Prince Harry Said "You Look Amazing" When He Saw Meghan For The First Time On Their Wedding Day

My heart.

Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seeing each other for the first time on their wedding day was an extremely emotional moment.

BBC

This was the moment they first saw each other.

BBC

When Prince Charles finished accompanying Meghan down the aisle, Prince Harry said: "Thank you, Pa."

BBC
Then they looked at each other.

BBC

As Meghan's mother, Doria, looked on.

BBC

Then, whilst waiting for the service to start, Harry told Meghan: "You look amazing. I'm so lucky."

BBC

It was a very touching moment.

BBC
THE WAY PRINCE HARRY LOOKS AT MEGHAN AFTER HE SAYS “you look amazing” IM SOBBING THEY ARE SO IN LOVE #RoyalWedding
Sarah @MissSarahLouise

THE WAY PRINCE HARRY LOOKS AT MEGHAN AFTER HE SAYS “you look amazing” IM SOBBING THEY ARE SO IN LOVE #RoyalWedding

you look amazing. *bites lip*
DanielléDASH GIFLord @DanielleDASH

you look amazing. *bites lip*

My heart. When he said to her “you look amazing” and shyly smiled. My heart. #RoyalWedding
Elaine L. @LaineyGossip

My heart. When he said to her “you look amazing” and shyly smiled. My heart. #RoyalWedding

<3

Owen Humphreys / PA Wire/PA Images

