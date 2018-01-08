H&M Has Apologised After It Used A Young Black Boy To Model A Jumper With "Monkey" Written On It

H&M has been forced to apologise and remove an image of a black child wearing a hoodie with the word "monkey" on it from its website after customers called for a boycott.



The fashion retailer used the image of the child modelling a jumper with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" on its websites in the UK and US.

Several customers tweeted to say the company had "missed the mark" and called the choice "racist" and "irresponsible".



Others called for a boycott of the company, while some questioned who had signed off on the idea, pointing out that comparing black people to monkeys has long been used as a racial slur.

