Businesses that flout the spirit of employment law should be "named and shamed", face "punitive" fines, and pay a higher rate to people who have no guaranteed hours, MPs have said.

A joint report and draft bill published by two influential parliamentary committees sets out recommendations that could impact the gig economy and other businesses.

The work and pensions, and business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) committees, are proposing a law change that would place the onus on companies to prove the status of their workers, rather than vice versa, by requiring companies to implement the "worker" status by "default" – which would give workers the right to a minimum wage and holiday pay.

Confusingly, "worker" is a status under employment law as well as a description of somebody who does a job. It's a middling category between "employee" status, which gives a person the most protections and benefits, and the "self-employed" status which gives them none.

Gig economy companies including Uber and Deliveroo have been criticised for using what has been termed by critics as "bogus" self-employment. These companies argue, however, that drivers prefer self-employment because it gives them flexibility by enabling them to work when they want.

Rachel Reeves MP, BEIS chair, said: "Uber, Deliveroo, and others like to bang the drum for the benefits of flexibility for their workforce but currently all the burden of this flexibility is picked up by taxpayers and workers. This must change."

There is, she said, a need for "greater clarity in the law to protect workers" and give "responsible businesses" a level playing field to compete, rather than "a system which rewards unscrupulous businesses."

"We need new laws but also much tougher enforcement to weed out those businesses seeking to exploit complex labour laws and workers for their competitive advantage," she said.

The recommendations do not just address the gig economy. The MPs also urge that any business found to be in breach of employment law should face heavier fines, particularly if found to be a repeat offender as punishment to them and a deterrent to others.

Among the measures it is proposed that government conducts a pilot trial with business whereby workers who have non guaranteed hours, such as those on a zero-hours contract, are paid a premium rate.

It argues such a move could have "potential for a significant impact" by nudging employers to offer more stable work. It also recommends the scrapping a complex "loophole" for agency workers called the Swedish Derogation.