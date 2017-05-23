As well as its usual bulletins on the CBBC channel, aimed at 6-13-year-olds, the long-running show has been sharing animations about the story on social media.

If you know any children who might be upset about what has happened in #Manchester, Newsround has advice here… https://t.co/tXu638mRyu

"I think today has been enormously challenging," Lewis James, Newsround's editor told BuzzFeed News. "It's hard to think as anything that can be more challenging than trying to explain to children about this attack, really. An attack that specifically seems to have targeted children and young people."



He said the key was to provide an "honest reassurance" to children.



"We can put this event into context, because, children can think very literally about something and they can equate events that have happened in a different town or city very directly with their own lives and worry about it impacting their own lives," he said.

"And we can say to them: 'Yes, this is horrific, it is absolutely horrific, but it is outside the norm. This is unusual. The reason it is in the news is because it is an unusual event and that something like is very unlikely to happen to you or someone that you know.'

"And we can provide reassurance, but we can only do that I think if we are honest with our audience and with children. And so, we do provide the facts of what has happened and hopefully in a gentle way, in a way that doesn't upset them, but can help provide the context and for them to understand it, and thereby be reassured."