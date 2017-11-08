Two magazines have been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority for an advert the watchdog deemed was "socially irresponsible" because it used an "unhealthily thin" model.



The ASA said the ad for Condé Nast Traveller, which featured in Glamour magazine, must not be shown again in its current form. It also told publisher Condé Nast, which owns both titles, to ensure future ads were "prepared responsibly".



The ruling was made after a reader complained about the advert, which shows a slim woman on a beach. The ASA said the publisher broke advertising rules on responsibility because the angle of the image drew attention to the model's slimness, particularly her "very long and thin" legs, and emphasised the narrowness of her waist.

"We concluded that the ad made the model look unhealthily thin and that the ad was irresponsible," the ASA said in its ruling.

In response, Condé Nast Traveller said it felt the model was naturally slim and in proportion with no protruding bones. Glamour said the ad was not designed to represent body image or fashion and that the shape of the model was not relevant, but said it would take the comments on board.