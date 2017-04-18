Lucozade has reduced the amount of sugar in its recipe, and, predictably, people are kicking off.
The drinks company made the decision to strip back some of the sugar in the product after the government announced a tax on sugary drinks.
The company said it had committed to taking 50% of the sugar from its drinks and that this move was part of that plan.
But not everyone has taken it well.
These people called the recipe change a "personal attack".
Meanwhile, these disappointed fans said it was now "shite".
Other Lucozade fans said it had been "ruined".
Meanwhile, this angry fan saw the recipe change as a sign the country is edging closer to communism or possibly nationwide curfews.
In a statement, the brand stuck by its recipe change.
A spokesperson for Lucozade Ribena Suntory, the company that owns the brand, said that it changed the recipe in November 2016 as part of a "far-reaching health and wellbeing plan".
"Removing 50% of the sugar from our drinks was part of this plan, and this decision was motivated by consumer demand for great-tasting drinks with less sugar," they said.
They added that all their drinks, which includes Ribena and Orangina, would be reformulated to contain 4.5g of total sugar or less per100ml, which is approximately a teaspoon, from this summer.
Brands have been scrambling to cut the sugar from drinks after the government announced last year that a tax of 18p or 24p per litre, depending on the sugar content, will be added to fizzy drinks depending on their sugar content.
As BuzzFeed News reported, the measure would add 8p to the cost of a can of Coca-Cola and affect other soft drinks like Fanta, Ribena, and Sprite. Dairy drinks and fruit juices will be exempt from the tax, which food and drink companies have called "disappointing".
