 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending

I Tried Out Being A Stock Image Model

I will henceforth be known as "Woman Laughing Alone With Pizza."

Posted on
Sara Yasin
Sara Yasin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Stock images have long been one of my favorite things online, especially when they can get inexplicably bizarre — and uh, sort of dark.

Dark Stock Photos @darkstockphotos

Reply Retweet Favorite

Naturally, stock images that are bizarre in the right way have gone viral over the years. The "distracted boyfriend" meme is still popping on my timeline, months after it first went viral.

Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

Reply Retweet Favorite

But my all-time favorite meme to come out of stock images is "Women Laughing Alone With Salad," which all started with a 2011 post by Edith Zimmerman on the Hairpin that just showed a series of stock images in which women seemed to be really, really, jazzed about eating a salad. The meme went viral and it was even adapted for the stage.

Flashback to a bunch of #women laughing alone with #salad https://t.co/o1Iz2TRDqG #MeatFreeMonday😂
Rae Goddard @RaeGoddard281

Flashback to a bunch of #women laughing alone with #salad https://t.co/o1Iz2TRDqG #MeatFreeMonday😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

So a few weeks ago, I stopped in a restaurant to eat a pizza on my way home from work, and it was incredible. Feeling a little pizza drunk, I tweeted that I'd be happy to pose for "Woman Laughing While Eating Pizza Alone" — and the folks at Shutterstock, a huge stock image site, offered to make that happen.

I headed over to the Shutterstock office to try my hand at stock image modeling. Andrew Walker, a staff photographer at the company, took my pictures and before the shoot, he instructed me to avoid patterns, white, and neon colors.

Krystina Puleo

We decided to shoot the photos inside and outside, in an attempt to re-create the salad photos — but with pizza.

Krystina Puleo

That meant that the photos turned out to be as, well, cheesy as you would expect them to be.

Andrew Walker / Via Shutterstock

The most difficult part of the job? Not eating the pizza. I definitely had to be told to stop eating a couple of times during the shoot.

Andrew Walker / Via Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, it was really kind of hard.

Andrew Walker / Via Shutterstock

A stock image photographer's goal, according to Walker, is to get as many versions of the theme they're going for as possible. So that meant that we had to show how happy I was to be eating pizza in many different ways.

Andrew Walker / Via Shutterstock

Walker also had me pose for one of the more over-the-top series of images that you might find on the site. With this one, he wanted to give a nod to the "distracted boyfriend" meme.

Andrew Walker / Via Shutterstock

I decided not to make the photos available for download, but I did finally get to eat the pizza.

Andrew Walker / Via Shutterstock

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With Culture

Follow Us On Pinterest

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss