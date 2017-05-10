The ad for a weight loss aid was subject to 14 complaints but the UK's advertising watchdog gave it the all-clear.

An advert for Protein World featuring Khloé Kardashian in a swimsuit promoting its "30 day" weight-loss challenge has been given the all-clear by the UK's ad watchdog.



The Advertising Standards Authority said the advert, which appeared on posters, did not break any rules. Fourteen people submitted complaints to the ASA claiming the advert was "socially irresponsible" and promoted "an unhealthy and competitive approach to dieting". The text on the advert asked “Can You Keep Up With A KARDASHIAN?"

Protein World said the ad was designed to be "motivating and empowering" and that it did not believe it was socially irresponsible. The ASA found the ad promoted Khloe Kardashian’s body image as "desirable and aspirational" with "her pose and the airbrushed style".



It also said the ad could be interpreted as having a "competitive quality", but it did not believe the ad could encourage "excessive weight loss or other extreme or potentially harmful dieting behaviour".

It is not the first time Protein World has been subject to complaints.

The ASA received 378 complaints from people who felt the company's "Are you beach body ready?" ads "idealised" one particular body shape and implied that any other physique was not good enough to be considered "beach body ready". The ad, however, did not break ASA rules, the watchdog said.



After hundreds of angry tweets, the adverts were later removed by Transport for London, where they had been displayed on the underground, and were also removed in New York.



Women also graffitied the adverts with body-positive messages, sharing photos with #EachBodysReady.

You're god damn right @Catstello and I are beach body ready. No help needed, we're #alreadyperfect. #bodypositive



