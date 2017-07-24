Chocolate, loo roll, coffee, fruit juice, sausages, beer, and chips are staying the same price but getting smaller, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The government's statistics body said that more than 2,000 products had been scaled back in size since 2012, something they call "shrinkflation" because consumers get less for their money.



The ONS collects prices of products each month from shops around the UK and also checks the weight. More than 2,000 food and drink products had decreased in size since January 2012, it said.

The ONS said 'shrinkflation' was most notable sugar, jam, syrups, chocolate and confectionery products.



Businesses blame changes in the cost of raw materials, such as sugar or cocoa, for reducing pack sizes. They say this prevents them from having to put the cost up.