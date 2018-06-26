Gemma Collins. British reality star. Modern icon.
Also famous for falling down a hole during the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.
Well, an interview with Collins in celebrity weekly magazine Now has gone viral because it descends into a hot mess. Why? Collins is not pleased that the interviewer has not read her upcoming book and this disagreement lasts. For. The. Entire. Interview.
However, the interviewer, Hayley Minn, claims she wasn't sent a preview copy of the book ahead of the interview – something she outlines at the start of the article.
Which leads to this incredibly awkward exchange between the pair, with Collins' PR eventually chipping in.
The interview then gets back on track for a couple of questions, only for the book to come up again, and the whole thing comes off the rails.
It is really quite an interview.
And then the entire interview ends with this.
Many people are praising Now Magazine and the writer of the piece for deciding to publish the entire interview.
Others think that the interview shouldn't have gone ahead in the first place since the interviewer hadn't received a preview copy of the book Collins was promoting.
Many, many other people are appreciating just how bizarre and unique the entire interview exchange is.
You can read the entire interview on the Now magazine website.
Representatives for Gemma Collins have been contacted for comment.
Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com
