan down the aisle, Prince Harry said: "Thank you, Pa."
Then they looked at each other.
As Meghan's mother, Doria, looked on.
Then, whilst waiting for the service to start, Harry told Meghan: "You look amazing. I'm so lucky."
It was a very touching moment.
