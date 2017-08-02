Sections

Greggs Is Going To Open Drive-Throughs In The UK And Some People Couldn't Be Happier

"This is definitely the best century to be alive."

Posted on
Sara Spary
Sara Spary
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Chris Bull

Greggs has announced that it is considering opening drive-through restaurants after running a trial at a shop in Manchester, and some people are pretty happy about it.

The chain, most famed for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, announced the move in its financial results on Tuesday.

“Following the successful opening of our first Greggs Drive Thru in Irlam, Greater Manchester, we are looking into potential locations so we can bring the format to other parts of the UK,” it said.

Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, CEO Roger Whiteside said customers were "very taken by the idea of not having to leave their cars".

People took to social media to say they were happy with the news.

With @GreggsOfficial delivery service and talk of Greggs drive thrus.... Oh this is definitely the best century to be alive 😎😎
David @state_david

With @GreggsOfficial delivery service and talk of Greggs drive thrus.... Oh this is definitely the best century to be alive 😎😎

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oh my daiiz. GREGGS ARE DOING DRIVE THRU FAM
james. @JamesRobertWood

Oh my daiiz. GREGGS ARE DOING DRIVE THRU FAM

Reply Retweet Favorite


Greggs now have a drive through. Best news this morning. Now you can have your Spiky Mikey without getting out of your car!!!
Carl Clarke @DiscoBistroLDN

Greggs now have a drive through. Best news this morning. Now you can have your Spiky Mikey without getting out of your car!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hope it's true they are making a greggs drive through 😂
Abb 🦄 @_abbiehanlon

Hope it's true they are making a greggs drive through 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others tweeted to poke fun at the announcement.

By 2017 we were promised hover boards, flying cars and moon bases.. What did we end up with?? Drive-through Greg… https://t.co/z2qEALsJ5d
Ryan Paisey @RyanPaisey

By 2017 we were promised hover boards, flying cars and moon bases.. What did we end up with?? Drive-through Greg… https://t.co/z2qEALsJ5d

Reply Retweet Favorite
A drive through Greggs!! Dear me! How long does it take to run in and buy a pre-cooked pasty, seriously??
El Sluggo @OldManGravz

A drive through Greggs!! Dear me! How long does it take to run in and buy a pre-cooked pasty, seriously??

Reply Retweet Favorite
Greggs are getting a drive through??? LMFAO
H U M A I R A @_HUMAIRAASLAM

Greggs are getting a drive through??? LMFAO

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can you imagine a southern Tory being faced with a drive through Greggs 😂😂
Hσγℓεẕ @hoylez87

Can you imagine a southern Tory being faced with a drive through Greggs 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not everyone was delighted. Some said Greggs was "shite".

Everyone wetting the bed about #Greggs drive through. It can't just be me that think #Greggs food is shite??
Kristian Grin @GrinFTW

Everyone wetting the bed about #Greggs drive through. It can't just be me that think #Greggs food is shite??

Reply Retweet Favorite
Drive-thru greggs?. Shame the food is fucking mingin
Dan Jackson @danjackoooo

Drive-thru greggs?. Shame the food is fucking mingin

Reply Retweet Favorite
Greggs is introducing drive throughs because walking to get doughnuts is too much effort, according to the CEO. Obesity in 3..2..
marksuttonbike @marksuttonbike

Greggs is introducing drive throughs because walking to get doughnuts is too much effort, according to the CEO. Obesity in 3..2..

Reply Retweet Favorite

Greggs told BuzzFeed News it had no timeline in place to roll out the stores, but said it has been "encouraged" by the "popularity" of the Manchester store, which opened in June.

Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

