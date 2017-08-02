Greggs Is Going To Open Drive-Throughs In The UK And Some People Couldn't Be Happier

Greggs has announced that it is considering opening drive-through restaurants after running a trial at a shop in Manchester, and some people are pretty happy about it.



The chain, most famed for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, announced the move in its financial results on Tuesday.

“Following the successful opening of our first Greggs Drive Thru in Irlam, Greater Manchester, we are looking into potential locations so we can bring the format to other parts of the UK,” it said.

Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, CEO Roger Whiteside said customers were "very taken by the idea of not having to leave their cars".



People took to social media to say they were happy with the news.

