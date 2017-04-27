Uber Is Offering Drivers Injury And Sick Pay – If They Pay For It

Uber, the controversial taxi firm, has announced that some drivers can have injury and sick pay - if they pay for it themselves, as part of a scheme brokered by the company.



Uber insists its drivers are self-employed, which under the law means they are not entitled to benefits including the minimum wage, pensions, sick pay, or holiday pay.



This deal, offered by the Association of Independent Professionals And Self-Employed, means that they can pay an insurance of £2 per week for a range of protections including sickness and injury cover if they cannot drive for two weeks or more.

Uber said it was making a "significant" contribution to the cost of the scheme, which is open to drivers who have done 500 or more journeys.



The move comes just days before MPs are expected to publish a report into the gig economy following an inquiry that has heard damning accusations about so-called "bogus" self-employment.

Uber, which claims in a press release today that its drivers "love" being self-employed, has been subject to intense criticism from MPs, unions, and from some drivers. Last year, a group of drivers took the company to a tribunal, which ruled they were not self-employed in practice, and should therefore be entitled to benefits currently denied them. Uber is appealing the decision.



