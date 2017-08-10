The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall for egg sandwiches and salads from British supermarkets after revealing that up to 700,000 eggs sold in the UK may have come from European farms linked to a contamination scare over a banned insecticide.

The agency has stressed that the recall is precautionary and that it is "very unlikely that these eggs pose a risk to public health" as they represent a very small percentage of eggs consumed in the UK.



The FSA said it had discovered up to 700,000 eggs had been imported to the UK from farms linked to use of the insecticide Fipronil, which is banned in food-producing animals. Previously, the agency had believed only 21,000 potentially contaminated eggs had made it to the UK.

The imported eggs were not whole, shell eggs, but cooked chopped eggs used in sandwiches and salads. These would likely be mixed with other eggs that were not from affected farms, making "Fipronil residues highly diluted", the FSA said.

The agency said that the majority of these eggs will already have been consumed, but that sandwiches and salads with specific sell-by dates from Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, and Asda should not be eaten.