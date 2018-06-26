 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Interview With A British Celebrity Went Completely Off The Rails, But They Published It Anyway

"We're meant to be doing an interview on the book, but you haven't read the book in front of you, so you don't know what it's about."

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

Gemma Collins. British reality star. Modern icon.

ITV2

Also famous for falling down a hole during the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Radio 1

Well, an interview with Collins in celebrity weekly magazine Now has gone viral because it descends into a hot mess. Why? Collins is not pleased that the interviewer has not read her upcoming book and this disagreement lasts. For. The. Entire. Interview.

I salute you @nowmag - you’re killing it 😂
Coco @cjrutter

I salute you @nowmag - you’re killing it 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, the interviewer, Hayley Minn, claims she wasn't sent a preview copy of the book ahead of the interview – something she outlines at the start of the article.

She wrote: &quot;Despite the fact that we haven&#x27;t been sent a copy of the book (which hasn&#x27;t yet been released), Gemma isn&#x27;t impressed to learn we haven&#x27;t read it.&quot;
Twitter: @celebsnow

She wrote: "Despite the fact that we haven't been sent a copy of the book (which hasn't yet been released), Gemma isn't impressed to learn we haven't read it."

Advertisement

Which leads to this incredibly awkward exchange between the pair, with Collins' PR eventually chipping in.

Now Magazine

The interview then gets back on track for a couple of questions, only for the book to come up again, and the whole thing comes off the rails.

Now Magazine

It is really quite an interview.

Now Magazine

And then the entire interview ends with this.

Now Magazine
Advertisement

Many people are praising Now Magazine and the writer of the piece for deciding to publish the entire interview.

"And she can't seem to grasp the concept that it's a book supposedly about her, written by her, meaning she should be able to talk for hours about it" Bloody hell, Now Magazine just singed my eyebrows off https://t.co/ddrS1gn8ML
Tara Mulholland @tara_mulholland

"And she can't seem to grasp the concept that it's a book supposedly about her, written by her, meaning she should be able to talk for hours about it" Bloody hell, Now Magazine just singed my eyebrows off https://t.co/ddrS1gn8ML

Reply Retweet Favorite
This interview is a true thing of journalistic beauty. Hearty congrats to @nowmag for absolutely nailing @missgemcollins with this wonderfully wicked piece. Enjoy. https://t.co/bKP4NSolDg
Darren Burke @DarrenBurkeSYN

This interview is a true thing of journalistic beauty. Hearty congrats to @nowmag for absolutely nailing @missgemcollins with this wonderfully wicked piece. Enjoy. https://t.co/bKP4NSolDg

Reply Retweet Favorite
How do I nominate @hayleyminn for some kind of Pulitzer https://t.co/QxdCpsswFX
Shaun Kitchener @ShaunKitchener

How do I nominate @hayleyminn for some kind of Pulitzer https://t.co/QxdCpsswFX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others think that the interview shouldn't have gone ahead in the first place since the interviewer hadn't received a preview copy of the book Collins was promoting.

@sarahjphughes She states very clearly it's about living your best life though, Sarah... No fair point. I just would have refused the interview if I was denied the book, personally. Funny, though.
Sam Parker @samparkercouk

@sarahjphughes She states very clearly it's about living your best life though, Sarah... No fair point. I just would have refused the interview if I was denied the book, personally. Funny, though.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Many, many other people are appreciating just how bizarre and unique the entire interview exchange is.

Gold! An interview about a book that neither the interviewer nor the author have actually read. https://t.co/eyY4vpYZdJ
Gary Taphouse @garytaphouse

Gold! An interview about a book that neither the interviewer nor the author have actually read. https://t.co/eyY4vpYZdJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

You can read the entire interview on the Now magazine website.

Representatives for Gemma Collins have been contacted for comment.

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App